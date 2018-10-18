Roller Roy gets skates on in Eastbourne for charity

A roller skating fundraiser completed the Memory Walk along Eastbourne seafront to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Roy Payton, known locally as Roller Roy, is in his eighties and he took up the Memory Walk challenge along Eastbourne seafront.

The fundraiser was joined by friends and family on a glorious day to skate and walk from the RNLI museum on Eastbourne’s iconic seafront to Holywell and back, taking in the musical talents of Roy who also plays the ukulele and kept the crowds entertained.

Roy said, “It’s great to think that we have raised funds to help support people to live well with dementia and to fund research to one day find a cure for dementia.”

The event coincided with Older Persons Day and an event organised by the Eastbourne Senior’s Forum at The View Hotel, Eastbourne, to celebrate it.

The memory walkers got the chance to browse the stalls at the free event and even see the poem, entitled Growing Older Getting Bolder, written by Roy on display at the event.

The Memory Walk raised in excess of £500 which is going towards the total that Roy hopes to donate during his time fundraising in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society.

Fundraiser Amber Woodward has thanked Roy and said, “It’s great that Roy has given his time and energy to support Alzheimer’s Society.”