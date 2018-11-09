Roll of Honour of those killed in the First World War from towns and villages around Eastbourne, East Sussex

The names of The Fallen of The Great War from the villages and towns around Eastbourne are recalled here as an act of remembrance.

Names have been taken from www.roll-of-honour.com - an exemplary resource for anyone interested in discovering more about the impact the First World War had on our communities 100 years ago. It contains much more information than are on these pages.

Many of the names have been sourced from “Soldiers Died in the Great War 1914-1918” a list created by HMSO in 1921 and is the official list of war dead.

George ACRES. No further information

Seaford Cemetery War Memorial

Joseph ACRES. No further information

Robert (Howard) AHERNE. Private, The Royal Buckinghamshire Hussars attached to the Worcestershire Yeomanry. Cavalry units, Palestine. Died in military hospital in Alexandria 1st December 1917.

William C AKEHURST. Lance Corporal, 5th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 16 September 1916. Aged 23.

Frederick ALDERTON. Private, 3rd Battalion, Canadian Pioneers. Killed in action in France, 18 April 1916. Aged 20.

Hailsham Remembrance

Alan ALLCORN. Private, 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Died of wounds in base hospital at Etaples 18th October 1916. Aged 34.

Alfred ALLCORN. Private, 2nd Battalion, The Suffolk Regiment. 3rd Division. Died of wounds 23rd August 1918. Aged 19.

Kim ALLEN. Pliot Office, Royal Air Force. “Failed to return”.

Nelson Barrett ALLERY. Private, 13th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action near Ypres 13. 8.17. Aged 26.

Charles Stanley AMY. Private, 11th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action during the Battle of The Menin Road during Third Ypres. 24. 9.17. Aged 21.

George James ANDERSON. Fireman, Mercantile Marine SS ‘Sea Serpent’ (London). Lost at sea 23. 3.16. Aged 24.

Frank Thomas ANSCOMBE. Private, 8th Battalion, The Devonshire Regiment. 7th Division. Killed in action at the Battle of Loos 25. 9.15. Aged 18.

Frederick ARNOTT. Private, 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died of wounds 19th February 1917.

Leonard Victor ASHTON. Sergeant, 58 Squadron, Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve. Coastal Command (Halifax 11 HR741). Killed 2 May 1944. Aged 27

Albert ATKINS.

Ernest William ATKINS. Lance Sergeant, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Somme 3 September 1916. Aged 23.

John Charles ATKINSON. Able Seaman Sussex Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve. H.M.S. ‘Duke of Albany’. Lost when a U-Boat in the North Sea sank the armed trawler 24. 8. 16.

Albert Edward AUKETT . Private, 7th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Died of wounds at Arras 9. 4.17. Aged 28.

Edmund John AUSTIN. Private, Royal Army Medical Corps. Died in Marseilles 8th November 1915. Aged 29.

Arthur Henry BACK. Lance Corporal 4th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers. 3rd Division. Died of wounds 22 March 1918. Aged 21.

Charles Henry BACK. Sapper 1/3rd Home Counties Field Company, Royal Engineers. Died at home 27 December 1915. Aged 24.

Amos BAILEY. Gunner, 95th Siege Battery, Royal Garrison Artillery. Died of wounds 26 December 1917. Aged 32.

A G BAKER. No further information

Albert James BAKER. Gunner , 238th Siege Battery, Royal Garrison Artillery. Killed in action 30 August 1918. Aged 40.

Arthur Stanley BAKER. Sapper 203, Sussex Fortress Company, Royal Engineers. Died at home 17 June 1916. Aged 19.

Frank BAKER. Sergeant L/8710, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 1st Division. Killed in action near Loos 30 June 1916.

Frederick Albert BAKER. Private 2/5th Battalion, Royal Warwickshire Regiment. 61st Division. Killed in action 10 December 1916. Aged 19.

Horace John BAKER. Private T/389773 Royal Army Service Corps 348th Motor Transport Company Formerly G.5833 Royal Sussex Died at home 10 January 1918.

Malcolm BAKER. Private, 12th Battalion, Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex Regiment). Killed in action 3rd May 1917 in France & Flanders. Age 32.

William W BAKER. No further information

Edwin BALDWIN. Private, 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 29th Division. Died of wounds at home 3 November 1916. Aged 21.

William BALDWIN. Private, 16th Battalion, Australian Infantry. 4th Australian Division. Killed in action on the Somme 6 August 1916. Aged 23.

Peter Gordon BALLAAM. Lance Sergeant 1/6th Battalion, East Surrey Regiment. Killed in action in Italy 20 September 1944. Aged 24.

Albert E BANFIELD. No further information

Edwin BANKES. Royal Sussex Regiment

George Albert BANKS. Private 2nd Battalion, Bedfordshire Regiment. 30th Division. Died at home 27 April 1918.

Harry Patrick BANNISTER. Rifleman 1/9th Battalion, The London Regiment. (Queen Victoria’s Rifles) Killed in action at Ypres 11. 8.17. Aged 19.

Phillip BANNISTER. Able Seaman Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve ‘Howe’ Battalion, The Royal Naval Division. Died of enteric fever in military hospital, Alexandria.17. 9.15. Aged 18.

Alfred John BARBER. Private, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died of wounds 2nd November 1917. Aged 23.

Harry BARBER. Royal Sussex Regiment

Robert William BARBER. Private, 6th Battalion, Royal West Surrey Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action 9 October 1918. Aged 25.

Edward BARKER. Royal Sussex Regiment

Leslie Morris BARKER. Lance Cpl, 7th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Died of wounds suffered the previous day at Arras 10. 4.17.

Arthur BARNES. Royal Garrison Artillery

George BARNES. Private, 11th(1stSouth Down) Bn Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 12thJuly 1916.

Arthur BARROW. Sergeant 1st Battalion, Bedfordshire Regiment. 5th Division. Killed in action 5 May 1915. Aged 25.

George BARTLETT. Able Seaman Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve H.M.S. ‘Hampshire’. Lost when the armoured cruiser was mined off the Orkneys 5. 6.16. Aged 25

Harry Ralph BASHFORD. Gunner, 285 Battery, 64th Light A.A. Regiment, Royal Artillery. Regular soldier enlisted in August 1939. Drowned during a training exercise near Peterborough 30 June 1942. Aged 23.

John BASS. Private 18th Hussars (Queen Mary’s Own) Killed in action near Ypres 13 May 1915.

Frederick George BATES. Private, 8th Battalion, The Royal West Kent Regiment. 24th Division. Died 4th July 1918. Aged 19.

Herbert BATTLE. Royal Garrison Artillery

Cyril BELL. North Staffordshire Regiment

Charles BENNETT. Sussex Yeomanry

Francis BENNETT. Private 11th(1at South Down) Bn Royal Sussex Regiment. Died of Wounds 25 July 1917.

Reginald Ernest BENT. Private, 48th Canadian Battalion (Highlanders of Canada), Canadian Infantry. Killed in action in Italy 16 September 1944. Aged 22.

Otto Frederick BERGAN. Lance Corporal ,24th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers. Died of wounds at home 2 September 1916. Aged 22.

W BERRY.

Thomas BIDDIS. A.P.C.

Wallace Hayward BILLENESS. Private, 11th Field Ambulance, The Royal Army Medical Corps. Died of wounds 12th May 1918. Aged 22.

Edward BLACKMAN. L.O.R.C.

Albert BONIFACE. Private, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died of wounds 20th September 1914.

Charles Henry BONIFACE. Private, 3rd Battalion, London Regiment (Royal Fusiliers) 58th London Division. Killed in action near Amiens 24 August 1918. Aged 18.

George BONIFACE. Private, 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action near Senlis Mill 5 April 1918. Aged 24.

Louis Howard BONIFACE. Private, 2nd Battalion, Suffolk Regiment. 3rd Division. Killed in action 9 May 1917. Aged 34.

Martin John BONIFACE. Private, 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Died of wounds 27 April 1917. Aged 29.

(Matthew) Frank BOOTH. Corporal, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 3rd September 1916.

Frank BOOTH. Matthew Frank Booth, Corporal, 11th( 1stSouth Down) Bn Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 3rdSeptember 1916.

Percy BOOTH. Canada

William BOOTH. Royal Sussex Regiment

Percy BOURNE. Percival John Bourne, Private , 9th(Service) Bn Royal Fusiliers. Died 6thAugust 1916.

Victor BOURNE. Royal Garrison Artillery

Arthur BOURNER. Private, 7th Battalion of the Queen’s (Royal West Surrey Regiment). Killed in action 28 September 1916. Aged 28.

William Ernest BOWLES. Private The Royal Defence Corps Formerly Royal Sussex. Died at home 7. 4.17.

Edward Richard BOWLEY. Private 6th Battalion, East Kent Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action 6 March 1916. Aged 18.

Philip George BOYS. Died December 8th, 1918. Age 27 years.

Henry Alfred BRADEN. Private 4089, 26th Battalion, Australian Infantry 2nd Australian Division. Killed in action at Amiens 8 August 1918. Aged 35.

John William BRADLEY. Aircraftman 1st Class (Cook), Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve. Based on Crete during the German Airborne Invasion and died during the seaborne evacuations on 31 May 1941. Aged 32.

Jack BRAY. Rifleman , 1st Battalion, The Kings Royal Rifle Corps. 2nd Division. Killed in action near Festubert 10. 3.15.

Albert (Edward) BREACH. Private, 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment attached 116th Brigade, Royal Engineers. Died of wounds 2nd August 1917. Aged 23.

J BREEDS. Gunner Leslie John Breeds Royal Garrison Artillery Killed in action 9. 4.18.

Frederick Charles BRENCH. Gunner 135444 “D” Battery 175th Brigade. Royal Field Artillery. Killed in action 10 June 1917. Aged 27.

John BRENNAN. Private, 14th Battalion, King’s (Liverpool Regiment). Died 29th January 1918. Age 42.

Alfred BRETT. No further information

Charles J BRETT. No further information

John Alfred BRETT. Private, 9th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers (City of London Regiment). Died of wounds 15 October 1916. Aged 19.

George Nelson BRIGGS. Private 15th Battalion, Durham Light Infantry 21st Division. Killed in action 24 August 1918. Aged 19.

Sidney James BRIX. Chief Officer Merchant Navy SS. â€˜Coast Wings (London) . Lost at sea with the ship in a convoy from the Clyde to Lisbon. 27 September 1940. Aged 33.

William Henry BROAD. Private, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died of wounds at home 20th February 1919, wounded 5th July 1917 on the Somme. Aged 25.

Cuthbert BROMLEY,VC. Major. 1st Battalion, Lancashire Fusiliers. 29th Division. Drowned when H.M.Transport “Royal Edward” en route to Mudros from Egypt, was torpedoed by UB14 in the Aegean Sea 13 August 1915. Aged 36.

Charles BROOK. Royal Navy

James Thomas BROOK. Private, 17th Battalion, Royal Welsh Fusiliers. Killed in action 31 July 1917. Aged 40

Frank Trevor BROOKES. Sergeant 16th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died of disease in Wiltshire 23 October 1918. Aged 25.

Haziel J BROOKS. Gunner ‘B’ Battery 64th Brigade. The Royal Field Artillery. Killed in action in the Ypres Salient 18.10.17 Aged 20.

William BROOKS. Private TF/295598, 1/4th Battalion, London Regiment, Royal Fusiliers. 56th London Division. Killed in action 9th April 1918. Aged 24.

Frank BROWN. Greaser Mercantile Marine SS ‘Nigel’ (Leith). Lost at Sea 12.11.15. Aged 38.

F BROWNING. No further information

Harry BROWNING. Able Seaman Royal Navy. H.M.S. ‘Hampshire’. Lost when the Armoured Cruiser was mined off the Orkneys. 5. 6.16. Aged 20.

Charles BULMAN. Sergeant, 2nd Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action at Richebourg L’Avoue 9. 5.15. Aged 27.

Charles John BURCHETT. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died on the 21st December 1919 from pulmonary tuberculosis

William H BURCHETT. Private 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on Beaucourt Ridge on the Somme 3rd September 1916. Aged 25.

(Edward) George BURGESS. Gunner, 336th Brigade, Royal Field Artillery. Killed 1 May 1918 in Mesopotamia.

Albert BURGESS. Private, 8th Company, Machine Gun Corps (Infantry). Died of wounds 22nd July 1916. Aged 32.

Charles James BURGESS. Private 20th Battalion, Northumberland Fusiliers. (The Tyneside Scottish). 34th Division. Killed in action 18 April 1917. Aged 19

George BURGESS. R.S.A. - No further information

George BURGESS. R.S.A.

Henry (Harry) Thomas BURGESS. Private, 13th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 30th June 1916. Aged 25.

Herbert BURGESS. Royal Navy

John Charles David BURGESS. Private 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at Becourt 3 September 1916.

J BURNETT. Lieutenant, H.M.S. “President”, Royal Navy Volunteer Reserve. Died 21st July 1918.

George BURTON. Royal Field Artillery

Harry BURTON. Leading Stoker Royal Navy HMS”Honeysuckle” Died at home 18 October 1918. Aged 23.

Herbert BURTON.

Frederick BUTLER. Able Seaman, HMS “Good Hope”, Royal Navy. Lost when the Armoured cruiser was lost in action off the coast of Chile 1 November 1914. Aged 34.

Richard Charles BUTLER. Sapper, Royal Engineers. Discharged as medically unfit. Died at home on 23 June 1918. Aged 38.

W BUTLER. No further information

Harry BUTTON. Royal Sussex Regiment

Walter BUTTON. Middlesex

Charles CAIRNS. Trooper, 2nd Battalion, Life Guards

James CAIRNS. Trooper, 2nd Battalion, Life Guards

Harry CALLINGHAM. Private, 12th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue de Bois 30. 6.16. Aged 21.

Alexander CAMPBELL. Captain, Sussex Yeomanry. Died of wounds 13th September 1917.

Alexander Boswell CAMPBELL. Captain, Sussex Yeomanry. Died of Wounds 13 September 1917

Charles Frederick CAPELIN. Private G/5706, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 1st Division. Killed in action 16 December 1916. Aged 20.

Merrick CAREY. Corporal 1st Battalion, Royal West Surrey Regiment. 33rd Division. Killed in action 13 March 1918.

Ralph Frank CAREY. Able Seaman Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve H.M.S. ‘Duke of Albany’. Lost when a U Boat in the North Sea sank the armed trawler 24. 8.16. Aged 22.

Arthur Benjamin CARR. Private, 12th Battalion, East Surrey Regiment. 41st Division. Killed in action 21st July 1918.

Edward CARTER. Sergeant 8564, 1st Battalion, Cameronians 6th Division. Killed in action at Le Boutilliere 4 November 1914. Aged 28.

George CARTER. Serjeant, 82nd Field Company, Royal Engineers. Killed in action. 18 November 1916. Aged 36.

Robert CARTER. No further information

Nelson Victor CARTER, VC. Company Sergeant Major, 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue de Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 28.

Joseph CASEY. Gunner, “W” Battery, Royal Horse Artillery. Died in United Kingdom after the war 24 November 1918. Aged 33.

Reginald CATT. Sergeant, 13th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action near the Schawben Redoubt 21st October 1916. Aged 20.The Thiepval Memorial MR. 21

Herbert CATTELL. No further information

Frederick J CHANT. Able Seaman Royal Navy H.M.S. ‘Princess Irene’. Lost when the Royal Naval Auxiliary blew up off Sheerness 27. 5.15.

C CHAPMAN. No further information

David Vant CHAPMAN. Flight Sergeant (Wireless Operator/Air Gunner), 203 Maritime Patrol Squadron, Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve. Indian Ocean (Wellington X111). Died 24 March 1943. Aged 21.

William Edward CHARLES. Gunner, Royal Field Artillery (TF). Died at home 16 December 1914. Aged 40.

Harry CHATFIELD. Royal Sussex Regiment

William CHATFIELD. Royal Army Medical

Edward CHEAL. Edward Richard Cheal, born about 1895 in Herstmonceux. Pte SD/159, 11th Royal Sussex. Killed in action 3rdSeptember 1916.

Edward (Richard) CHEAL. Private, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 3rd September 1916. Aged 21.

Arthur Henry CHILVERS. Private 27466, 1st Battalion, Wiltshire Regiment. Killed in action 17th April, 1917. Age 19.

Mason CHRISMAS. Royal Field Artillery.

Stephen CHRISMAS. Royal Navy

Edward CHRISTMAS. Royal Navy

William James CHRISTMAS. Private TF/238186, 21st Battalion, West Yorkshire Regiment. (4th Divisional Pioneers). Killed in action 5 January 1918.

Richard CLAPSON. Gunner, 51st Siege Battery, Royal Garrison Artillery. Killed in action 6 June 1916. Aged 33.

Bertie CLARK. No further information currently available

Harry CLARK. Royal Garrison Artillery

William CLARK. William CLARK Private, 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Killed by a direct hit on billets in Vermelles 15th March 1916.

Charley CLARKE. Died March 22nd, 1918. Age 28 years.

George CLARKE. Died August 23rd, 1917. Age 24 years.

William Henry CLASEN. Private, 5th (Cinque Ports) Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 44th Home Counties Division Wounded at Strazeele during the retreat to Dunkirk on the 27th May 1940 and died of his wounds in St. Omer 31 May 1940. Aged 29.

The Hon Arthur Reginald CLEGG-HILL. Lieutenant Colonel commanding officer of the 12th Battalion, Cheshire Regiment. 22nd Division. Balkan Front, Macedonia. Killed in action 18 September 1918. Aged 41.

Devereux Shipley COCKBURN. Sapper The Royal Engineers. (Inland Water Transport) Died in France 2 September 1917. Aged 39.

Gilbert COLAROSSI. Private, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Died of wounds at home 23 March 1918. Aged 19.

Charles Jesse COLBRAN. Sapper, 504th Field Company, Royal Engineers. Died in Germany (whilst on burial duties) on 30 May 1919. Age 32.

Ernest Edmund COLEMAN. Private 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex 39th Division. Killed in action at Beaucourt Ridge 3 September 1916.

Frederick (Walter) COLEMAN. Gunner, 175th Siege Battery, Royal Garrison Artilelry. Died 7 January 1918.

John (Henry) COLEMAN. Gunner, 150th Rotherham Heavy Battery, Royal Garrison Artillery. Killed in action 16th November 1916. Aged 22.

Sidney Frank COLEMAN. Private K/9923, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Born at Alinton, enlisted in Eastbourne, Sussex. Killed in action 2nd November, 1914. Age 19 years.

Thomas COLEMAN. Company Sergeant-Major, 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on Beaucourt Ridge 3rd September 1916. Aged 40.

William Ernest COLEMAN. Private 144th Company The Machine Gun Corps (Infantry) Killed in action 24. 4.17. Aged 22.

Philip Alfred COMBS. Private 15th Battalion, Welsh Regiment. 38th Welsh Division. Killed in action 10 August 1918. Aged 36.

Harry CONSTABLE. Gunner 2681, “Z” 29th T.M. Battery, Royal Field Artillery. Died 1st May 1916 in France & Flanders. Age 23.

James Ashley COOPER. Private, 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Died in base hospital at Rouen 4th November 1915. Aged 22.

Cyril Norman COSSTICK. Sergeant 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action 20 September 1916. Aged 23.

Frederick COSSTICK. Corporal 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action. 3 September 1916. Aged 27.

Reginald Harold COSSTICK. Lance Corporal 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action 21 March 1918. Aged 23

George COTTINGTON. Private, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action at Richebourg L’Avoue 9 May 1915.

Alfred Stanley COUSENS. Driver, 1/5th Sussex Battery. 2nd Home Counties Brigade, Royal Field Artillery. Died at home 6 May 1918. Aged 23.

Donald Threkeld COUSINS. Second Lieutenant 6th Battalion, East Kent Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action at Arras 10 April 1917

Robert COWIE. Private, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry. 1st Canadian Division. Killed in action in Italy 13 December 1943. Aged 27.

James Herbert Cowshall. Driver, 35th Brigade Ammunition Column Royal Field Artillery. 12th Division. Died 16 May 1915. Aged 23.

Herbert (Bert) COX. Private, 1st Battalion, Notts & Derby Regiment. (Sherwood Foresters) 23rd Division. Killed in action during the March Retreat 26 March 1918. Aged 36.

Alexander W CREASEY. Lance Corporal, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 4th October 1916. Age 24.

James CROFT. Private, 3rd Battalion, Northamptonshire Regiment. Died at home 30th October 1918. Age 28.

Albert Edward CROWHURST. Private 11th Battalion, Lancashire Fusiliers. 25th Division. Died in France 6 October 1918.

Herbert Thomas CROZIER. Lance Corporal, 73rd Battalion, Canadian Infantry (The Quebec Regiment). 4th Canadian Division. Killed in action near Arras 10th April 1917. Aged 20.

Bertram CRUNDEN. Private, Royal Sussex

Patrick CUNNINGHAM. Gunner, Royal Artillery Died at home 18 February 1946. Aged 44.

Henry CURWOOD. Gunner, Royal Garrison Artillery

Edward (O’Kill) DADSWELL. Driver, 10th Brigade, Canadian Field Artillery. Killed in action 20th August 1918. Aged 35.

C W DALE. No further information

John William DALE. Private, 23rd Battalion, The Northumberland Fusiliers. Died of wounds in base hospital at Boulogne 14th May 1917. Aged 30.

Clifford DALLAWAY. Norfolk Regiment

Frederick DALLAWAY. Royal Air Force

Walter James DANIEL. Sapper. ‘K’ Balloon Kite Cable Section The Royal Engineers. Killed in action 22. 6.16. Aged 29.

John DANIELS. Private, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 1st October 1916 in France & Flanders. Age 35.

Albert DANN. Middlesex

Charles DANN. A.F.C.

Reginald DANN. Royal Field Artillery

Robert DANN. Private, 9th Battalion, Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry. 21st Division. Killed in action near Arras 9 April 1917. Aged 26.

Thomas DANN. Private, 1st Battalion, Worcestershire Regiment. Killed in action 31st July 1916. Aged 27.

Frederick Mervyn DAVIES. Able Seaman, HMS â€œHoodâ€, Royal Navy. Lost with the Battlecruiser in the Denmark Strait in action with the â€œBismarckâ€ & â€œPrinz Eugeneâ€ 24 May 1941. Aged 23.

R F DAVIS. Private, The Labour Corps formerly SD.2889, Royal Sussex Regiment (South Downs Battalions.). Died at home after the war 16th March 1919.

Thomas DAVIS. Private, 123rd Company, Machine Gun Corps Died 29 November 1916. Aged 27.

George DAWE. Private, Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent Regiment). Possibly died of wounds 4thNovember, 1918 in France. Age 24.

James Charles DAWES. Private, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on Beaucourt Ridge 3rd September 1916.

Spencer C DAWES. Private 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action in the Schwaben Redoubt 17. 10.16.

Frederick DEACON. Lance Corporal, 6th Battalion, East Kent Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action. 22 September 1918. Aged 24.

R W E DEACON. Private The Labour Corps. Previously with the, 14th Battalion, The Royal Fusiliers (G.29544) Died at home after the war 8. 7.19.

B DEAN. Driver ‘R’ Battery The Royal Horse Artillery. Died at home 16. 1.16.

Victor DEEPROSE. Royal Sussex Regiment

John Derek DEMPSTER. Corporal, 6th Battalion, Royal West Kent Regiment. Killed in action in Italy 13 November 1944. Aged 21.

Lionel DENNIS. Private, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Died of wounds 11 July 1916. Aged 36.

Oliver Cuthbert DENNIS. Gunner. â€˜D’ Battery 84th Brigade. Royal Field Artillery Killed in action 4 October 1918. Aged 21.

John William DICKERSON. Private, 9th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 24th Division. Died in base hospital at Etaples 26. 6.18. Aged 27.

George Bairnsfather DICKINSON. Lieutenant 1st Battalion, East Lancashire Regiment. 4th Division. Killed in action near Ypres 3 May 1915. Aged 29

H C DICKINSON. No further information

Charles H DIVALL. Private 1st Garrison Battalion, Bedfordshire Regiment. Died at home 5 January 1919. Aged 25.

Herbert DOLLOWAY. Royal Navy

John DOLLOWAY. London

Ernest DORLING. Private, 11th (Service) Battalion (1st South Down), Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 3rd June 1916.

George DORLING. Lance Corporal, 11th (Service) Battalion (1st South Down) Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action at Boars Head 30th June 1916. Aged 25.

Edward Victor DOTTERILL. Cooks Mate, 2nd Class Royal Navy H.M.S. ‘Stonecrop’ Killed in action when the ‘Q’ ship was in action with a U Boat off the South West Coast of Ireland 18. 9.17. Aged 20.

Leslie DOWNEY. Sussex Yeomanry

Henry DRAY. Fireman Mercantile Marine HMT.’Alt’ Died in France near Calais 6.10.17. Aged 27.

Albert DRIVER. No further information

Henry DRIVER. Rifleman 3579, 1/18th (County of London) Battalion (London Irish Rifles), London Regiment. Killed in action 15 September 1916.

George DRURY. R.F.

William Charles DULY. Sergeant, 13th. Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at â€œThe Boars Headâ€ 30th June 1916. Aged 36.

W J DUNK. No further information

W A DUNK. No further information

Robin Gaspar DUNN. Captain 1/5th Battalion The Lincolnshire Regiment. Died at home 18th March 1919. Aged 31.

Theodore Millar DUNNING. Able Seaman, HMS â€œErebusâ€, Royal Navy. One of 12 ratings killed or died of wounds when the Monitor was attacked by Japanese Naval Aircraft 10 April 1942.

William DYER. Private, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at Mailly Wood 30th August 1916.

J EAGER. No further information

A N EARL. No further information

David EARL. Sapper. Sussex Field Company, Royal Engineers. Died at Home 12 January 1915. Aged 41.

George Walter EARL. Private 10th Battalion, Royal West Surrey Regiment. 41st Division. Killed in action 20 9.17. Aged 22.

Alfred John EAST. Private, 13th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Somme 21. 10.16. Aged 28.

Leslie EASTON. 2ndLt, 227 Siege Bty, RGA. Died 21stMarch 1918.

Horace EASTWOOD. Private 9th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 24th Division. Died of wounds 29 April 1916. Aged 29.

Leslie EATON. Sapper, Royal Engineers

Richard ELLIS. No further information

Caleb ELPHICK. Royal Engineers

Charles ELPHICK. Royal Sussex Regiment

Edward ELPHICK. Rifle Brigade

Frederick ELPHICK. Royal Navy

Frederick ELPHICK.

George ELPHICK. Rifleman, 8th (City of London) Battalion (Post Office Rifles). Died 16th May 1917. Aged 26.

George ELPHICK. P.O.R.

Harold ELPHICK. Royal Field Artillery.

Oliver ELPHICK. R.S.A.

Percy ELPHICK. Royal Navy Volunteer Reserve

Ranger ELPHICK. Royal Sussex Regiment

Stanley ELPHICK. West Yorkshire Regiment

Walter ELPHICK. Private, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action near Cambrin 30th August 1916.

Walter ELPHICK. Private, 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action near Elehy Wood 18 September 1918. Aged 27.

Francis Thomass Charles ENNIS. Corporal , 14th Battalion, The Hampshire Regiment. 39th Division. Taken prisoner and died of wounds in captivity in Germany 15.12.16.

Edward EVANS. Sussex Yeomanry

Lawrence L EVENDEN. No further information

Reginald C EVENDEN. No further information

Frank A. EVEREST. Lance Cpl, 1st Battalion, The Royal Marine Light Infantry. 63rd Royal Naval Division. Killed in action 3. 9.17. Aged 27.

Henry James EVEREST. Fireman Mercantile Marine SS’Duchess’. Lost with the ship off Beachy Head As the result of a collision with the escort H.M.S. ‘Cossack’ 1. 7.17. Aged 35

George Henry FAIRALL. Lance Corporal 246thCompany Machine Gun Corps (Infantry) Killed in action 23 September 1917.

Frederick George FARMER. Rifleman 48741, 2/10th Battalion, London Regiment. 58th London Division. Killed in action 21 September 1918. Aged 18.

George FARRANCE. Royal Navy

George FEARS. Private 17027, 1st/6th Battalion, Duke of Wellington’s West Riding Regiment. Died 11th November, 1918. Age 24.

David FIELD. Private, 71st Coy (6th Division), Machine Gun Corps. Died of wounds 26th April 1917. Aged 27.

H FIELD. No further information

Thomas FIELD. Private, 9th (Service) Battalion, Royal Fusiliers. Died of wounds in base hospital Etaples 14th October 1916. Aged 20.

Frank Jabez FIRRELL. Lance Corporal, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action near Cambrin 3 June 1916. Aged 26.

Albert (Herbert) FOORD. Private SD/1591, 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue De Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 35.

Alfred FOORD. Private L/6210, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 1st Division. Killed in action at Bodmin Copse near Ypres 30 October 1914. Aged 35.

Reginald (James) FOORD. Private, 2/6th Battalion, Prince of Wales’s (North Staffordshire Regiment). Killed in action 15 April 1918. Aged 19.

Thomas FOORD. Thomas William Foord, Stoker 1stClass, K/23553, HMS Queen Mary. Died 31STMay 1916 at Jutland

Thomas (William) FOORD. Stoker 1st Class, H.M.S. “Queen Mary”, Royal Navy. Died 31st May 1916 at the Battle of Jutland whe his ship exploded and sank. Aged 20.

Walter David FOORD. (Spelt FORD on SDGW) Private G/2592, D Company, 8th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Born at Alciston, enlisted in Lewes, Sussex. Died of wounds 26th January, 1916. Age 28 years (GWGC) or 27 years (Church).

William Albert FOORD. Privte, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment.Died of wounds 25 June 1916. Aged 20.

William Charles FOORD. Private, 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue De Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 20.

Harold Stanley FORD. Guardsman 1st Battalion, Scots Guards 1st Division. Killed in action at Ypres 11 November 1914. Aged 21.

Alfred Samuel FORD. 13th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue de Bois 30. 6.16. Aged 32.

Charles Henry FORSYTH. Flight Sergeant (Wireless Operator/Air Gunner), 180 Medium Bomber Squadron (Mitchell 11 FR396), Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve. Based at Dunsfold in Surrey. Killed when his aircraft collided with another Mitchell from 98 Squadron over Alford in Surrey. He was returning from his 30th mission on the 7. January 1944. Aged 23.

Christopher John FOSTER. Private 14h. Battalion, The London Regiment. (The London Scottish) Died at home 14. 3.16. Aged 27.

Richard FOWLER. Private, 8th Battalion, East Surrey

Steven FOX. R.N.D.

Thomas FOX. East Surrey Regiment

William Thomas Gordon FOX. Private 7th Battalion the East Kent Regiment. 18th Division. Taken prisoner and died in captivity in Germany 10 November 1918. Aged 22.

Edward FREEMAN. Gunner, Royal Garrison Artillery

The Hom Gerald Frederick FREEMAN-THOMAS. Second Lieutenant, 1st Battalion, Coldstream Guards. 1st Division. Killed in action near Troyon on the Marne 14 September 1914. Aged 21.

Arthur FRIEND. E.F.C.

Albert FRY. No further information

Charles FULLER. Royal Garrison Artillery

George FULLER. Royal Engineers

Harry FULLER. Lifeguards

Herbert FULLER. Lifeguards

John FULLER. Royal Air Force

Sydney FULLER. Stoker, Royal Navy

Albert FUNNELL. No further information

Alec FUNNELL. Surrey Yeomanry

Charles FUNNELL. Royal Engineers

Charles FUNNELL. Lance Corporal 1st Battalion, Hampshire Regiment. 4th Division. Died at home 14 April 1917. Aged 27.

Charles (Jack) George FUNNELL. Charles (Jack) George Funnell, Sapper, 490 (Home Counties) Field Company, Royal Engineers. Died of wounds 8th July 1917. Aged 22.

Charles (george) FUNNELL. Sapper, 490th (Home Counties) Field Company, Royal Engineers. Died of wounds 8th July 1917. Aged 22.

Ernest FUNNELL. Ernest George Funnell, Private, 12thBn Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30thJune 1916 at Richebourg L’Avoue.

Ernest (George) FUNNELL. Private, 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 30th June 1916. Aged 23.

Frank FUNNELL. No further information

Frederick FUNNELL. Private, Labour Battalion

George FUNNELL. Royal Garrison Artillery

Henry FUNNELL. No further information

Herbert Leonard FUNNELL.

Jack FUNNELL. No further information

Martin FUNNELL. Royal Engineers

William FUNNELL. Private, 1/5th (Cinque Ports) Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 13th July 1916. Aged 20.

William FUNNELL. Royal Garrison Artillery

William John FUNNELL. Private, 13th Battalion, Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 22 March 1918.

William Stephen FUNNELL. Private, 12th Battalion, Machine Gun Corps (Infantry). Died of wounds in military hospital at Wimereux 28 August 1917. Aged 20.

James George GADD. Private 13th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue de Bois. Aged 36.

F A GANDER. Royal Sussex Regiment

Fred A GANDER. Private, 2nd/6th Battalion, Manchester Regiment. Died of wounds 27th March 1918.

George GANDER. Royal Navy

John GANDER. Royal Navy

Ronald Sidney GARDNER. Aircraftman 2nd Class, Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve. Stationed at Herne near Bournemouth. Drowned while bathing in the River Stour near Wick Ferry 10 July 1941. Aged 20.

George Thomas GARMAN. Private 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action at El Alamein 28 October 1942. Aged 22.

Ernest Roland GATER. Private, 58th Battalion, Machine Gun Corps (Infantry). Killed in action 21 September 1918. Aged 19.

Alfred Ernest GATES. Rifleman, 11thBattalion, The Rifle Brigade 37th Division Killed in action 23. 3.16. Aged 32.

Charles GAY. Private , 9th Labour Company, 4th Battalion, Northamptonshire Regiment. Killed in action 21st April 1918 in France & Flanders.

Jesse Frederick GAY. Private, 3rd Battalion, Royal Sussex

Charles GEALL. Rifleman, 3rd Battalion, Rifle Brigade (The Prince Consort’s Own). Killed on 13th Octrober 1914.

William GEARING. A.V.C.

Albert Edward GEER. Bombardier, 12th Siege Battery The Royal Garrison Artillery Killed in action near Ypres 31. 7.15.

Job GEERING. Private, 1st Battalion, Northamptonshire Regiment. Died of wounds 21st April 1918.

Joe GEERING. Northamptonshire Regiment

Percy GEERING. Middlesex

Rezin GEERING. Middlesex

Charles GELL. Lance Corporal, 13th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue de Bois 30th June 1916. Aged 22.

Walter Henry GELL. Private, 7th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment formerly with the South Downs Battalions. Killed in action near Monchy 3rd May 1917. Age 21.

William George GELL. Deck Hand, H.M.S. “Satellite”, Royal Naval Reserve. Died at home after the war 16th November 1918. Aged 29.

Charles William Crowne GIBBONS. Guardsman 1518, 1st Battalion, Coldstream Guards. 1st Division. Killed in action during the First Battle of Ypres 29 October 1914. Aged 29.

Walter GIBBS. Sapper 2/1st Sussex Fortress Company Royal Engineers. Died at home 2 August 1915. Aged 29.

William GILBERT. Private, 9th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 24th. Division. Killed in action at Arras 13 April 1917. Aged 25

Samuel Henry Arthur GILLETT. Boy, SS â€˜Lorient’ (Cardiff) Steamship (4737 tons), Merchant Navy. Lost when the ship was torpedoed by U-145 near Cape Farewell, Greenland 5 May 1943.

F GILLHAM. No further information

Charles Samuel GOAD. Driver, 62nd Battary, Royal Horse Artillery (TF) Died in Salonika 2 October 1918. Aged 24.

Harry GOLDS. No further information

Edward GOLDSMITH. Edward Henry GOLDSMITH, Corproal, “D” Company, 9th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 11th (CWGC) or 11th (SDGW) June 1917. Aged 20.

Arthur GOOCH. Royal Navy

Wilfred GOODALL. Royal Field Artillery.

Charles William GOODEY. Private The Royal Army Medical Corps. 57th Field Ambulance Died of wounds 25 September 1917. Aged 36.

Herbert A GOODRICH. Private 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Died of wounds 20 September 1916.

Joseph GORRINGE. Private, 6th Battalion, The Queen’s (Royal West Surrey Regiment). Died 12th May 1917. Aged 26.

Wilfred Stuart GORRINGE. Captain 82nd Field Company, Royal Engineers Killed in action 10 June 1918. Aged 33.

Frank GOSLING. Royal Engineers

Frederick GOSLING. Sherwood Foresters

Reginald GRAHAM-KING. Second Lieutenant, 6th Battalion, The Dorsetshire Regiment. 11th Division. Killed in action during the March retreat 23rd March 1918. Aged 30.

Ernest GRANT. Royal Navy

Herbert GRANT. Royal Sussex Regiment

Joseph GRANT. Royal Navy

H GRAY. Private H. Grey. Machine Gun Corps (Cavalry) Died at home 1 January 1919.

Arthur GREEN. Sapper. 1st Sussex A T.Company, Royal Engineers Killed in action 20 October 1916.

Arthur Frederick GREEN. Rifleman 1st Battalion, Rifle Brigade. 4th Division. Killed in action 1 November 1918. Aged 19.

Ewart Victor GREEN. Rifleman, 2/5th Battalion, London Regiment. Killed in action 30 October 1917. Aged 20.

John GREENFIELD. Royal Sussex Regiment

Timothy GREENOUGH. Gunner Royal Garrison Artillery Killed in action 12 July 1917. Aged 27.

John Stanley GRIFFITHS. Midshipman, HMS â€œTriumphâ€, Royal Naval Reserve. Dardanelles Campaign. Died of wounds received in action at Smyrna 6 March 1915. Aged 19.

Henry GROVER. Private, 9th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 24th Division. Killed in action near Hooge in the Ypres Salient 23 March 1916. Aged 35.

David Frederick GUMBRILL. Lance Corporal G/4800, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Born in Stoneham, and enlisted in Eastbourne, Sussex. Killed in action 20th September, 1917. Age 28 years.

John GUNTER. Private, 149th Company, Machine Gun Corps. Killed in action 13 April 1916.

W GUPPY. No further information

George GUTSELL. Private, 2nd Battalion, Norfolks

Clifford HACK. Lance Corporal , 7th Battalion. Wiltshire Regiment. 50th Northumbrian Division. Killed in action near Gouy 7 October 1918. Aged 22.

Ernest Arthur HACK. Gunner, 12th Mountain Battery, Royal Garrison Artillery. Killed in action in Palestine 30 March 1918. Aged 35.

Roland Lucius HACK. Private, 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action on the Somme 19 October 1916. Aged 30.

George HAIRE. No further information

Robert HAIRE. No further information

Charles HALL. Shoesmith, Royal Field Artillery. 221 Brigade

John ‘Jack’ William HALL. Private, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action at Hulluch 13 October 1915. Aged 19.

Robert HALL. Lance Corporal, “D” Company, 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 25th November 1917 with the B.E.F. Age 22.

Percy J HAMMOND. No further information

David HAMPER. No further information

Frank HAMPER. Gunner, 206th Siege Battery, Royal Garrison Artillery. Killed in action 12th February 1917.

Charles James HANSOME. Fireman Mercantile Marine SS ‘Unity’ (Goole). Lost at sea 2. 5.18. Aged 18.

Henry John HARDEN. Lance Bombardier. Royal Field Artillery 380th Battery 158th Brigade. Killed in action during the March retreat. 23 March 1918. Aged 25.

Frederick HARDING. West Kent Regiment

Ernest Edward HARMAN. Unidentified Brother of Philip Harman. Son of Mr & Mrs E.E, Harman of Prickwillow. Born Croydon. No other details found.

Philip Roy HARMAN. Private 2nd Battalion, Somerset Light Infantry 4th Division. Italy. Wounded during the Rapido River crossings and died in hospital in Napes 12 July 1944. Aged 21.

William Alfred HARMAN. Private, â€˜B’ Company, The Machine Gun Corps (Infantry). 29th Battalion. Killed in action 4th September 1918. Aged 19.

James HARRIOTT. Private, 17th Battalion, Essex Regiment. Died at home 29 October 1918. Aged 44.

Walter Clement HARRIOTT. Able Seaman RNVR. “Hood” Battalion, 63rd Royal Naval Division. Killed in action at Arras 23 April 1917.

Alfred Thomas HARRIS. Sergeant, 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at â€œThe Boars Headâ€ 30th June 1916. Aged 32.

H A HARRIS. No further information

Charles Henry HARRIS. Rifleman, 1st Battalion, The Rifle Brigade. 4th Division. Killed in action 22. 4.18. Aged 18.

Ernest Alfred Cecil HARRIS. Private, 7th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Wounded when the Germans shelled billets in Armentieres and died on the 27. 9.15. Aged 22.

Richard Ernest HARVEY. Captain (Adjutant), 9th Battalion, Royal Highland Regiment. (The Black Watch). 15th Scottish Division. Died of wounds at the Battle of Loos 25 September 1915. Aged 24.

Rollo D’Aubigne HARVEY. Captain 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action at Ginchy on the Somme 9 September 1916. Aged 31.

Walter HARVEY. Corporal 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at Ypres 27 September 1917. Aged 25.

Albert James HAUGHTON. Warrant Officer 1st Class, 30 Heavy Recovery Section, Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers. Died in Normandy 3 September 1944. Aged 44.

Ronald Charles HAWKES. Sergeant, 110 Bomber Squadron (Blenheim 1V V6448 VE), Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve. Took off from Lossiemouth to support the Commando raids on Vaagso off the Norwegian coast; one of four 110 squadron aircraft shot down that day. There were no survivors.

William HAYLAND. Royal Field Artillery

James William HAYWARD. Private G/50672, 20th Battalion, Middlesex Regiment. Killed in action 4th March, 1917. Age 32 (GWGC) or 33 years (Church).

Albert HAZELDEN. Private, 8th Company, Machine Gun Corps (Infantry). Died of wounds 22nd July 1916. Aged 32.

Albert HAZELDEN. Machine Gun Corps

Clement Gordon Wakefield HEAD. Lieutenant Commander Royal Navy H.M.Submarine D 2 Lost with the submarine when she was sunk by a German Patrol Boat in the North sea 23 October 1914.

E HEAD. No further information

William G HEARSEY. No further information

Albert Thomas HENDLEY. Private, 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at Ypres 31 July 1917. Aged 31.

Francis F HERRIOTT. Lance Cpl, 11th Battalion, The Rifle Brigade. 37th Division. Killed in action at Ypres 20. 9.17.

Horace Richard HIBLING. Able Seaman Royal Navy H.M.S. ‘Narborough’. Lost when the destroyer was wrecked off the Orkneys 12. 1.18. Aged 22.

Edward J HIGHSTED. No further information

Albert HILL. Steward Mercantile Marine SS ‘F. Stobart’ (Sunderland). Lost at sea 11. 8.16. Aged 38.

Claud HILLS. No further information

Leonard HILLS. Private, 2nd Battalion, The Wiltshire Regiment. 30th Division. Killed in action at Ypres 31. 7.17.

Hubert HINKLEY. The Queens

Frank Albert HOAD. Sergeant, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at Beaucourt Ridge 3 September 1916. Aged 28.

Ernest HOBDEN. Royal Sussex Regiment

George HOBDEN. Royal Sussex Regiment

Harold HOBDEN. Machine Gun Corps

Walter HOBDEN. Royal Sussex Regiment

William HOBDEN. William James Hobden, Private, 44thBattalion Canadian Infantry (New Brunswick Regiment). Died 25thOctober 1916.

William (James) HOBDEN. Private, 44th Battalion, Canadian Infantry (New Brunswick Regiment). Died 25th October 1916. Aged 27.

William HOBDON. Canada

Vernon HOCKLEY. Royal Garrison Artillery

Frank Alexander HODGE. Gunner, Honourable Artillery Company Regiment, Royal Horse Artillery. Killed in action at Tobruk 6 June 1942.

Charles HOLDING. R.N.A.R.

Charles James HOLLEBON. Private. 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action at Richebourg L’Avoue 9 May 1915. Aged 20.

Charles HOLLIBONE. Private, 200th Protection Company, Royal Defence Corps. Died of wounds 19 October 1920. Aged 21.

Henry Walter HOLLIBONE. Ordinary Seaman, HMS “Laforey”, Royal Navy. Lost when the destroyer was mined in the English Channel 23 March 1917.

S T HOLLINGDALE. Gunner 607 Royal Field Artillery

Charley Frederick HOLTER. Private, 7th Battalion, Northamptonshire Regiment. Killed in action 18th April, 1917. Age 21.

Samuel HONEYBALL. Private, 2nd Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action at St. Quentin 24. 9.18. Aged 32.

Robert HONEYSETT. Lance Corporal, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex. Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at Beaucourt Ridge 3rd September 1916. Aged 24.

Henry (Edward) HOPE. Trooper, Housebold Battalion. Killed in action 12 october 1917.

Allan HORLOCK. Lance Cpl, 9th Battalion, The East Surrey Regiment. 24th Division. Killed in action at Amiens 14. 8.18.

John Eden HORTON. Sapper 663 Artisan Works Company, Royal Engineers. B.E.F. France. Lost when the SS â€œLancastriaâ€ was bombed and sunk off St. Nazaire 17 June 1940. Aged 28.

H J HOWELL. Petty Officer Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve. H.M.S. ‘Ambrose’ Depot ship Bantry Bay, Ireland Died on active service and buried at home 18. 3.15.

William Edward HOWELL. Bugler , 577th A.T. Company The Royal Engineers Died 29. 1.17. Aged 17.

Arthur HUGGETT. A.F.C.

John HUGHES. First Mate. Mercantile Marine SS’Braeside’ Sunderland. Lost at sea 5.12.17. Aged 24.

Lawrence Edward HUGHES. Private, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action at Loos 25 September 1915. Aged 19.

George Henry HUMPHREY. Lance Corporal 1st Battalion, Gloucestershire Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action 15 September 1918. Aged 34.

Frederick HUNNEYSETT. Sapper, 98th Light Railway Train Crew Company, Royal Engineers. Died at sea 31 December 1917. Aged 26.

Edwin Edward HUNNISETT**. Sergeant (Mechanic), Royal Air Force, 217 Squadron (DH 4’s) Killed in action in France 30. 6.18.

Peter Reginald HURMAN. Gunner, 74th Field Regiment. (25 Pounders), Royal Artillery. Killed in action in Sicily 13 July 1943. Aged 23.

W W HUSBAND. No further information

Francis Peter HUTCHINSON. Private, 28th Battalion, Canadian Infantry 2nd Canadian Division. Killed in action near Mount Sorrel, Ypres 6 June 1916. Aged 25.

Edward HUTCHISON or HUTCHINSON. Private, 9th Battalion, The Royal Fusiliers. 18th Division. Killed in action 4th August 1916. Aged 20.

Albert J HUTSON. No further information

Alfred G HUTSON. No further information

Albert HYLANDS. Private, 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action 27 September 1918. Aged 32.

Charles HYLANDS. Private G/210, 6th Battalion, The Buffs, East Kent Regiment. Killed in action 13th October, 1915. Age 24.

James Henry ISTED. Lance Corporal, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action near Cambrin 11th July 1916. Aged 20.

Henry W IZZARD. No further information

Thomas Barclay JACK. Captain The Royal Army Service Corps Attached 10th Londons. Died of wounds 24 August 1918. Aged 24.

Robert Harold JACKSON. Lance Corporal 2/6th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Indian Army. Died in India 9 October 1917. Aged 18.

William JACKSON. Airman 2nd Class, Royal Flying Corps. Died in England 16th October 1917. Aged 23.

Frederick JAMES. Royal Field Artillery.

Thomas JANUARY. Seaman, H.M.S. Victorious

Albert George JARVIS. Private, 13th Battalion, The Royal Fusiliers. 37th Division. Died of wounds 12th September 1917. Aged 19.

Henry JARVIS. No further information

Thomas JEFFERY. No further information

(John) Martin JENNER. Private, 8th Battalion, East Surrey Regiment. Died 10th August 1917. Aged 27.

Luther (Levi) JENNER. Private, 17th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers. Died 23rd August 1917. Aged 41.

Martin John JENNER. Private, 8th Battalion, East Surrey Regiment. Died 10 August 1917. Aged 27.

T G Blois JOHNSON,CMG, CIE.. Lieutenant Colonel 67th Punjabi Regiment. Indian Army Died in India 5 November 1918. Aged 51.

William James JONES. Private 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action 3 September 1916. Aged 22.

Henry JUPP. Able Seaman (C) Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve. “ Howe” Battalion, Royal Naval Division. Killed in action on Gallipoli 4 June 1915.

Joseph JUPP. Suffolk Regiment

Harold KEATING. Rifleman 46559, 3rd Battalion, Rifle Brigade. 24th Division. Died of wounds 19 October 1918.

Walter Francis KEATING. Rifleman 10414, 1st Battalion, Royal Irish Rifles 8th Division. Died of wounds 5 April 1915.

Charles Walter KEELEY. Ordinary Seaman Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve. H.M.S. ‘Princess Irene’. Lost when an internal explosion off Sheerness accidentally destroyed the Fleet Auxiliary 27. 5.15 Aged 21.

Charles J KEMP. No further information

Thomas KEMP. Corporal, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 25 September 1915. Aged 18.

Thomas J KEMP. Corporal, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action at the Battle of Loos 25 September 1915. Aged 18.

William Wallace KEMP. Private, 1st Battalion, The East Kent Regiment. 5th Division. Died of wounds 5. 8.18. Aged 18.

Ernest Joel KENNARD. Private, 1st Battalion, The Hampshire Regiment. 4th Division. Killed in action at Le Cateau 26. 8.14. Aged 24.

Sydney Russell KENNARD. Private, 1st Battalion, The Devonshire Regiment. 5th Division. Killed in action 25. 8.18. Aged 19.

Albert KENNARD, MM. Sergeant 14986 â€œDâ€ Battery, 70th Brigade, Royal Field Artillery. Killed in action 24th April 1917. Aged 24.

George KENWARD. Royal Field Artillery.

Sydney KENWARD. Royal Sussex Regiment

Ted KENWARD. Royal Engineers

William KENWARD. Royal Engineers

Charles Duncan KERRIDGE. Private, 1/28th Battalion, London Regiment. (The Artists Rifles). Killed in action near Ypres 30 October 1917. Aged 30.

Arthur William KIBBLEWHITE. Private, 7th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers 63rd Royal Naval Division. Killed in action 21 August 1918. Aged 23

P KING. No further information

Charles George KINGSLEY. Sapper. 106th Field Company The Royal Engineers Killed in action during the German offensive on The Marne 28. 5.18. Aged 19.

William KIRBY. No further information

Alfred Freeman KNIGHT. Rifleman 8th Battalion, London Regiment. (Post Office Rifles) Attached to the 17th Battalion. Died of wounds. 31 October 1918. Aged 31.

Charles Henry KNIGHT. Private 11th Battalion, Australian Infantry 1st Australian Division. Killed in action 27 September 1917. Aged 34.

Jack KNIGHT. Royal Field Artillery.

Oscar KNIGHT. Royal Navy

Wallace KNIGHT. Royal Navy Volunteer Reserve

Fred LANDER. Lance Corporal, 11th(Service) Bn Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 3rdSeptember 1916.

Fred(erick) LANDER. Lance Corporal, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 3rd September 1916.

John LANGRIDGE. No further information

Keith LARCOMBE. Able Seaman, H.M. Landing Ship (Tank), Royal Navy. Based in Suez, Egypt. Killed on active service. 11 December 1945. Aged 27.

A LARKIN. No further information

William John LARKIN. Private 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 29th Divisiom. Killed in action 10 October 1916. Aged 26.

Alfred Callaway LARTER, DCM. Sergeant, 10th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers 12th Division. Died of wounds 9 October 1917. Aged 40

Kenneth (J) LATTER. Private, 5th Dragoon Guards (Princess Charlotte of Wales’s). Died 6th June 1919.

David (Henry Ambrose) LAVENDER. Private, 7th Battalion, Wiltshire Regiment. Died 9 mArch 1917. Aged 22.

Maurice Theodore LAWRANCE. Lance Corporal 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at Beacourt Ridge 3. 9. 16. Aged 18.

W L LAWRENCE. Company Serjeant Major, Sussex (Fortress) Royal Engineers (Territorial Force). Killed in action 1917.

Henry Thomas LEA. Corporal 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Died of wounds 23 July 1915. Aged 34.

Richard Hugh Anthony LEE,DSO DFC. Flying Officer, 85 Fighter Squadron (Hurricane 1 P2923), Royal Air Force. Last seen chasing 3 enemy aircraft off Margate 18 August 1940.

Eric Thomas David LEES. Flying Officer, 104 Bomber Squadron (Wellington 11), Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve. Desert Air Force. Lost on operations over North Africa and the Mediterranean 23 July 1943.

Albert Edward LEESON. Private, 1/22nd Battalion, London Regiment. Killed in action 23 March 1918. Aged 19.

Herbert LELLIOTT. Private, 8th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 18th Division. Killed in action at Montauban 1. 7.16.

Jesse LEVETT. Private G/6424, 7th (Service) Bn Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 9th April 1918.

Joseph Richard LEVETT. Corporal 1/5th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died at home after the war. 8. 7. 20. Aged 26.

George Charles LEVITT. Company, Sgt Major 11th Battalion, Royal West Kent Regiment. 41st Division. Died of wounds 1 August 1917. Aged 26.

Vincent LEWIS. Vincent James Lewis, Acting Bombardier, C Battery 1867thBrigade Royal Field Artillery. Died of Wounds 20thJune 1917

Henry LIMON. Private, 2nd Battalion, Honourable Artillery Company 7th Division. Killed in action 12 January 1917. Aged 25.

Victor John LINTON. Lance Corporal, 16th Battalion, Kings Royal Rifle Corps. 33rd Division Died of wounds 26 May 1917. Aged 27.

George Archibald Colin LOMAS,DCM. Second Lieutenant 20th Battalion, London Regiment. Killed in action 22 May 1916. Aged 28.

Ernest John LOWER. Private 3/4th Battalion, Royal West Kent Regiment. Died of wounds 16 November 1917. Aged 37.

Roy William LOWER. Private 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Died of wounds at Ypres 1 August 1917. Aged 25.

George LOWER. Private, 2nd Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action on the Somme near Thiepval 27. 9.16. Aged 28.

Neil Eustace LOWER. Lieutenant, 9th Battalion, The Machine Gun Corps (Infantry) Killed in action 30. 6.17. Aged 29.

Denis Brian LUCAS. Aircraftman 2nd Class Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve attached RAF Motor Transport Pool, Cranwell. Died of a cerebral abscess in Sleaford Hospital, Lincolnshire, 9 May 1941. Aged 26.

Alfred George LUDBY. Able Seaman Royal Navy H.M.S. ‘Simoom’/ One of 47 lost when the ‘R’ Class destroyer was sunk by our own units after being torpedoed by the German Destroyer S50 off the Dutch coast 23. 1.17. Aged 39.

Alfred Thomas LUSTED, DCM. Sergeant, 16th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Born in Hailsham.

Joseph MACE. Private 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue de Bois 30 June 1916.

Charles J MACEY. Private 1st Battalion, London Regiment. (The Royal Fusiliers.) Killed in action 2 April 1918.

William MACKAY. Died December 7th, 1917. Age 52.

(Charles William) Graham MAGRATH. Private, 100th Battalion, The Machine Gun Corps (Infantry) Killed in action during the final advance near Le Cateau 17th October 1918. Aged 24.

F. K. MAITLAND. Major, Royal Garrison Artillery

Frederick MARCHANT. Private G/8976, 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action at Senlis Mill 5 April 1918. Aged 29.

James MARCHANT. Private G/3345, 9th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 24th Division. Killed in action at Hooge 14 February 1916. Aged 27.

James MARCHANT. Royal Horse Artillery

Peter MARCHANT. M.P.A.F.C.

Thomas MARCHANT. Thomas R Marchant, Private 24th(Service) Bn (2ndSportsman’s) Royal Fusiliers. Killed in action 17thFebruary 1917.

Thomas MARCHANT. Irish

Thomas (Robert) MARCHANT. Private, 24th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers (City of London Regiment). Killed in action 17th February 1917. Aged 19.

Frederick Charles Jennens MARRILLIER, DCM. Second Lieutenant, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action at Bodmin Copse near Ypres 30 October 1914. Aged 27.

(Stanley) Curley James MARTIN. Second Lieutenant, 15th Battalion, Hampshire Regiment. Died of wounds 26 July 1916. Aged 33.

Albert MARTIN. Private, 2nd Battalion, East Surrey

Ernest Percival MARTIN. Lance Corporal, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at Beaucourt Ridge on the Somme 3 September 1916. Aged 23.

Frank MARTIN. Private, 3rd Battalion, Royal Sussex

Thomas MARTIN. Private 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at Beaucourt Ridge on the Somme 3 September 1916. Aged 22.

Thomas MARTIN. Rifleman, 4th Battalion, Kings Royal Rifles

Victor MARTIN. Private, 32nd Battalion, Royal Fusiliers 41st Division. Killed in action 3 February 1917. Aged 29.

Ernest Victor MARTIN. Stoker, 1st Class Royal Navy H.M.S. ‘Natal’. Lost when the Armoured Cruiser Blew up in the Cromarty Firth 30.12.15. Aged 21

Ernest MARYAN. Private, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action at Ypres 1 November 1914. Aged 31.

Wilfred James MARYAN. Gunner, Royal Field Artillery. Died at home on 17 May 1922. Aged 31.

Gilbert Harry MASKELL. Private L/10522, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action at Richebourg L’Avoue 9 May 1915.

James MASTERS. Gunner, “A” Battery, Royal Field Artillery. 168th Brigade. Died of wounds 2 July 1918. Aged 25.

Dennis MATHERS. Lieutenant 3rd Royal Tank Regiment. Royal Armoured Corps. Killed in action in Normandy 31 July 1944. Aged 22.

David H MATTHEWS. Private 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Aged 24.

Frederick K MATTHEWS. Sergeant Railway Troops Depot, Royal Engineers. Born in Hailsham.

Walter Leonard MATTHEWS. Gunner 46th Battery 39th Brigade Royal Field Artillery Killed in action 4 November 1918. Aged 25.

Alexander MAYNARD. Rifleman, 3rd Battalion, Rifle Brigade

Alexander Thomas MAYNARD. No further information

Thomas Alexander MAYNARD. Rifleman 5078, 3rd Battalion, Rifle brigade (The Prince Consort’s Own). Died of wounds 2nd October 1915. Aged 17.

Archibald Duncan McALLISTER. Lance Corporal 4th Battalion, Guards Machine Gun Regiment. Guards Division. Killed in action 27 September 1918. Aged 34.

Edwin MEDHURST. Private, 7th Battalion, Leinester Regiment. Died 31 July 1917. Aged 34.

William MEETEN. Royal Sussex Regiment

Ernest MELVILLE. Royal Navy

Henry MEPHAM. Rifleman, 15th(Service)Battalion(North Belfast), Royal Irish Rifles. Killed in action 22ndNovember, 1917 in France. Age 19.

Henry MEPHAM. Middlesex

Ernest Jesse MESSAGE. Private , 2nd Battalion, Northamptonshire Regiment. Killed in action 10thOctober, 1918 in France.

Thomas MICE. Royal Sussex Regiment

Arthur Henry MILEHAM. Boy. 20th Hussars. Died at home 18.11.18. Aged 16.

Charles MILHAM. Private, 9th (Service) Battalion (formed at Chichester September 1914 as part of K3), Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25th September 1915. Aged 32.

Charles MILHAM. Private, 9th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 24th Division Killed in action at the Battle of Loos 25 September 1915. Aged 32.

Alfred MILLER. Private, 13th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died of wounds in United Kingdom 19th July 1918. Aged 26.

Arthur MILLER. Private 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at Ypres 29 July 1917.

Arthur John MILLER. Private, 7th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action during the Battle of Amiens 13th August 1918. Aged 28.

Ernest Charles William MILLER. Guardsman 1st Battalion, Coldstream Guards. 1st Division. Died in France 29 October 1914. Aged 21.

George MILLER. No further information

George Verney MILLER. Private 23rd Battalion, The Royal Fusiliers 33rd Division. Died of wounds 5. 5.17.Aged 18.

Stephen MILLER. Private, 11th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Died at home 22nd November 1916. Aged 23.

Wilfred Lawrence MILLER. Private, 11th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action near Mailly-Maillet 30th August 1916. Aged 21.

Frank MILWARD. Private, 11th Battalion, Essex Regiment. 6th Division. Killed in action 27 September 1916. Aged 29.

Arthur Henry Goldsmith MOCKETT. Private 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action at Richebourg L’Avoue 9 May 1915.

George MOCKETT. Private 48203, 8th Battalion, East Surrey Regiment. Died 24th October, 1918. Age 21 years.

Harry T MOCKFORD. No further information

William MONK. 10th Hussars

F. MORGAN. Guardsman Frederick Charles Morgan, 1st Battalion, The Coldstream Guards. 1st Division. Killed in action at Cuinchy 25. 1.15 Aged 20.

P G MORGAN. Gunner 25th Siege Battery The Royal Garrison Artillery. Died in France 13.11.18.

Alfred Davis MORGAN. Private, 1st Battalion, The Middlesex Regiment. Killed in action 20. 4.17. Aged 20.

Frederick MORLEY. Royal Engineers

Oliver MORLEY. Royal Sussex Regiment

Wilfred MORLEY. Royal Sussex Regiment

Victor Brian MORRIS. Private, 2nd Battalion, City Of London Fusiliers

Corrie MORSE. Private, 11th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers 18th Division. Killed in action 17 February 1917. Aged 19.

William MUDDLE. Private 83122, 139 Company, Labour Corps. Formerly West Surrey Regiment and Northamptonshire Regiment, Labour Company. Died of wounds near Ypres 6 August 1918. Aged 43.

Ernest Frank MUGGERIDGE. PrivateL. 2nd Battalion, Royal West Kent Regiment. 15th Indian Division. Died in Mesopotamia 19 April 1917.

Charles MUGRIDGE. Purser and interpreter on French State Railways SS â€˜Maine’ of Dieppe. Died at sea off Newhaven on the 21st November 1917.

George MURRELL.

Charles Herbert MUSKETT. Able Seaman RNVR. “Howe” Battalion, the Royal Naval Division. Gallipoli. Killed in action on Gallipoli 4 June 1915. Aged 19.

Albert George MUSSELLE. Segeant 11th Battalion, Worcestershire Regiment. 26th Division. Macedonian Front, Greece. Killed in action 24 April 1917. Aged 28.

Edgar NEWCOMBE. Captain 16th Battalion, London Regiment. (Queens Westminster Rifles) 56th London Division. Killed in action during the German Spring Offensives 15 April 1918. Aged 32.

Benjamin Thomas NEWTON. Private, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Reservist. Killed in action at Richebourg L’Avoue 9 May 1915. Aged 19.

Frederick Ernest NEWTON. Private, 1st Battalion, Seaforth Highlanders. Meerut Division. Indian Corps. Reservist. Employed as a painter. Killed in action near Festubert 9 December 1914. Aged 23.

Ebenezer NICHOLLS. Private. 2nd Battalion, Rouyal Sussex Regiment. Died 17 August 1916. Aged 29.

M NICHOLLS. Driver 123rd Brigade The Royal Field Artillery Died in France after the war 16. 3.19.

Norman NICHOLSON. Royal Sussex Regiment

Alfred NOAKES. M.T.A.S.C.

Percy John NOAKES. Private, 9th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 24th Division. Killed in action at Messines 11 June 1917. Aged 24.

A.J. NOAKES. Lance Bombardier The Royal Garrison Artillery Died at home 9. 6.19. Aged 27.

Albert P. NOCK. Private 23rd Battalion, The Middlesex Regiment. 41st Division. Killed in action at Ypres 31. 7.17.Aged 32.

Johm George NORSTER. Private, 5th Battalion, The Royal Berkshire Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action 13. 9.17. Aged 38.

Hubert John OVERY. Private, 9th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 13 April 1917. Aged 19.

Rowland OXLEY. Airman, 2nd Class, 3rd Wing The Royal Flying Corps. Killed 27.12.16. Aged 21.

George PACKHAM. No further information

Charles PAGE. No further information

William Thomas PAGE. Rifleman 15th Battalion, Royal Irish Rifles. 36th Ulster Division. Take prisoner and died in captivity in Germany 21 March 1918.

Harold Ernest PARKER. Bombardier, 187th Battery, 67th Heavy A.A. Regiment, Royal Artillery. Died on active service in India 17 October 1942. Aged 21.

Harold A. PARKER. Able Seaman Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve. ‘Howe’ Battalion, The 63rd Royal Naval Division. Killed in action on Gallipoli 6. 6.15. Aged 22

Jabez PARKS. No further information

Benjamin PARSONS. Rifleman, 15th Battalion, Royal irish Rifles. Died 15 June 1918. Aged 29.

David (1) PARSONS. Private, 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue de Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 32.

David (2) PARSONS. Private, 1/5th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 48th Division. Killed in action near Ypres 12 October 1917. Aged 25.

George PARSONS. Private, 2nd Battalion, Royal Marines Light Infantry. Killed in action 8 October 1918. Aged 21.

Albert Charles PARSONS. Sapper, 4th Field Survey Company The Royal Engineers. Formerly Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 6.12.17. Aged 20.

Thomas PATCHEN. Private 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action near Eppinette 23 December 1914. Aged 29

Frederick PATTENDEN. 15th Hussars

Richard PATTENDEN. Royal Sussex Regiment

Harry PAUL. R.S.A.

Percy PAUL. Royal Engineers

Whitfield PAUL. Royal Sussex Regiment

Richard PAYNE. Private, 103rd Field Ambulance, The Royal Army Medical Corps. Died of wounds 14th April 1918.

Charles William PEARMAN. Private, 1st (Reserve) Battalion, Suffolk Regiment. Home Command. Died at home 5 January 1918. Aged 19.

Eric L PECKHAM. Gunner “U” Battery The Royal Horse Artillery Cavalry Division. Killed in action on the Somme 23 August 1916

John PECKHAM. Gunner, 16th Heavy Artillery Group H.Q., Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 1st April 1917. Aged 23.

Charles PELLING. Private, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 11 February 1919. Aged 26.

Ernest Alfred PELLING. Private, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 14 September 1914. Aged 33.

James PENGELLY. No further information

George PERRIN. M.P.A.S.C.

Louis PETTITT. Corporal G/43851, 13th Battalion, Middlesex Regiment 24th Division. Killed in action 20 July 1918. Aged 32.

(Charles) Whitmore PINK. Private, No. 8 Company, Royal Army Medical Corps. Died in United Kingdom 27th January 1918. Aged 47.

Whitmore PINK. Charles Whitmore Pink, Private, No 8 Company, Royal Army Medical Corps Died 27 January 1917

Archie PIPER. Royal Navy

Douglas PIPER. London Scottish

Joseph PITTAM. No further information

Albert PLUMMER. Lance Corporal, 13th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died of wounds 2nd July 1916. Aged 36.

George PLUMMER. A.F.C.

Harold Walter POLLARD. Private 1/4th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 53rd, Division. Died of disease in Egypt 14. 6.17.

Charles POPE. Middlesex

Luke POPE. Gunner, 8th Siege Battery The Royal Garrison Artillery. Killed in action 11. 5.16. Aged 39.

Arthur POST. Guardsman, 3rd Battalion, The Coldstream Guards The Guards Division. Killed in action 11th September 1917.

James POST. Private, 1/7th Battalion, The Lancashire Fusiliers 42nd Division. Killed in action 23rd August 1918.

Charles POTTER. Bombardier Royal Field Artillery

Robert POTTER. Royal Navy

William POTTER. Royal Navy

Ernest PRYER. Private, 1st Battalion, The Welsh Regiment. 28th Division. Died of wounds in base hospital at Boulogne 9. 5.15. Aged 20.

George Henry PUSEY. Chief Yeoman of Signals, HMS â€œDolphinâ€, Royal Navy. H.M. Submarine Base, Portsmouth. Died at home 6 August 1944. Aged 59.

William Sidney PUTTOCK. Deck Boy, SS â€œParisâ€ (London), Merchant Navy. Wounded when the SS â€œParisâ€, (clearly marked as a hospital ship) was sunk during the Dunkirk evacuations and died on the same day 2 June 1940. Aged 18.

Arthur PYE. Private, 7th Battalion, London Regiment. Killed in action on the Somme 7 October 1917. Aged 26

Herbert J RAE. Sergeant, 2nd Battalion, The Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders. 33rd Division. Killed in action 25. 9.17. Aged 33.

William R RAE. Sergeant, 10th Battalion, The Argyle & Sutherland Highlanders. 32nd Division. Killed in action 5. 4.18. Aged 34. enlisted in Lewes. Buried in Bienvillers Military Cemetery

Charles RAINBIRD. Yorkshire Regiment

George Henry RANGER, MM. Private, 2nd Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action near Busigny 17.10.18. Aged 24.

Edward Alfred RANSOM. Private, 7th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action during the ‘Battle of the Craters’ near Loos 3.3.16. Aged 30.

Percy Richard Dare RAWLES. Private, 1st Battalion, The Royal West Surrey Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action near Ypres 31.10.14

Charles Lawrence RAY. Sergeant Pilot, 49 Bomber Squadron (Scampton) Hampden 1, Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve. Shot down over Kiel in Hampden AD788 EA V 26 June 1941. Aged 25.

Arthur RAYNER. Private, 12th Battalion, The Suffolk Regiment. 40th Division Killed in action 5. 7.16. Aged 27.

Edmund READ. Sergeant, 1/4th Battalion, Suffolk Regiment. 15th (Scottish) Division. Killed in action on the Somme 15 July 1916. Aged 27.

William READ. Private, 29th Battalion, Middlesex Regiment. (Under Royal Sussex on W.M.) Died at home 5 February 1917. Aged 21.

Reginald Albert E READ. Lance Cpl. The Royal Air Force Died of influenza 10. 7.18. Aged 17.

Richard REED. Private 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Died of wounds in base hospital at Rouen 23 September 1918. Aged 33.

Sidney Nelson REED. Private 17th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers. 2nd Division. Died 18 October 1918. Aged 18.

Thomas William Reed. Private, 1/5th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 48th Division. Killed in action near Ypres 12th October 1917. Aged 25.

W REED. Royal Sussex Regiment

William Macnab REID. Rifleman, 4th Battalion, Kings Royal Rifle Corps 27th Division. Killed in action at Bellewaarde Wood near Ypres, 10 May 1915. Aged 27.

Alfred REYNOLDS. Royal Field Artillery

Jack RICH. Able Seaman Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve SS ‘Halifax’. Lost at sea 16.12.17. Aged 22.

Frank RICHARDSON. Royal Sussex Regiment

Frederick John RICHARDSON. Private, 3rd Battalion, Coldstream Guards. Died of wounds 16 March 1915. Aged 24.

Henry Jesse RICHARDSON. Private, 1/13th Battalion, London Regiment. Killed in action 16 August 1917. Aged 29.

Herbert Richard RICHARDSON. Private 19th (Pioneer Battalion, Northumberland Fusiliers. 35th Division. Died of wounds 26 July 1917.

J RICHARDSON. No further information

Edgar RIGGLESFORD. Private, 1/5th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action at Richebourg L’Avoue 9 May 1915. Aged 23.

Thomas Ernest RIGGLESFORD. Private, 1st Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Indian Army. Died in India 26 July 1915. Aged 26.

Thomas RIGGS. R.F.

Abraham RIPLEY. Private, 4th Battalion, Middlesex Regiment. 37th Division. Killed in action at Ypres 31 July 1917. Aged 23.

Abraham RIPLEY. Lance Corporal, 7th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers 63rd Royal Naval Division. Killed in action 29 September 1918. Aged 29

George RIPLEY. Private, 8th Battalion, Queen’s (Royal West Surrey). Born at Brighton. Son of George and Nancy Ripley. Died of wounds 2 August 1917.

Alfred ROBERTS. Royal Navy

Robert H ROBERTS. No further information

Wilfred ROBERTS. Private , Devonshire Regiment. Not known whether he was killed in action or died of wound on the 27thSeptember, 1918 in Franace. Age 20.

A G or A C ROBINSON. No further information

Albert ROSS.

Ernest Edward ROWE. Private 16th Battalion, The Middlesex Regiment. 29th Division. Killed in action at Ypres 24. 4.17 .Aged 30.

Wallace Henry RUDD. Telegraphist Royal Navy H.M.Submarine E 20. Lost when the Submarine was sunk by a U-Boat in the Dardanelles. 5.11.15. Aged 20.

A T RUSSELL. 1st Class P.O. S.S.. ‘Sokoto’

Alfred RUSSELL. Guardsman, 1st Battalion, Scots Guards. Killed in action 12th November 1914. Aged 26.

Bertram RUSSELL. Royal Field Artillery.

Charles RUSSELL. Machine Gun Corps

Ernest RUSSELL. Sapper 228, 14th Corps Depot, Royal Engineers. Died of wounds 20 October 1916. Aged 23.

Frank RUSSELL. Mechanician 284204, HMS “Good Hope”, Royal Navy. Killed in action at the Battle of the Coronel Islands 1 November 1914. Aged 36.

Gordon William RUSSELL. Lance Corporal, 11th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers (City of London Regiment). Died 28 May 1918. Aged 30.

John (Alfred) RUSSELL. Private, 9th Battalion, Sussex Regiment. Died of wounds 29th March 1918.

R. S SALMON. No further information

John Corfield SALTER. Private 27th Battalion, Canadian Infantry 2nd Canadian Division. Killed in action near Arras 21 August 1917. Aged 38.

Albert SANDS. Royal Sussex Regiment

Harry SANDS. Private , 1/6th Bn Durham Light Infantry. Killed in action 26th March 1918 during the German spring offensive.

William SANDS. Royal Sussex Regiment

Peter SANDS. Gunner 208th Siege Battery The Royal Garrison Artillery Killed in action near Ypres 21. 6.17.Aged 35.

Charles SAUNDERS. Private, 9th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers 12th Division. Killed in action 7 October 1916. Aged 38.

Charles Andrew SAUNDERS. Private The Labour Corps. 788th Area Employment Company. Died in Abbeville after the war 18. 2.19. Aged 39.

Ernest S SAUNDERS. Private, 2nd Battalion, The Suffolk Regiment. Died of wounds in base hospital at Etaples 22nd May 1917

Frederick Stephen SAUNDERS. Private 40397, 2nd Battalion, Middlesex Regiment 8th Division. Killed in action 17th November 1916. Aged 28

John SAUNDERS, MM. Sergeant, “B” Battery, 15th Brigade, Royal Horse Artillery Died of wounds in base hospital at Rouen 20 October 1917. Aged 29.

John Geoffrey SAVAGE. Second Lieutenant 109th Siege Battery The Royal Garrison Artillery. Killed in action on the Somme 24 July 1916. Aged 28.

Albert SAYERS. Royal Engineers

Edward SCOTCHER. Edward Augustus Scotcher, Private, 5thBn Royal Berkshire Regiment. Killed in action 5 October 1915.

Edward SCOTCHER. Royal Navy

Harry SCOTCHER. Royal Naval Air Service

Herbert SCOTCHER. Royal Naval Air Service

Thomas SCOTCHER. Royal Field Artillery.

John SCOTT. No further information

John SCOTT. M.S.P

Robert SEAKEL. Seaman, H.M.S. Victorious

Frederick Charles SEAMER. Private, Coldstream Guards. Formerly Gunner, 613, Royal Field Artillery. Died prior to August 1919

David George William SELBY-LOWNDES. Sergeant (Wireless Operator), No 5 Air Observer School, Jurby Isle of Man (Training Unit with Ansons, Henleys Blenheims and Hampdens), Royal Air Force. Killed in an accident While on a training flight in Blenheim L8693 9 September 1941. Aged 19.

Reginald A SHARP. Private Royal Army Service Corps 102 Auxiliary Petrol Company. Died in Marseilles after the war 16. 3.19. Aged 29.

Arthur SHAW. Private, 7th Dragoon Guards (Princess Royal’s). Killed in action 2 November 1914.

Edward Lockhart SHAW. 2nd Lieutenant, Queen’s (Royal West Surrey). Killed in action 5 August 1916. Aged 26.

Ernest Edward SHAW. Electrical Artificer, 4th Class. Royal Navy H.M.S. ‘Queen’ Adriatic Squadron, Italy. Died 13.10.15. Aged 32.

Edgar Henry SHAYLER. Leading Airman, HMS â€œArk Royalâ€ 810 Fleet Air Arm Squadron (Fairy Swordfish), Fleet Air Arm, Royal Navy. Killed when two aircraft collided while on anti Submarine patrol 25 November 19 39. Aged 23.

Alfred SHERWOOD. 15th Hussars

Bertie SHERWOOD. Royal Navy Volunteer Reserve

Frederick SHERWOOD. Royal Horse Artillery

Samson SHERWOOD. Leading Stoker, HMS Queen Mary. Died 31 May 1916, Jutland.

William SHERWOOD. Royal Field Artillery.

Frederick Herbert Walter SHOESMITH. Private, “A” Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 5 September 1916. Aged 19.

(Edward) Frank SHORT. Private, 8th Battalion, East Surrey Regiment. Killed in action 25th October 1918. Aged 18.

Charles Walter SHORT. Gunner 97959, C Battery, 47th Brigade, Royal Field Artillery. Born at Firle, Lewes and died 22nd January, 1916. Age 21 years.

Frank SHORT. Edward Frank Short, Private, East Surrey Regiment. Killed in action 25thOctober 1918.

Frank SHORT. Royal Air Force

Richard SHORT. Royal Sussex Regiment

Walter SHORT. Royal Sussex Regiment

William SHORT. Middlesex

Harold Thomas. SIMMONDS. Gunner 198579, 82nd Company, Royal Garrison Artillery Died in India 7th November 1918. Aged 40.

Charles Thomas SIMMONS. Private 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Died of wounds 27 August 1918.

Frank Gordon SIMMONS. Private The Labour Corps. Formerly with The Royal West Surreys. Died at home 14 June 1917. Aged 32.

William James SIMMONS. Private 87th Battalion, Canadian Infantry 4th Canadian Division. Killed in action 6 September 1918. Aged 30.

Arthur SKINNER. Private, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action at Richebourg L’Avoue 9th May 1915. Aged 18.

Frederick SKINNER. L.C.

(Ernest) John SMITH. Private, 7th Battalion, The Queen’s (Royal West Surrey Regiment). Died 16th November 1916

Charles SMITH. Royal Sussex Regiment

Ernest S SMITH. London

Frank Charles SMITH. Private, Royal Army Service Corps. Home Counties Division. Died at home 11 September 1915. Aged 24.

Frederick SMITH. Slm. L. I.

George SMITH. A.O.C.

George SMITH. No further information

George SMITH. Private 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Reservist Killed in action at Richebourg L’Avoue 9 May 1915. Aged 18.

George Frederick Kellaway SMITH. Private 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Died of wounds on the Somme 16 August 1916. Aged 21.

Herbert S SMITH. Canada

Herbert Stephen SMITH. Sergeant, 9th (Service) Bn Royal Sussex Regiment Born about 1888. Died of wounds17th May 1916.

John SMITH. Private, 6th Battalion, Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry 14th Light Division. Killed in action 16 September 1916. Aged 25.

Samuel SMITH. Royal Sussex Regiment

Samuel SMITH. Gunner, No. 1 Depot, Royal Field Artillery. Died at home on 24 July 1918. Aged 37.

Thomas Henry SMITH. Private, Labour Corps formerly with the Middlesex Regiment. Died at home 2 November 1918. Aged 20.

William S SMITH. Royal Navy

William Stephen SMITH. Private, 13th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the â€œRue de Boisâ€ 30th June 1916. Aged 39.

Alfred James SNASHFOLD. Private, 8th Battalion, Prince of Wales’s (North Staffordshire Regiment). Killed in action 18th November 1916. Aged 19.

E Thomas SOUGHTON. No further information

Ronald Alan SPOONER. Captain 11th Battalion, Royal Welsh Fusiliers. 22nd Division. Salonikan Front. Died of wounds 23 September 1916. Aged 30.

Ralph SQUIBB. Died January 7th, 1918. Age 39 years.

Charles Edward STACE. Fireman Mercantile Marine SS â€œTweedâ€ One of seven lost when the steamer was torpedoed by a U Boat off St. Catherines Point, Isle of Wight on the 13th March 1918. Aged 28.

Charles Edward STACE. Fireman Mercantile Marine SS ‘Tweed’ One of 7 lost when the steamer was torpedoed by a U Boat off St. Catherines Point, Isle of Wight. 13. 3.18. Aged 28.

Jesse C STANFORD. Private 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at Becourt 3 September 1916. Aged 31.

Frederick Joseph STANGEMORE. Private, 12th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue de Bois 30. 6.16. Aged 20.

(William) Reginald STAPLEHURST. Private, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 17th August 1916. Aged 23.

Henry ‘Harry’ George STAPLEHURST. Gunner, “D” Battery, 50th brigade, Royal Field Artillery. Died of wounds 22nd August 1918. Aged 29.

Percy STAPLEHURST. M.B.R.

Reginald STAPLEHURST. William Reginald Staplehurst, Private, 2ndBn Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 17thJuly 1916.

William STEADMAN. No further information

Frederick STEPHENS. Chief Petty Officer Royal Navy. H.M.S. ‘Formidable’. Lost when the Battleship was torpedoed by U24 in Lyme Bay. 1. 1.15 Aged 37.

William George STEPHENS. Able Seaman Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve. ‘Howe’ Battalion, The Royal Naval Division. Died of wounds on Malta 19. 6.15. Aged 32.

Albert STEVENS. R.S. Fusilier

Albert John (Jack) STEVENS. Private, 12th Battalion, The East Surrey Regiment. 41st Division. Killed in action near Messines 17. 6.17.

Arthur STEVENS. Able Seaman, HMS “Ettrick”, Lost when the Destroyer was torpedoed in the English Channel by U-61 7 July 1917.

Charles STEVENS. Private, 8th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 14th July 1916.

Frederick STEVENS. Royal Sussex Regiment

Mark STEVENS. Private 22nd Battalion, Manchester Regiment. 7th Division. Died of wounds 12 October 1917.

Richard STEVENS. Royal Sussex Regiment

Samuel STEVENS. Royal Sussex Regiment

Vernon Arkwright STEVENS. Sergeant (Wireless Operator/Air Gunner), 18 Bomber Squadron (Blenheim 1V’s) WV G, Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve. Operating from Manston in Kent. Hit by AA fire over the English Channel. Sgt Stevens killed. The aircraft crashed at East Guldeford 18 August 1941.

William Thomas STEVENS. Private, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at Beaucourt Ridge 3 September 1916. Aged 28.

Alfred Augustus STICKLAND. Private, 13th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action 24 October 1917. Aged 37.

Walter STICKLEY. Petty Officer 196856, HMS” Black Prince”, Royal Navy. 1st Cruiser Squadron. Killed in action when the armoured cruiser was lost at the Battle of Jutland 31 May 1916.

W STOBBART. Shoeing Smith 47712, 14th (King’s) Hussars. Died 4th December 1918. Age 31.

John George STONHAM. Petty Officer Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve Died at home after the war 2. 8.19. Aged 56.

Frank Arthur STRANGE. Leading Seaman Royal Navy H.M.S. ‘Narborough’. Lost when the destroyer was wrecked off the Orkneys 12. 1.18. Aged 24.

Alfred STREDWICK. Royal Navy

Lester Leonard STREDWICK. Driver, 107th Battery, 23rd Brigade, The Royal Field Artillery. Died in base hospital at Rouen 28th October 1918.

Charles SYGROVE. Private, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 14th September 1914. Aged 42.

Charles SYMES.

Mark SYNGE,CIE DSO. Lieutenant Colonel Supply & Transport Corps. Indian Army Died of disease contracted on active service in East Persia 11. 7.21. Aged 50.

Raymond Stuart TANNER. Second Lieutenant 3rd Battalion, Kings Own Royal Lancaster Regiment. Killed in action 31. 8. 16. Aged 35.

Albert TAYLOR. Royal Sussex Regiment

Cecil TAYLOR. Royal Sussex Regiment

Frederick TAYLOR. Royal Sussex Regiment

Victor Ernest TAYLOR. Sapper 577th Army Troops Company The Royal Engineers. Died in France 15. 1.18. Aged 20.

Albert Edward TERRY. Deck Hand Royal Naval Reserve. H.M. Trawler ‘Miura’ Died 4.12.18. Aged 32.

Harold TERRY. Lance Cpl. 1/5th Battalion, The London Regiment.

Edward THOMPSETT. No further information

Ernest THOMPSON. Royal Garrison Artillery

Walter THORNTON. A.F.C.

Arthur THORPE. A.V.C.

Charles Frederick THORPE. Private, Duke Of Connaught Light Infantry

Frank THORPE. Frank Ernest Thorpe, Petty Officer, H. M. Submarine G7. Died 1stNovember 1918.

Alfred TICEHURST. Private G/1439, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 9th May 1915 in France & Flanders. Age 19.

Frank TIGHTHURST. Seaman, H.M.S. Europa

William George TIMLICK. Private, 16th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 74th Division Died of disease in military hospital in Abbeville 30 May 1918. Aged 23.

John Henry TINGLEY. Rifleman, 2nd Battalion, Rifle Brigade. 8th Division. Killed in action. 9 May 1915. Aged 19

Stephen TOMPSETT. Signalman Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve H.M. Armed Merchant Cruiser ‘Calgarian’. Lost at sea 30. 8.15. Aged 20.

Edward TOMSETT. No further information

Cyril John TOWLER. Second Lieutenant Royal Air Force. 41st Training Depot Station Died at home 4 September 1918. Aged 22.

Claude Leonard TOYE. Lance Corporal, 13th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue de Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 27.

George Robert TREE. Airman, 1st Class The Royal Flying Corps. No 7 Squadron Mesopotamian Units. Died 15. 7.17. Aged 24.

William TRENTLETT. Seaman, H.M.S. Victorious

Stephen TRILL. Stoker Petty Officer Royal Navy H.M.S. ‘Derwent’ One of 62 lost when the destroyer struck a mine in the Channel 2. 5.17.

Alan Jesse TUCKNOTT. Flight Sergeant (Wireless Operator/Navigator), 305 (Polish) Squadron, Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve. Mosquito FBV1 LR262 SM Q. The aircraft collided with another aircraft and crashed at Lasham, Hampshire, on return from an operation over France The pilot, Flight Sgt. Basil Hogg and Sgt Tucknott were both killed 24 September 1944. Aged 22.

Arthur Steven TUCKNOTT. Private 16th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 74th Yeomanry Division. Killed in action at the Third Battle of Gaza 6.11.17. Aged 17.

Benjamin John TURNER. Gunner 449th Siege Battery The Royal Garrison Artillery Killed in action 25 September 1918. Aged 36.

William R T TURNER. No further information

Herbert James TURNEY. Private, 8th Battalion, The East Surrey Regiment. 18th Division. Killed in action near Ypres 9. 8.17.

Walter William Gibson TURRELL. Private 72435, 121st Company, Labour Corps Formerly 13th Infantry Labour Company, Royal West Surrey Regiment. Died of wounds 26 July 1917. Aged 34.

Medwin Seymour VARDEN. Flight Sub-Lieutenant, Royal Naval Air Service. Killed in action 4 September 1917.

Robert VAUGHN. Machine Gun Corps

Frederick William VENESS. Private, 8th(Pioneer) Bn Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 8thSeptember 1916.

George G VENESS. Private, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Died of wounds 22nd May 1916. Aged 26.

Robert Charles VENESS. Lance Corporal, 13th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at â€œThe Boars Headâ€ 30th June 1916. Aged 21.

Robert Stanley Garrard VIGERS. Second Lieutenant, 10th Battalion, Kings Royal Rifle Corps 20th (Light) Division. Died of wounds 5 April 1917. Aged 20.

Stanley VINALL. Royal Flying Corps

Victor VINALL. Royal Flying Corps

Bert VINE. Private, 1/5th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action at Ypres 12 October 1917. Aged 25.

James Uriah VINE. Gunner, “C” Battery, 110th brigade, Royal Field Artillery. Died 23 January 1918. Aged 37.

Frederick Arthur VINEY. Private 2/6th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. Att. British Army in India. Died of disease 17. 7.18 Aged 27.

Ebenezer Nehemiah VOAKES. Air Mechanic 1st Class, HMS â€œGloucesterâ€, Fleet Air Arm, Royal Navy. Lost when the cruiser was bombed and sunk during the evacuation of Greece 22 May 1941. Aged 22.

Arthur WALKER. Private, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Died of wounds at Ypres 8 September 1917. Aged 22.

Percy Edward WALKER. Private, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action 8 October 1916. Aged 27.

William WALKER. No further information

Alfred WALLER. Sick Berth Attendant Royal Navy H.M.S. ‘Victory’ Died at home in naval hospital 27. 9.18. Aged 29.

Frank Edward WALLIS. Driver 5th Reserve brigade Royal Field Artillery Died at home 8 October 1918. Aged 31.

William WALTHO, DCM. Corporal, 4th Battalion, The Bedfordshire Regiment. Died of wounds 27th September 1918. Aged 18.

Sydney Charles WARD. Ordinary Seaman, SS â€œ Empire Wagtail â€œ (London), Merchant Navy. Sunk by a U-260 while with Convoy ONS 154 in Mid Atlantic 28 December 1942.

(William) Leslie WATERS. Lance Corporal, 2nd Battalion, The Coldstream Guards. Died 7th July 1915. Aged 19.

Jesse Samuel WATERS. Private 7th (Princess Royals) Dragoon Guards Killed in action near Ypres 21 December 1914.

R WATERS. Private Royal Sussex Regiment.

George Ronald WATSON. Leading Airman, Flying Training School, Netheravon, Fleet Air Arm Service. Killed in an air crash 19 August 1941. Aged 20.

Gilbert WATSON. A.O.C.

Hugh WATSON. Machine Gun Corps

Leonard Claude WATSON. Rifleman 301351, 1/5th (City of London) Battalion (London Rifle brigade). Killed in action 1 July 1916.

Francis Henry WEBB. Private The Machine Gun Corps (Infantry) Died of wounds at home 12. 9.18. Aged 30.

Desmond WELLS. Telegraphist, HMS â€œEgretâ€, Royal Navy. Anti submarine escort Frigate. One of 188 men lost when the ship was hit by a glider Bomb launched from a Do 217 30 miles off Vigo on the coast of Spain. 27 August 1943.

Frederick John WELLS. Company, Sgt.Major The Royal Engineers “J” Depot Company,. Died of influenza 10 February 1919. Aged 46.

William WENHAM. No further information

William Robert WEST. Private, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st. Division. Killed in action near Cambrin 20 April 1918. Aged 19.

G B WHEATLEY. No further information

Arthur WHITE. Private. 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue De Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 25.

Berkeley WHITE. Royal Field Artillery

John James David WHITE. Able Seaman Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve. ‘Howe’ Battalion, The Royal Naval Division. Killed in action on Gallipoli 9. 5.15. Aged 18.

Joseph William WHITE. Private, 7th Battalion, The Royal West Surrey Regiment. 18th Division. Killed in action on the Ancre 6.11.16 Aged 30.

Latter WICKENS. Royal Engineers

Albert WICKER. Gunner, 82nd Field Battery, Royal Field Artillery. Mesopotamia. Taken prisoner at Kut El Amara and died in captivity 4 February 1917. Aged 24.

George Frederick WILL. Sapper The Royal Engineers. Died 1916.

Albert Ellis WILLARD. Lieutenant, “D” Company, 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action near twin copse Arras 4 July 1917. Aged 25.

W WILLER. William Willer. Age in 1914, 26

William Herbert WILLEY. Private, 1st Battalion, The Middlesex Regiment. 33rd Division. Killed in action 18. 7.18. Aged 34 Brother of Harry Willey of 30, Chapel Street, Newhaven. Born and enlisted in Willesden. Buried in Nine Elms British Cemetery, Belgium.

Algernon WILLIAMS. Royal Field Artillery.

Francis John WILLIAMS. Chief Petty Officer Devonport ‘Howe’ Battalion, The Royal Naval Division. Killed in action on Gallipoli 6. 6.15. Aged 43.

Montie WILLIAMS. Royal Sussex Regiment

R WILLIS. No further information

John WILMSHURST. Royal Air Force

Wallace P WILMSHURST. Royal Naval Air Service

G WILSON. Fireman Mercantile Marine SS ‘Unity’ (Goole). Lost at sea 2. 5.18

William David Henry WINDER. Able Seaman Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve H.M.S. ‘Alcantara’. Lost with 72 other members of the crew when the armed merchant cruiser was sunk in action with the German raider ‘Greif’ in the Skaggerak on the 29. 2.16. Aged 22.

Walter Edward Thomas WINDER. Lance Cpl, 21st Battalion, The Middlesex Regiment. Killed in action 10. 4.17. Aged 39.

Thomas William WINTER. Private 2nd Battalion, Suffolk Regiment. 3rd Division. Killed in action January 1910.18. Aged 20.

Herbert Charles WITTY. Lance Corporal, 1st Battalion, Middlesex Regiment. Hong Kong Imperial Garrison. Taken prisoner at Hong Kong in December 1941 and died on the Japanese transport Lisbon Maru between 1st and 2nd October 1942.

Frank WOOD. Corporal, 2/6th Battalion, Royal Warwickshire Regiment. 61st Division. Killed in action 24 October 1918. Aged 41.

Harry WOOD. Royal Navy

John WOOD. Petty Officer (Chief Stoker), HMS â€œFlirtâ€. Born at Herstmonceux. Son of John and Harriett Wood. Drowned 27 October 1916. Aged 26.

Walter WOOD. Sh. L.I.

Albert John WOODHAMS. Private, 2nd Battalion, Suffolk Regiment. 3rd Division. Died of wounds 27 September 1918. Aged 23.

Arthur WOODS. Scots R.

Alfred John WOOLFORD.. Died at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London from Tuberculosis on 11 February 1919 (Occupation Ships Fireman).

Albert John WOOLGAR. Private, 11th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at Ypres 17. 8.17. age 27.

Ernest WOOLLER. Private, 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue De Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 20.

George Thomas WOOLLER. Sapper 4th Field Company, Royal Engineers. Formerly SD,377 Royal Sussex. Killed in action 25 April 1918.

Harry WOOLLER. Lance Corporal, 9th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 24th Division. Killed in action at Arras 17 June 1918. Aged 26.

Ernest WRIGHT. Royal Sussex Regiment

Frederick Thomas WRIGHT. Private 1/14th Battalion, London Regiment (The London Scottish. 56th London Division. Died of wounds 26 November 1917. Aged 18.

George James WRIGHT. Private, “C” Squadron, 4th Queens Own Hussars. 2nd Cavalry Division. Killed in action near Ypres 20 October 1914. Aged 19.

Robert WRIGHT. Royal Sussex Regiment

Sidney Francis WRIGHT. Corporal, 1st Battalion, Gloucestershire Regiment. Killed in action in Normandy 24 June 1944. Aged 29.

William John WRIGHT. Private Royal Army Medical Corps. 62nd General Hospital Salonika, Greece. Died of disease 18 November 1917. Aged 21.

Thomas WYCLIFFE-TAYLOR. Lieutenant, Royal Horse Artillery. Died 3rd March 1926. Age 27.

Edward C WYNTER. Airman 1st Class Royal Naval Air Service. HMS “President 11 “ (Eastchurch,Kent) Killed in an accident 5 February 1916. Aged 18.

Cecil YATES. Royal Navy

Ralph YATES. A.V.C.

David Alfred ZACKHEIM. Second Lieutenant, 6th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died at home 4 February 1943. Aged 28.