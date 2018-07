A changing of the guard took place when the Rotary Club of Eastbourne welcomed its new president this week.

Rotarian David Garlick (second left) took over the chain of office from Brian Higgins (left). The new president elect is Christine Haniver and new vice-president, Brian O’Neil (right).

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne is a friendly, dual-gender club of nearly 50 professional and business people who join together for fun and fellowship but who are also committed to improve the lot of others.