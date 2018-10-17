Rotary Club holds annual Alone at Christmas

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne is again this year reaching out to those who may be alone on Christmas Day - as well as celebrating its 40-year anniversary.

Each year the club opens the doors of the church hall at Our Lady of Ransom Church on Christmas Day to provide lunch for up to 100 people who would otherwise spend the day alone. This year is also the 40th anniversary of the event.

The Christmas party runs from 1pm until 4pm. There is no charge and free transport can be laid on if necessary.

Unfortunately it is not possible to accommodate either wheelchairs or fixed frame walkers.

If you know of someone, any age, who will be alone this Christmas please contact Rotarian Dennis Thompson on either 01323 749329 or 07808 731166.