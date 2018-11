Roll of Honour of those killed in the First World War from Eastbourne, East Sussex

The names of The Fallen of The Great War from Eastbourne are recalled here as an act of remembrance.

Information has been taken from www.roll-of-honour.com - an exemplary resource for anyone interested in discovering more of the impact the First World War had on our communities 100 years ago. They contain much more information than is found here.

Names have also been included from “Soldiers Died in the Great War 1914-1918” a list created by HMSO in 1921.

Charles Abbey. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 12 October 1918

Eastbourne RemembrancePhoto by Mark Dimmock

Ernest Sidney Foster Abery. Grenadier Guards. Died 4 May 1918

George Adams. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 November 1914

P P Adams. No information available

Sidney Hugh Adams. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 1 October 1916

William [Henry] Addy. Gunner Sussex Royal Garrison Artillery (TF) No 1 Company. Died 26 February 1918. Age 25.

Hubert Clifford Akehurst. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 23 August 1918

James Stephen Akehurst. Private 12th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at Rue De Bois 30 June 1916 Aged 20

Sydney Ware Akehurst. Sergeant 11th, Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division. Died of wounds 10 July 1916 Aged 33 Born

Thomas John Akehurst. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 11 October 1918

Harry George Aldred. Private 16th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 74th Division. Died of wounds 7 November 1917. Aged 21

Edward John Aldridge. Rifleman 2/16th Battalion The London Regiment (The Queens Westminster Rifles) 60th London Division E.E.F. Killed in action in Palestine 27 December 1917.

John Frederick Aldridge. Private 12th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division Killed in action 30 March 1916. Aged 19

Leonard George Aldridge. Private 8th Battalion The Bedfordshire Regiment 6th Division. Died of wounds in base hospital at Etaples 23 April 1917. Age 27

Alfred Alexander. Royal Army Medical Corps. Died 3 September 1916

Frederick George Alexander. Rifle Brigade. Died 8 May 1915

George Allchorn.

Edward Walter Allchorn. Second Lieutenant. 1/4th Battalion The East Yorkshire Regiment 50th Division. Formerly Sergeant SD 24 11th Battalion Royal Sussex Regiment Died of wounds 5 November 1917. Aged 24

John William Allcock. Sapper 490th Field Company The Royal Engineers Died of wounds in base hospital at Rouen 20 March 1917 Age 27

Arthur Frank Allen. Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry. Died 8 September 1914

Frederick James Allen. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 15 October 1917

William J Allen. Unidentified Town Hall Memorial

J A E Allin. No information available

Edward Alwyne. Royal Engineers. Died 25 July 1918

Donald Ambrose. Second Lieutenant ‘D’Company 1/23rd, Battalion The London Regiment 47th London Division. Killed in action during the March Retreat 21 March 1918. Aged 21

Charles Amos. Corporal 90th Motor Transport Company Royal Army Service Corps Died 23 December 1915. Aged 47

Charles Edward Ancock. Gunner 252 Siege Battery The Royal Garrison Artillery Killed in action 14 March 1918 Aged 35

Alfred William Andrew. Private The Tank Corps. ‘D’ Company. (D6 Lt.Legge) Wounded during the first Tank Action at Flers 15 September 1916 and died the following day

Henry Andrews. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 3 May 1917

Sydney Philip Andrews. Ordinary Seaman Royal Navy HMS ‘Malaya’ 5th Battle Squadron. Grand Fleet Killed in action at the Battle of Jutland 31 May 1916. Age 18

William Samuel Andrews. Private (Depot) Battalion The Royal West Kent Regiment. Home units. Died of wounds 13 August 1916 Aged 29

Frank William Armener. Private 1st Battalion The Royal West Surrey Regiment. 33rd Division. Killed in action 21 September 1918. Aged 17

Cecil Arnold. Private RASC 34 Div MT Coy Died in Cologne, Germany 22 February 1919 Age 31

Hugh Arnold. Lieutenant 8th Battalion The Northumberland Fusiliers 11th Division. Killed in action at Suvla Bay 11 August 1915. Aged 42

James Arnold. Rifleman John Arnold 1/9th Londons Killed in action 14 April 1917 at Arras Aged 36

John Arnold. London Regiment. Died 14 April 1917

P H Arnold. No information available

Frederick Arnott. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 19 February 1917

James Edward Arundel. Private 9th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 24th Division. Killed in action at Arras 13 April 1917. Aged 28

John William Arundel. Corporal 5th Battalion The Wiltshire Regiment 13th Division. Killed in action on Gallipoli 10 August 1915 Aged 31

Alfred Ashdown. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 28 April 1916

Walter Augustus Ashford. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 April 1918

Arthur Astle. Private 9th Bn Royal Warwickshire Regiment. Died of wounds 26th August 1916.

E Atherton. No information available

Ernest William Atkins. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Arnold Francis Crossley Atkinson. Lieutenant Royal Engineers. 75th Tunnelling Company. Sappers & Miners, Indian State Forces. Att. Killed in an accident in India 22 January 1919 Age 21

Benjamin Rupert Attree. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 27 January 1915

Leonard Attridge. Private 2nd Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 1st Division. Wounded at Richebourg and died of wounds in base hospital at Rouen. 15 May 1916 Aged 23

John Auckett. Private 1st Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment Invalided home with malaria contacted in Mesopotamia and died of influenza in a London hospital 9 March 1919 Aged 24

Joseph Frederick Auckett. Private 7th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 12th Division. Killed in action at Arras 3 May 1917. Aged 19

Edward Jeffrey Austen. Royal Engineers. Died 23 October 1916

Donald Albert Austin. Unidentified Town Hall & SAN

J V B Austin. No information available

Harry Avard. Sapper 490th Field Company The Royal Engineers. Died of wounds in base hospital at Etaples. 1 June 1918. Aged 31

William Avard. Private 2nd Battalion The Lincolnshire Regiment Formerly with the Royal Sussex. Killed in action 11 April 1918. Aged 34

Bert Avery. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 29 October 1914

F Avery. No information available

Harry Arthur Avery. Corporal Army Pay Corps Army Pay Office (Hounslow) Died of influenza home 12 February 1919. Aged 30

Morgan McClennan Avery. Private 6th Battalion The Royal West Surrey Regiment 12th Division. Killed in action at Arras 9 April 1917. Aged 33

Frederick Avis. Able Seaman Royal Navy H.M.Torpedo Boat 96. Lost when the Torpedo boat was lost in a collision off Gibraltar January 19 November 1915. Aged 28

Alfred Alexander Baber. Lance Corporal 490th Field Company The Royal Engineers. Died of wounds 1 August 1917. Aged 25

Harold Backhurst. East Surrey Regiment. Died 26 July 1916

Harry Backshall. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 August 1917

Albert Bailey. Gunner Royal Field Artillery 23rd Divisional Ammunition Column Died of wounds suffered in the Ypres Salient 9 July 1917

Arthur Bailey. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 6 December 1915

Arthur Bailey. Private 2nd Battalion Royal Sussex Regiment 1st Division. Killed in action at Givenchy 16 February 1915.

Charles Bailey. Pte. 13th Royal Sussex Killed in action 30 January 1917

Frank Bailey. Essex Regiment. Died 9 August 1918

George Bailey. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 5 November 1914

H Bailey. No information available

James Bailey. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 12 May 1917

Reginald Jasper Bailey. Able Seaman Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve, H.M.S ‘Seagull’

Albert James Baker. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 30 August 1918

Edgar Baker. Lance Corporal 1/5th Battalion The London Regiment 56th Division Killed in action during the German Spring Offensive 28 March 1918. Aged 32

Frank Baker. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Frederick Baker. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 October 1914

Frederick James Baker. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 26 November 1914

George Baker. Labour Corps. Died 5 April 1918

George Baker. Northamptonshire Regiment. Died 16 June 1917

James Thomas Baker. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 28 October 1916

Matthias Baker. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 July 1918

Perry John Baker. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 7 December 1915

Philip William Robert Rixon Baker. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 24 March 1918

William James Baker. Private 12th Battalion The East Surrey Regiment Died of septicaemia in base hospital at Etaples after the war 15 January 1919. Age 38

William Thomas Baker. Gunner Royal Garrison Artillery. 51st Siege Battery Killed in action near Montauban 30 September 1916

William Wallace Baker. Gunner/Driver 291st Brigade The Royal Field Artillery died 11 September 1917. Aged 31

Leonard Arthur Balaam. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 29 October 1917

Benjamin Baldock. Welsh Regiment. Died 10 September 1917

Edwin Baldwin. Private 12th Battalion Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division Died of wounds at home 3 November 1916 Age 21

Thomas Baldwin. Private 12th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division ‘˜A’ Company Died at home 17 July 1916 Aged 31

William Baldwin. Private 16th Battalion The Australian Infantry 4th Australian Division. Killed in action on the Somme 6 August 1916. Aged 23

Thomas Bale. Private 11th Battalion The Manchester Regiment 11th Division Killed in action near Polygon Wood 5 October 1917.

Ronald Carpenter Band. Private 2nd Battalion The South Wales Borderers 29th Division Died of wounds in base hospital at Etaples 9 October 1917. Aged 18

Albert Ernest Banfield. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 24 September 1917

Herman John Victor Banks. Corporal 2nd Battalion The Kings Royal Rifle Corps 1st Division Killed in action 11 May 1916. Aged 33

Jesse Banks. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 10 May 1917

William Bannister. Coldstream Guards. Died 25 December 1914

Alfred John Barber. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 2 November 1917

George Barber. Private 11th Battalion The Royal West Surrey Regiment 41st Division. Died of wounds 1 October 1918. Aged 19

Robert William Barber. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 9 October 1918

William Barber. The Royal Scots (Lothian Regiment). Died 26 August 1914

William Barber. Quartermaster Sergeant/Farrier/Carriage Smith 33 Royal Field Artillery Died Jullundur, India 11 July 1915. Aged 42

David Barham. Sergeant 11th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division. Killed in action at Beaucourt on the Somme 3 September 1916. Aged 37.

Leslie Morris Barker. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 10 April 1917

W P Barker. No information available

Henry William Barnard. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 10 May 1916

Mark Barnard. Rifleman 1st Battalion The Rifle Brigade. 4th Division Killed in action 13 May 1915. Aged 24 Son of David & Eliza Barnard of 17, Beltring Road, Eastbourne Born in Eastbourne & enlisted in Brighton. CH Commemorated on The Menin Gate Memorial Ypres, Belgium

Tom Barnard. Private 11th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division Killed in action at Becourt on the Somme 3 September 1916 Age 18

William Henry Barnard. Private 2nd Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 1st Division. Died of wounds in Bethune 16 May 1916 Aged 31

Frederick Barnard.. Company Sergeant Major 9th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment. 24th Division. Killed in action at Arras 13 April 1917 Aged 23

Alfred Herbert Barnes. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 27 May 1918

George Albert Lelliot Barnes. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 12 July 1916

R S Barnes. Corporal Royal Air Force Polegate. Formerly F1047 Leading Mechanic Royal Naval Air Service. Died 1st November 1918.

Harry Evelyn Barnett. Private Royal Army Service Corps Died in India 3 January 1918

Henry Charles Barrett. Rifleman 8th Battalion The London Regiment (The Post Office Rifles) 47th London Division Killed in action near Ypres 28 February 1917. Aged 27

John (Tom) ? Barrow. Private 13th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division Killed in action on the Rue De Bois 30 June 1916 Age 26

Tom Barrow. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

James Bartlett.. Company Sergeant Major 17th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 59th Division Died of influenza at home in Military Hospital 26 October 1918 Aged 21

Karl Barton. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

John Bass. Trooper 18th Queen Mary’s Own) Hussars Cavalry Division 7 years service. Killed in action 13 May 1915 Aged 30

Edward David Bassett. London Regiment. Died 22 September 1917

Frederick Baston. Royal Engineers. Died 18 July 1917

Frederick George Bates. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 4 July 1918

Charles Henry Baulcomb. Private 7th Battalion The Royal Fusiliers 63rd Royal Naval Division. Killed in action at Arras 23 April 1917. Aged 32

Frank Stuart Baulcomb. Private 1st Battalion The Royal West Kent Regiment 5th Division. Killed in action 28 June 1918. Aged 23

William Frederick Baulcomb. Driver 490th Field Company The Royal Engineers Killed in action . in Belgium 16 September 1917 Aged 22

John George Spendlaw Baulcombe. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 3 May 1917

Albert Bayley. Gunner Royal Field Artillery 23rd Divisional Ammunition Column Died of wounds near Ypres 9 July 1917. Aged 28

Frank Beagley. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Horace Edward Beal. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Robert William Beal. Royal Engineers. Died 12 October 1917

Frank Thomas Beale. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 29 April 1916

Thomas Henman Beall.. Private 7th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 12th Division Killed in action during the German Spring Offensive 27 March 1918. Aged 31

Edgar Robert Hulme Beaman. Captain Royal Air Force Mentioned in Dispatches in Feb 1917. Killed in a flying accident in the United Kingdom. 17 December 1918. Aged 26

Leonard Beaton. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Thomas Beaton. Machine Gun Corps. Died 19 July 1916

Arthur Beck. Guardsman The Coldstream Guards Died of spinal meningitis in military hospital at Caterham 7 February 1915. Aged 20

Arthur Robert Beecham. Sergeant Royal Marine Artillery HMS’ Good Hope’ Lost with the Armoured cruiser at the Battle of Coronel Island 1 November 1914. Aged 37

Weedon Douglas Bellman. Private 1/21st Battalion The London Regiment (The Surrey Rifles) Wounded at La Basse of the 23 May 1915. and died of his wounds at home 14 June 1915. Aged 19

A H Bennett. A Bennett Private 3rd Bn Essex Regiment. Died 11th March 1919.

Arthur Ernest Bennett. Private 12th Battalion Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division Killed in action at Rue De Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 24

Charles William Bennett. Private The Labour Corps (677 Agricultural Company) Formerly with the 11th Battalion The Norfolk Regiment. Died at home of influenza 7 November 1918. Aged 33

George Frederick Bennett. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 1 March 1917

Leonard Benton. Private 12th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division Killed in action at the Boars Head 30 June 1916. Aged 23

Ronald MacKenzie Benton. Second Lieutenant 53rd Sikhs (Frontier Force) 28th Indian Infantry Brigade 7th Meerut Division Indian Army Killed in action during the attempt to relieve Kut El Amara 7 June 1916 Aged 21

Albert Berry. South Wales Borderers. Died 10 November 1917

Albert Edward Berry. Second Lieutenant Royal Air Force. School of Aerial Photography Died at home 6 August 1918 Aged 21

E A Berry. Second Lieutenant Royal Air Force School of Photography. Died 6th August 1918.

Herbert William Berry. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 18 September 1918

Walter Berry. Private Royal Army Medical Corps Drowned when H.M. Transport SS “Transylvania” was torpedoed in the Gulf of Genoa 4 May 1917. Aged 23

A E MB A J Best.

John Thomas Betts. Private 9th Battalion The Royal Fusiliers. 12th Division. Taken prisoner and died in captivity in Germany 9 May 1918. Aged 21.

Francis Alexander Bewsher. Lieutenant Royal Field Artilley ‘C’ Battery 255 Brigade. Died of wounds in hospital in St.Omer 18, 4, 18 Aged 19

Ernest Bickers. Duke of Wellington’s (West Riding) Regiment. Died 22 March 1918

Frederick Percival Biddle. Corporal The Army Pay Office (Chatham) Royal Army Pay Corps. Home service only Died at home of influenza 31 October 1918 Aged 23.

Arthur Edgar Bigg. Private 1st Battalion The Northumberland Fusiliers Died of influenza at home 2 March 1919. Aged 31

Arthur Thomas Bignell. Private 2nd Battalion The Royal Sussex 1st Division Killed in action at the Battle of Loos 25 September 1915. Aged 19

Cecil Gordon Bignell. Staff Sergeant/Armourer The Royal Army Ordnance Corps (Weedon) Died at home 11 March 1918 Aged 27

Charles Henry Bignell. Private 11th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division Wounded at Becourt and died on the 3 September 1916. Aged 24

Frederick Walter Bignell. Stoker Petty Officer Royal Navy H.M.Submarine C.29 lost when the submarine was mined in the North Sea off the Humber Estuary 29 August 1915 Aged 29

Joseph Somerset Bignell. Lance Corporal 2nd Battalion The Royal West Kent Regiment 12th Brigade. 6th Indian Division Taken prisoner at Kut El Amara and died of dysentery in captivity in Mesopotamia 10 September 1916 Aged 23

H E Billings. No information available

John Bird. Private 124 Company The Machine Gun Corps (Infantry) Killed in action at Flers on the Somme 16 September 1916 Aged 21

Wilfred Stanley Bird. Lieutenant 2nd Battalion The Kings Royal Rifle Corps 1st Division. Killed in action at Richebourg L’Avoue 9 May 1915

Arthur Bishop.

James Bishop. Royal Engineers. Died 4 July 1915

James Bishop. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 23 October 1916

Thomas Bishop. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 28 October 1918

William Ingleton Bishop. Private 6th Battalion The Northamptonshire Regiment 18th Division. Killed in action 29 September 1918 Aged 23

Andrew James Black. Gloucestershire Regiment. Died 21 July 1916

Benjamin Rufus Black. Private 9th Battalion The East Surrey Regiment 24th Division Killed in action 16 October 1918 Aged 25

Harry Dudley Blackburn. Lieutenant Royal Flying Corps 43 (F) Squadron. (Sopwith Two Seaters) Shot down and killed in action 4 April 1917. Aged 23

Charles Sidney Blackford. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 8 May 1918

Charles Blackman. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

J J H Blackman.

Thomas Blackman. Private The Army Service Corps No 2 water tank company Killed in action in France 24 June 1917. Aged 28

William J Blake.

William Kenneth Bland. Gunner 421 Battery The Royal Field Artillery Att. To Labour Corps (5620710 Died at home 6 April 1919. Aged 36

Henry Wynter Blathwayt. Major Royal Field Artillery ‘A’ Battery 74th Brigade Died of wounds suffered near Cambrai 30 November 1917

Frederick John Bliss. Manchester Regiment. Died 12 April 1917

Alick Frederick Blyth. Second Lieutenant 2/5th Battalion The Gloucestershire Regiment 19th Division Former Army Cyclist Corps Killed in action at Ypres 23 August 1917 Aged 20

Walter Boarer. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 21 June 1918

William Charles Henry Bond. Private 9th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 24th Division Killed in action at Guillemont on the Somme 18 August 1916 Aged 26

Reginald William Bonfield. Guardsman 2nd Battalion The Grenadier Guards 2nd Division Killed in action near Bodmin Copse, Ypres 1 November 1914. Aged 26

Louis Howard Bonicafe. Suffolk Regiment. Died 9 May 1917

Albert Boniface. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 20 September 1914

Benjamin Boniface. Private 25th Battalion The Middlesex Regiment Part of British units in Vladivostock supporting the ‘White Russian Army’ Died in Siberia 15 August 1919 Aged 23

George Boniface. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 5 April 1918

George Henry Boniface. Private 2nd Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 1st Division. Killed in action at Cambrin 20 January 1915. Aged 30

George Thomas Boniface. Ordinary Seaman Royal Navy HMS”Melopomene”. Lost while serving with the destroyer in the North Sea 22 June 1918.

Martin John Boniface. Private 7th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 12th Division Died of wounds 27 April 1917 Aged 31

William Charles Boniface. Chief Petty Officer Merchantile Marine Reserve Mailboat HMS ‘Lady Dora’ Lost in the Channel 30 September 1918. Aged 30

Alfred John Bonsell. Private Royal Defence Corps formerly 20611 Leicestershire Regiment. Died 27th July 1918. Age 57.

Joseph Booker. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 22 September 1918

Albert Edward Booth. Bombardier. 527 Battery 56th Howitzer Brigade Royal Artillery Died of wounds in base hospital at Etaples 26 November 1918 Age 24

George Booth. Sapper Royal Engineers Signal Depot (Fenny Stratford). Died 7th May 1917. Age 27.

Matthew Frank Booth. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Charles Bosworth. London Regiment. Died 19 July 1917

Charles Henry Boulton. (Possibly) Sergeant 3rd Battalion The London Regiment (The Royal Fusiliers) Died of wounds near Ypres 23 August 1917. Aged 24

John Adams Boura. Army Service Corps. Died 9 February 1917

Henry Robert Bourne. Private 2/15th Battalion The London Regiment (Civil Service Rifles) 60th London Division. Killed in action in Palestine 2 May 1918. Aged 25

Benjamin Bourner. East Surrey Regiment. Died 24 April 1917

Walter Ernest Bourner. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 19 March 1916

John Pooley Bowd. Machine Gun Corps. Died 1 December 1917

Harry Victor Bowden. Private 9th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 24th Division Died of wounds in Bethune 2 February 1917. Aged 21

Sydney Bowden. Notts and Derby (Sherwood Foresters) Regiment. Died 22 March 1918

Arthur Bowdidge. London Regiment. Died 23 August 1918

Oswald Robert Bowey. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 12 October 1918

Henry Edward Bowler. Leading Seaman RNVR. HMS’ President 111’ Died of influenza 17 February 1919 Aged 24

Tom Bowling. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 29 June 1917

Ernest Brent Boxall. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 22 May 1917

Sidney Charles Boys. Lieutenant 7th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 12th Division Killed in action near Bouzincourt 23 June 1918 Aged 28

John William Braden. Royal Engineers. Died 20 October 1918

Abraham Bradford. Private 10th Battalion The Royal West Surrey Regiment 41st Division. Killed in action 18 August 1917. Aged 22

Benjamin Bradford. Rifleman 1/16th Battalion The London Regiment (The Queens Westminster Rifles) 56th London Division. Killed in action on the Somme 18 September 1916 Aged 40

Frederick Bradford. Private 12th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue De Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 32

George Bradford. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

George Bradford. Private 12th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue De Bois 30 May 1916. Aged 21

Herbert Bradford. Lance Corporal 10th Battalion The Canadian Infantry (The Alberta Regiment) 1st Canadian Division. Taken prisoner near Ypres and died in captivity in Germany 27 May 1915. Aged 31.

Ivan Wilfred Bradford. Coldstream Guards. Died 21 October 1914

Ivan Wilfred Bradford. Guardsman 1st Battalion The Coldstream Guards 1st Division Died of wounds 2 October 1914. Aged 20

Percival Richard Bradford. Private 2nd Battalion The Middlesex Regiment 8th Division Died in captivity 30 August 1918. Aged 19

Thomas Ridgway Bradford. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 22 October 1918

Charles William Bradford.. Sergeant 1/5th Battalion The London Regiment (The London Rifle Brigade) 47th London Division. Killed in action 20 July 1916. Aged 29

Wilfred James Bradley. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

J Bradshaw. Rifleman, 1st Monmouths. Died 11 May 1918

John Bradshaw. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 September 1915

James Albert Bragg. Engine Room Artificer 3rd Class Royal Navy HMS ‘Hampshire’ Lost with the Armoured cruiser When she was mined off the Orkneys 5 June 1916. Aged 26.

George Braiden. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Arthur Clarence Bramley. Private 10th Battalion The Royal Fusiliers 12th Division Killed in action 8 October 1918. Aged 19

George Benjamin Branch. Private 13th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division Killed in action during the German Spring Offensive 22 March 1918. Aged 39

Arthur Bray. Sapper 490th Field Company The Royal Engineers. Killed in action 4 March 1917. Aged 33

Charles Sydney Bray. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 24 March 1917

Frank Bray. Private 11th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division Killed in action on the Somme at Becourt 3 September 1916. Aged 22

Albert Edward Breach. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 2 August 1917

Charles James Percival Breach. Sergeant 126th Siege Battery The Royal Garrison Artillery Killed in action 5 July 1917. Aged 31

Frederick Charles Breach. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 11 June 1917

H C Breach. No information available

Frank Breakspear. Private 8th Bn Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent Regiment). Died 7th May 1917. Age 22.

Thomas Le- Breton-Roscoe. Private 1st Regiment The South African Infantry South African Brigade 9th Scottish Division. Killed in action at Ypres 20 September 1917.

Charles Brett. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

John Alfred Brett. London Regiment. Died 15 October 1916

Hubert Edward Brewer. Corporal 4/3rd Battalion The New Zealand Rifle Brigade New Zealand Division. Died of wounds in base hospital at Etaples 1 October 1916. Aged 35

Hugh Percival Brewster. Second Lieutenant 49th Battalion The Machine Gun Corps (Infantry) Killed in action 9 September 1916. Aged 24

Patrick L J Brickley. Private 2/6th Battalion The Durham Light Infantry Died at home 11 February 1917. Aged 44

Gerald Aubrey Bridger. Petty Officer Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve. ‘Howe’ Battalion Royal Naval Division, Gallipoli Killed in action on Gallipoli 4 June 1915. Aged 21

John Bridges. Private Oxford & Bucks Light Infantry. Died 4th January 1916. Age 40.

Allan Douglas Briggs. London Regiment. Died 16 August 1916

Edward Villiers Briscoe. Captain 1st Battalion The Royal Warwickshires. Att as Adjudant to the 10th Battalion 19th Division. Died of wounds 26 August 1916. Age 22

Charles Russell Bristow. Private . 7th Battalion The Royal West Kent Regiment. 18th Division Killed in action 11 May 1918. Aged 19

Herbert William Brocket. Corporal, Royal Army Medical Corps. Died 28 June 1919 cause nephritis & cardiac failure. Aged 45.

Arthur Charles Brocklehurst. Private Depot Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers (SDGW 2nd Bn) formerly 19792 South Lancs Corps. Died 29th November 1918. Age 21.

William James Brockwell. Stoker Petty Officer Royal Navy HMS ‘Aboukir’ Lost when the armoured cruiser was torpedoed by U 9 off the Dutch coast 22 September 1914. Aged 34

Hugh Gordon Brodie. Captain Indian Army 103rd Mahratta Light Infantry 17th Brigade 6th Indian Division. Served in the Dardanelles & wounded at Ctesiphon in Nov.1915 Taken prisoner by the Turks in Mesopotamia and died of typhus in captivity in Istanbul 26 April 1917. Aged 33

Albert Stephen Bromley. Private 11th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division Killed in action at Becourt on the Somme 3 September 1916. Aged 20

Arthur Bromwich. Air Mechanic 1st Class Royal Air Force. Formerly F23644 Air Mechanic 1 Royal Naval Air Service. Enlisted Nov 1st September 1916. Died 8th December 1918.

Clifford Brook. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 10 January 1918

Ernest Bertram Brook. Private 2nd Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 1st Division Killed in action 23 July 1916. Aged 20

Ernest Brook. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 23 July 1916

William Brook. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 13 October 1915

Albert Amos Brooker. King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry. Died 9 April 1917

William Brooker. Private 11th Battalion The Middlesex Regiment 12th Division Killed in action 23 June 1917. Aged 30

G W N Brookman. No information available

George William Brooks. Driver. 74th Field Company The Royal Engineers Killed in action 15 July 1917 Aged 40

Arthur Close Brooks.. Captain 1st Battalion The Manchester Regiment 3rd (Lahore) Indian Division Indian Army in Mesopotamia Killed in action in Mesopotamia 10 January 1917. Aged 32

Frederick Charles Pavey Brookshaw. Private 11th Battalion The Royal Fusiliers 18th Division Died of wounds in base hospital at Boulogne 8 September 1918. Aged 18

Cyril Edward Brown. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 13 September 1917

Daniel Richard Brown. Rifle Brigade. Died 23 October 1914

Frederick Arthur Brown. Private 7th Battalion The East Kent Regiment, 18th Division Badly wounded and died at home in military hospital after an amputation 12 September 1916. Aged 24

Frederick George Brown. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 4 October 1917

Frederick William Brown. Private 1/8th Battalion The Sherwood Foresters (Notts & Derby) Killed in action 11 May 1917. Aged 24

George Albert Brown. Leading Seaman RNVR 189 th Machine Gun Company the 63rd Royal Naval Division. Killed in action near Gommecourt 21 August 1918. Aged 26

Harry Brown. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 27 November 1918

Harry Brown. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 27 September 1914

Harry Brown. Private 4th Battalion The North Staffordshire Regiment 35th Division Killed in action 28 September 1918 Aged 19

Harry Brown. Rifleman 2nd Battalion The Kings Royal Rifle Corps ‘D’ Company Taken prisoner and died in Germany soon after the armistice 27 November 1918. Aged 35 Son of Charles Thomas & Elizabeth Mary Brown of ‘Highfield’ 7, Carew Road, Eastbourne SAN ? Born in Eastbourne and enlisted in Fulham. Upholsterer. Buried in Niederzweheren Cemetery, Germany

John William Brown. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 25 April 1918

John William Brown. Private 2nd Battalion The Middlesex Regiment 8th Division Died of wounds 29 April 1918. Aged 19

Thomas Brown. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 October 1914

Walter George Charles Brown. Lance Corporal 2nd Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 1st Division Died of wounds in base hospital at Boulogne 9 February 1915. Age 25

William Brown. Private Royal Army Service Corps Died of influenza Aged 34

John Browning. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 19 August 1918

E V Brroks. No information available

Frederick George Brunt. Private 9th Battalion The Royal Fusiliers. 12th Division Killed in action on the Somme 7 October 1916. Aged 19

Guy Spencer Bryan-Brown. The Rev. Chaplain 4th Class New Zealand Chaplains Dept. New Zealand E.F. Killed on active service near Ypres with the New Zealand Division 4 October 1917. Aged 32

Charles Cullen Bryant. Army Service Corps. Died 15 February 1918

John William Bryant. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 22 November 1914

Nelson Luther Bryant. Corporal 3rd Bn Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 18th February 1916. Age 32.

P J Bryant. No information available

William John Bryant. Private 17th Lancers (Duke of Cambridges Own) Att.2nd Life Guards Died of wounds in hospital at Wimereux 22 November 1914. Aged 26

Ernest William James Buckman. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 12 August 1918

Reginald Buckwell. Private 12th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division Died of wounds at home 11 June 1916. Aged 23

Robert Budd.. Sergeant 11th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division. Killed in action at Becourt on the Somme 3 September 1916. Aged 30

Kenneth Watson Buist. Sapper Canadian Engineers 1st Reserve Bn. Died 13th July 1918. Age 24.

Lionel S M Burberry. Private 2nd Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 1st Division Killed in action 20 October 1918. Aged 19

William Burchett. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

F J Burchill. Driver, Royal Army Service Corps. Died 5 July 1919.

Francis Emery Burford. Second Lieutenant 1st Battalion The Leicestershire Regiment 6th Division Killed in action near Ypres 4 June 1918. Aged 21

Albert Burgess. Machine Gun Corps. Died 22 July 1916

Edward George Burgess. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 1 May 1918

George Burgess. Able Seaman R.N.V.R Collingwood Battalion The Royal Naval Division, Gallipoli Killed in action on Gallipoli 4 June 1915 Aged 19

George Robert Burgess. Sapper The Royal Engineers. Inland Water Transport Accidently drowned near Le Havre after hostilities Age 32

John Charles David Burgess. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Reuben Burgess. London Regiment. Died 7 June 1917

Richard Burnier. Lieutenant 9th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 24th Division 73rd Brigade Intelligence Officer Wounded at Hargicourt and died on the 21 February 1918. Aged 20

Albert Edward Burr. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 10 May 1918

Frederick Godfrey Burr. Captain 7th Battalion The Royal Scots Fusiliers (‘A’ Company) 9th Scottish Division. Killed in action at Loos 26 September 1915. Aged 25

John Burrow.

Frederick William Burstow. Rifle Brigade. Died 16 March 1916

Cecil Russell Burt. Sapper 490th Field Company The Royal Engineers. Killed in action 22 October 1917. Aged 22

Stanley William Burt. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 26 March 1917

William James Burt. Private 2nd Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 1st Division. Killed in action at Loos 25 September 1915 Aged 18

Albert Edward Burtenshaw. Driver ‘L’ Battery The Royal Horse Artillery Cavalry Division. Killed in action in the famous action at Nery 1 September 1914. Aged 23

Charles Edward Burtenshaw. Private 9th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 24th Division Killed in action during the German Spring Offensive 22 March 1918. Aged 20

Reginald Burtenshaw. Private 38th Battalion The Australian Infantry Died of tuberculosis in Larkhill Camp, Wiltshire.

D J Burton. No information available

William Thomas Burton. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 9 February 1915

William Claude Burton-haynes. Royal Engineers. Died 23 October 1916

Frank Herbert Bush. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 6 February 1917

Harry Porter Bushell. Driver The Royal Engineers 15th Motor Air Line Section. Died in Palestine 24 July 1918. Aged 22

Cyril Victor Buss. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 September 1916

Henry Butcher.

Stanley Butcherd. Able Seaman R.N.V.R ‘Howe’ Battalion Royal Naval Division Gallipoli Killed in action 6 June 1915. Aged 17

Frederick Butler. Able Seaman Royal Navy Royal Fleet Reserve (RFR/PO/B/1441) HMS ‘Good Hope’ Lost with the Armoured cruiser at the Battle of Coronel Islands 1 November 1914. Aged 34

John Herbert Butler. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 June 1916

Lionel George Butler. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 3 May 1917

Percy Edward Butt. Rifleman. 7th Battalion The Rifle Brigade. 14th Light Division Died of wounds 20 September 1917. Aged 38

George Edward Button. Private 1st Battalion The Ox & Bucks Light Infantry. 6th Indian Division Killed in action in Mesopotamia 22 November 1915. Aged 37

Leonard Jarrett Button. Private 12th Battalion The East Surrey Regiment 41st Division. Killed in action at Messines 7 June 1917 Aged 21

Thomas Alfred Button. Private 2nd Battalion The Ox & Bucks Light Infantry. 2nd Division. Killed in action at the battle of Loos 25 September 1915. Aged 37

Herbert George Cable. Rifle Brigade. Died 26 August 1914

Leonard Collin Cable. London Regiment. Died 15 June 1917

Benjamin Callow. Private 16th (Queens) Lancers. 2nd Cavalry Division Killed in action 21 January 1918. Aged 27

Eric Ruegg Calvert. Lieutenant, 8th (Pioneer) Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Killed in action 8th August 1917. Aged 27.

Charles Peter Gwydyr Cameron.. Captain Royal Garrison Artillery attached Staff 9th Corps Heavy Artillery. Died of wounds 30 April 1918. Aged 33.

James D. Campbell, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 29 July 1918

Thomas Pollock Campbell. Private 2nd Battalion The South African Infantry Killed in action at Delville Wood on the Somme 16 July 1916. Aged 17.

Victor Charles Howell Cane. Sapper 1/1st Home Counties Field Company The Royal Engineers. Killed in action near Bois Grenier 19 April 1915. Aged 17.

Frederick Charles Cannon. Guardsman 2nd Battalion The Scots Guards. The Guards Division Died of wounds 13 July 1917. Aged 22

Sydney James Cannon. Bombardier 3rd Australian Field Artillery Brigade Gallipoli Wounded at Gaba Tepe and died of his wounds on HMTS ‘Lutzow’ 11 May 1915. buried at sea. Aged 28.

William Arthur Cannon. Sergeant 250th Brigade The Royal Field Artillery Died of wounds 4 December 1916. Aged 32.

David Charles John Capelin. Leading Seaman RNVR. ‘Howe’ Battalion Royal Naval Division Killed in action on Gallipoli 6 June 1915. Aged 19.

George Capelin. Sergeant 1st Battalion The Rifle Brigade 4th Division Killed in action on the Somme 1 July 19 16. Aged 29.

William Henry Capelin. Petty Officer RNVR ‘Hood’ Battalion 63rd Royal Naval Division Killed in action on the Somme 4 February 1917. Aged 26.

T Capstick. Corporal 2nd Garrison Bn Northamptonshire Regiment transf. to (242590) 610th Home Service Employment Company Labour Corps. Died 10th December 1918. Age 42.

Miles Bertie Cunninghame Carbery. Captain 1st Battalion The Royal Irish Fusiliers. ‘C’ Company 4th Division Killed in action near Le Ruage, Houplines 17 October 1914. Aged 37.

Hugh Brodie Cardwell. Lieutenant ‘B’ Battery 256th Brigade (TF) Royal Field Artillery Died of wounds in base hospital at Rouen 9 August 1918. Age 41.

Stanley James Neel Care. Northamptonshire Regiment. Died 4 November 1918

Frederick Carey. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 18 September 1914

William Thomas Carlin. Sergeant 12th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue de Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 42.

John Richard Carlyon. Private Army Service Corps 40th Div. Supply Column. Died 24th February 1918.

Richard George Carpenter. Grenadier Guards. Died 14 September 1914

Sydney Carpenter. Rifleman 2nd Battalion The Rifle Brigade 8th Division Died of influenza in Halle, Belgium after the Armistice 16 February 1919. Aged 19.

James Carr. Private 13th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division. Killed in action during the German Flanders offensive 16 April 1918.

John Carr. Able Seaman RNVR. ‘Hood’ Battalion The Royal Naval Division. Died at home 11 February 1917. Aged 22.

Benjamin Gabriel Carter. Pioneer Railway Construction Company The Royal Engineers Died of wounds after the war 31 May 1919. Aged 39

Charles Carter. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Edward Carter. Cameronian (Scottish Rifles). Died 4 November 1914

Edward George Carter. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 22 January 1915

Nelson Victor Carter. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Robert Carter. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 13 May 1918

Robert William Carter. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 19 June 1918

Victor Carter. Army Service Corps. Died 1 November 1918

William Carter. Royal Irish Regiment. Died 16 August 1915

William George Carter. East Surrey Regiment. Died 8 June 1918

Nelson Victor Carter.. Company Sergeant Major SD 4 12th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue De Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 28.

James Carver. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 October 1916

William Carver. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Frederick Odian Cassingham. Gloucestershire Regiment. Died 23 October 1918

Ernest George Catchpole. Duke of Edinburgh’s (Wilthsire) Regiment. Died 4 April 1917

James Henry Catterall. Private 13th Battalion The Kings (Liverpool) Regiment 3rd Division Killed in action on the Somme 14 July 1916. Aged 34.

Godfrey Lionel John Cavendish. Captain 97th Deccan Infantry 2nd Lahore Division Indian Army. Att. 9th Bhopal Infantry Regular officer enlisted from Sandhurst in 1903 Formerly with the Manchesters (Singapore) and the East Surreys. Killed in action in Flanders 22 December 1914. Aged 31.

Jack Cawley. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 October 1916

Jesse Cayley. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 1 August 1918

Robert Peter Joseph Celaschi. Private Royal Army Service Corps Att. Director of Transport 1st Echelon G.H.Q. Paris. Died of influenza ion a visit to Paris 5 January 1919. Aged 22.

Stephen David Chamberlain. Royal Engineers. Died 30 December 1917

Charles Champion. Seaforth Highlanders. Died 6 May 1915

Guy Ogden De Peyster Chance. Lieutenant 1st Battalion The Royal Welsh Fusiliers 7th Division. Killed in action at Ypres 19 October 1914. Aged 22.

Benjamin Charles Chandler. Marine Royal Marine Light Infantry (Portsmouth H.Q, ) Died at home 20 October 1918. Aged 44

Frederick William Chandler. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Harold James Chandler. Sergeant 11th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division Killed in action during the Menin Road offensive 18 September 1917. Aged 25.

Stuart Chandler. Stoker 1st Class Royal Navy HMS ‘Caribbean’ (Naval receiving ship) One of 15 men drowned when the ship sank in heavy weather off Cape Wrath 27 September 1915. Aged 22.

Samuel Chantler. Prince of Wales’s Volunteers (South Lancashire) Regiment. Died 9 August 1916

Alfred Chapman. Lancashire Fusiliers. Died 8 November 1914

Frank Maccabe Chapman. Ordinary Seaman Royal Navy HMS ‘Raglan’ One of 127 lost when the Monitor was destroyed in harbour at Imbros by the ‘Goeben’ and ‘Breslau’ 20 January 1918. Aged 19.

Thomas George Chapple. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 19 September 1918

Cecil George Charman. Suffolk Regiment. Died 16 August 1916

Frank Charton. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 16 August 1917

Archibald Alderman Chase.. Captain & Battalion Major, Royal Engineers attached Commanding, 8th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died of wounds Sunday 11 March 1917. Aged 32.

Albert Edward Chatfield. Private 2nd Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 1st Division. Killed in action near Troyon 4 October 1914. Aged 27

Harry George Chatfield. Corporal 1st Battalion The Scots Guards 1st Division Wounded on the Marne and died in Netley Military Hospital 25 September 1914. Aged 30.

Herbert Dixon Chatheld. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 2 September 1918

Edward Richard Cheal. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

H Cheesman. No information available

George Edward Chevis. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 12 July 1916

James Henry Chevis. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 31 July 1916

Percy James Chevis. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 11 March 1917

Charles Chiles. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 24 July 1918

Ernest Richard Ingles Chitty. Lieutenant Colonel Commanding the 105th Battalion The Mahratta Light Infantry. Att 6th Indian Division, Mesopotamia Died in Mesopotamia 25 March 1917. Aged 48

Arthur James Christian. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 13 April 1917

Wallace Edward Christian. Royal Engineers. Died 13 May 1916

Alexander Christie. Lancashire Fusiliers. Died 10 August 1918

Ernest Church. Machine Gun Corps. Died 20 May 1918

Charles Reginald Circuit. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 April 1918

Charles Reginald Circuitt. Private 11th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division. Killed in action 23 April 1918. Aged 29.

Percy Clack. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 18 September 1918

Richard Clapson. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 6 June 1916

Albert ?Bertram (Bert) Clark. Sapper 490th Field Company The Royal Engineers. Killed in action during the March retreat 25 March 1918. Aged 32

Alexander Clark. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 7 October 1918

Arthur George Richard Clark. Able Seaman RNVR. HMS ‘Pembroke’ R.N. Shore Establishment Chatham. Died of Influenza in Chatham Royal Naval Hospital 3 November 1918. Aged 22.

C Clark. No information available

Ernest Edward Clark. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 20 September 1918

Ernest Edward Clark. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 23 July 1916

Frederick Charles Clark. Hampshire Regiment. Died 28 April 1915

Frederick Laurence Clark. Able Seaman RNVR. ‘Howe’ Battalion The Royal Naval Division. Gallipoli. Killed in action on Gallipoli 6 June 1915. Aged 17.

George Clark. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 17 April 1917

George Reginald Heylin Clark. Lieutenant 7th Battalion The North Staffordshire Regiment 13th Division. Killed in action in Mesopotamia 26 August 1918. Aged 22.

Herbert William Clark. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 24 October 1918

Reginald Charles Clark. Private 6th Battalion The Lincolnshire Regiment 11th Division. Killed in action 6 November 1918. Aged 19.

Robert Charles Clark. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 28 April 1917

Walter John Clark. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 26 March 1918

William Clark. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 15 March 1916

Ernest Edward Clarke. Private 2nd Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 1st Division. Killed in action on the Somme during an attack on Munster Alley. 23 July 1916.

George Clarke. Welsh Regiment. Died 22 August 1917

Herbert George Clarke. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 24 October 1917

John Clarke. London Regiment. Died 2 April 1918

Reginald Ciras Clarke. Lincolnshire Regiment. Died 6 November 1918

Walter Clarke. Essex Regiment. Died 12 October 1916

Charles William Claxton. Duke of Wellington’s (West Riding) Regiment. Died 29 September 1916

Charles Alfred Clement. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 18 November 1916

Thomas Clifton. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 28 April 1916

Arthur Close-Brooks.Mc. Captain 1st Battalion The Manchester Regiment 3rd (Lahore) Indian Division. Mesopotamian Front Died of wounds in Mesopotamia 10 January 1917. Aged 32.

Richard Cobden. Lance Corporal 7th Battalion, The Norfolk Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action near Arras 28. 4. 17. Aged 17.

D. S. Cockburn, Royal Engineers. Died 2 September 1917

Bernard Cohen. Bedfordshire Regiment. Died 28 June 1917

A. E. P. Colbran, Royal Engineers. Died 29 March 1915

Edmund Frank Mortimor Cole. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 18 October 1914

Harry Ely Cole. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 24 July 1915

Ernest Edmund Coleman. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Frederick Walter Coleman. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 7 January 1918

Sidney Frank Coleman. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 2 November 1914

Percival Frederick Coles. Private 2nd Canadian Mounted Rifles Killed in action 6 November 1918. Aged 19 Born St. Georges, Hanover Square, London. Eastbourne connection unknown Not included on the main memorial St. Peters redundant Church only (SS.) Buried in Quievrain Communal Cemetery, Belgium.

Robert Colgate. Captain 114th Company The Machine Gun Corps Died of wounds 13 July 1916. Aged 35

Albert Edward Collins. Bedfordshire Regiment. Died 26 September 1915

John Albert James Collins. Enlisted March 1917. Rank and unit unknown. Royal Field Artillery ?. Son of Elizabeth Collins, Fishmonger. Resident of 38, South Street. Employed as a fishmonger. Discharged and died in Haywards Heath Asylum with severe inflammation of the brain. 8 January 1918.

Thomas Collins. Machine Gun Corps. Died 20 April 1918

William Collins. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 31 July 1917

Frederick Colwell. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 22 July 1916

E D Comper. No information available

Richard Compton. Private 10th Battalion The Royal Warwickshire Regiment 19th Division Taken prisoner and died of wounds in captivity in Germany 12 October 1918. Aged 24

Francis Ernest Connell. Private 4th Battalion The Middlesex Regiment 37th Division. Killed in action at Arras 28 April 1917. Aged 32

Henry Conway. Gunner Royal Garrison Artillery 63rd Company. Died 27th December 1917. Age 47.

James Cook. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 October 1916

Joseph Cook. Private Labour Corps 611th HSEC (610th on Memorial) formerly 8580 Bedfordshire Regiment. Died 8th May 1918. Age 52.

Edward Coombe. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 31 October 1916

Thomas William Coombe. Royal Irish Rifles. Died 28 March 1918

Arthur Coomber. Manchester Regiment. Died 29 July 1917

Thomas Coomber. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 8 March 1918

Francis Marshall Coombs. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Samuel Howard Coombs. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 12 July 1916

Alfred John Cooper. Royal Engineers. Died 2 August 1916

Ashey James Cooper. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 4 November 1915

Frederick Cooper. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 12 December 1916

Thomas Bert Cooper. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 8 April 1917

Richard Copeland. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 October 1916

Stephen Coppard. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 October 1914

David Cordell. London Regiment. Died 9 March 1917

Charles Corder. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 5 April 1918

Ernest Edward Corder. Ordinary Seaman RNVR. HMS ‘Hawke’ Lost with most of the crew when the Cruiser was torpedoed by U 9 in The North Sea. 15 October 1914. Aged 18.

Charles Samuel Joseph Cornford. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 July 1917

Charles Thomas Cornford. Prince of Wales’s Own (West Yorkshire) Regiment. Died 10 May 1917 Alfred Cornwall. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1918

F G Cornwall.

Percy Cornwall. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 6 September 1917

James Cornwell. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

William Henry Corris. Captain 1st Battalion The Rifle Brigade. 4th Division Died of wounds 31 August 1918. Aged 29 Regular.

Charles Cosham. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 2 September 1916

Edith Cosham. Womens Royal Air Force Died of influenza in Coventry 5. November 1918. Aged 19

Cyril Cosstick. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 20 September 1916

Frederick Cosstick. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Reginald Harold Cosstick. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 March 1918

Frederick John Couchman. Royal Engineers. Died 10 April 1915

Richard Coward. Private 2nd Battalion The Oxfordshire & Buckinghamshire Light Infantry 2nd Division. Killed in action in The Somme 30 July 1916. Age 28.

Alfred William Cowley. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

James Herbert Cowshall. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 16 May 1915

B. Cox, Notts and Derby (Sherwood Foresters) Regiment. Died 26 March 1918

Arthur Cracknell. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 27 April 1917

Albert Sidney Cramp. Died 6 November 1916. Aged 31

Ernest Walter Cramp. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 20 October 1914

Fred William Creasey. Lance Corporal 12th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue De Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 22.

Sidney Creasey. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 June 1916

Frederick Creasy. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

John Cregan. London Regiment. Died 19 September 1918

William Thomas Creighton. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 8 August 1918

John Lancashire Creswell. Lance Corporal 2nd Battalion The Honourable Artillery Company 7th Division Died of wounds 3 April 1917. Aged 24.

Charles William Crick. Machine Gun Corps. Died 21 March 1918

Sydney Crickmere. Able Seaman RNVR. ‘Anson’ Battalion The 63rd Royal Naval Division Killed in action near Ypres 26 October 1917. Aged 22.

James Croft. Northamptonshire Regiment. Died 30 October 1918

William Croft. Royal Irish Regiment. Died 16 March 1915

James Richard Croker. Rifleman 20th Bn King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Born Bermondsey, Surrey. Died of wounds 28th July 1918. Age 23.

Wilfred Plassey Crookshank. Captain 1/1st King George’s Own Gurkha Rifles Att. From 123rd Outrams Rifles Mesopotamia Killed in action in Mesopotamia 8 March 1916. Aged 37.

E J Cross.

Albert Edward Crowhurst. Lancashire Fusiliers. Died 6 October 1918

George Crowhurst. Bombardier 2nd London Brigade The Royal Field Artillery Died at home 9 February 1916.

Reuben Charles Crowhurst. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 26 August 1917

Daniel Crowley. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 October 1914

Percival J Cullimore. Private 2nd/4th Bn Oxford and Bucks Light Infantry. Died 22nd January 1917. Age 21.

Henry Curd. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 18 September 1918

Cecil Curtis. Army Service Corps. Died 8 January 1916

John William Curtis. Royal Engineers. Died 22 March 1918

Henry Stanley Curwen. Second Lieutenant 7th Battalion The Norfolk Regiment 12th Division. Killed in action at Hulluch 13 October 15.

David John Dadswell. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Sydney Hanbury Dadswell. Private 11th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue De Bois 30 June 1916. Age 29.

Charles Dale. Lieutenant 337 Brigade Royal Field Artillery Died of dysentery in Mesopotamia 16 October 1918. Aged 29

George Thomas Dale. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 2 August 1917

Walter Dale. Hampshire Regiment. Died 23 October 1916

William Edward Barnett Dallas. Lieutenant Royal Navy H.M. Armed Merchant Cruiser ‘ Arlanza’ Injured when the ship was mined 29 September 1918 and died in hospital at Liverpool from influenza a few days later on the 6 October 1918. Aged 22.

Reginald Morgan Daly. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 13 April 1918

John William Daniels. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 2 March 1917

Albert Victor Dann.

George Victor Dann. Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry. Died 26 March 1917

Robert Dann. King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry. Died 9 April 1917

Thomas Edward Dann. Private 1st Battalion, The Worcestershire Regiment. 8th Division. Killed in action 31 July 1916. Aged 27.

Stanley Edward Darby. Princess Victoria’s (Royal Irish Fusiliers). Died 26 August 1915

William Henry Dartnell. Sapper 124th Field Company The Royal Engineers. Died at home after the war 29 May 1919. Aged 36.

S Davey. No information available

Arthur James Davidge. Petty Officer RNVR ‘Howe’ Battalion 63rd, Royal Naval Division Died of wounds near Ypres 2 November 1917. Aged 20.

Thomas William Davidge. Rifleman 1/12th London Regiment (The Rangers) 56th London Division Killed in action on the Somme 9 September 1916. Aged 28.

William Thomas Davidge. London Regiment. Died 9 September 1916

Cyril Vincente Davis. Private 2nd Battalion The London Regiment (The Royal Fusiliers) 56th London Division Killed in action 3 June 1918. Aged 32

Ernest Davis. Lance Corporal 12th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division Killed in action at St. Julien, Ypres 31 July 1917. Age 23.

Harold George Davis. Trooper 13th Hussars. Mesopotamian Cavalry Division Killed in action in Mesopotamia 25 February 1917

J W Davis. No information available

Thomas Davis. Machine Gun Corps. Died 29 November 1916

Victor Douglas Davis. Royal Engineers. Died 19 August 1915

A G Daw. Lance Corporal Arthur Guy Daw. Aged 25 4th Battalion The New Zealand Rifle Brigade N.Z. Div. Died of wounds 6 November 1918. Age 25.

Raymond Stephen Daw. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 18 November 1918

Herbert William Dawes. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 30 October 1914

Thomas Richard Dawes. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 31 October 1914

Leonard Dawson. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 August 1918

Thomas Ernest Dawson. Private 9th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 24th Division Died of wounds 5 May 1916

Harold Day. Royal Engineers. Died 27 March 1918

Claude Douglas Fenelon De. Lieutenant RNVR ‘Howe’ Battalion The 63rd Royal Naval Division Killed in action on the Ancre 13 November 1916. Aged 28.

Alfred Thomas Deacon. Hampshire Regiment. Died 16 September 1918

Ernest Arthur Deacon. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 September 1916

Thomas Deacon. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 14 September 1914

Arthur Deadman. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 17 October 1916

David Deadman. Private 3/4th Battalion, The Royal West Kent Regiment (Pioneer Batt. 17th Division.) Killed in action near Fampoux 9 September 1917. Aged 26

Reginald Arthur Deadman. Private 12th Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division. Killed in action near the Schwaben Redoubt 17 October 1916. Aged 18.

William Herbert Deadman. Private 34893 1st Battalion The Essex Regiment 29th Division Killed in action at Arras 23 April 1917. Aged 31

Wesley William Dean. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 4 August 1916

Charles Frederick Deane. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 21 April 1918

C Deering. No information available

George Dennis. London Regiment. Died 7 October 1916

John Dennis. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 6 June 1917

Lionel Dennis. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 11 July 1916

George Sidney Dickinson. Captain 7th Battalion The Lincolnshire Regiment 17th Northern Division. Killed in action on the Somme 2 July 1916. Aged 25.

Augustus Dilberoglue. Lieutenant 3rd Kings Own Hussars. 2nd Cavalry Division Killed in action during the German Spring Offensive. 1 April 1918. Aged 24.

Richard Nicholas Dilberoglue. Lieutenant 1st Battalion The Coldstream Guards The Guards Division Killed in action at Flers 15 September 1916. Aged 20.

Henry Dine. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Thomas Dinnage. Royal Engineers. Died 6 November 1918

Harry Diplock. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 April 1916

Henry William Diplock. Lance Corporal Royal Engineers 490th Field Company. Died 30th March 1919. Age 38.

Stanley Diplock. Driver No 3 ‘C’ Reserve Brigade Royal Field Artillery Died at home as the result of an operation 25 March 1919. Aged 24.

Thomas Diplock. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 8 October 1914

William Charles Diplock. Leading Seaman RNVR ‘Howe’ Battalion The Royal Naval Division Killed in action on Gallipoli 4 June 1915. Aged 23.

Thomas Denis Dipple. Lieutenant, 1st Buckinghamshire Battalion (Territorial), Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry. Died 30th November 1918 of pneumonia following influenza & trench fever (contracted whilst on active service in France). Age 22.

George Charles Doidge. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 5 May 1917

William Donoyon. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 17 October 1918

Samuel Doris.

Arthur Gilbert Decimus Dorman. London Regiment. Died 13 November 1916

Cecil Dormer. Army Service Corps. Died 11 September 1918

James William Dorsett. Private 2nd Battalion The Royal Sussex Regiment 1st Division Died of wounds in Chatham Military Hospital 12 October 1915. Aged 31.

Thomas Henry Dorsett. Hampshire Regiment. Died 14 October 1918

Francis Patrick Douch. London Regiment. Died 27 November 1917

Harry Francis Douch. Northumberland Fusiliers. Died 27 May 1918

Patrick Francis Douch. Rifleman 2/17th Battalion The London Regiment 60th London Division, E.E.F. Palestine Killed in action in Palestine. 27 November 1917. Aged 23.

Reginald Gordon Douch. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 21 March 1918

Allan John Dove. Coldstream Guards. Died 24 September 1916

William Downer. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Archibald Sidney Dowsett. Private 8th Battalion The Royal Fusiliers. 12th Division Killed in action at Cambrai 30 November 1917. Aged 27.

John Francis Innes Hay Doyle.. Brigadier General Royal Field Artillery. Third Corps R.A.H.Q. Died of influenza in Belgium 19. 2. 19. Aged 45.

Albert Edward Drewell. Air Mechanic 3rd Class Royal Air Force 2nd Balloon Training Wing. Died 16th June 1919. Age 17.

Albert Driver. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 9 July 1916

Collis Driver. Gunner 16th Battery The Royal Field Artillery Died of wounds 5 October 1918. Aged 22.

John Cecil George Drummond. Second Lieutenant 59 Squadron Royal Air Force R.E.8 (Artillery Observation) Killed in action 8 October 1918. Aged 19.

Fred Drury. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 11 November 1917

Charles Robert Dudman. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 September 1917

Ernest Dudman. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 27 September 1918

Frank Dudman. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 22 September 1917

George Wilfred Duke. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 October 1916

William Henry Duke. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

William Charles Duly. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Percy Dummer. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

William Dummer. Machine Gun Corps. Died 22 March 1918

Arthur Lewis Spencer Dunk. South Wales Borderers. Died 15 September 1918

Frank Samuel Dunlop. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 13 September 1918

Courtenay Dunmill. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 18 May 1918

Harry Cecil Dunn. Private 1st Regiment The South African Infantry ‘A’ Company attached 6th Division Killed in action near Le Cateau 18 October 1918. Aged 21.

George S Duprey. Private 4th Bn King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry. Died 16th December 1917 aged 25.

A E Durrant. No information available

Arthur Reginald Durrant. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 14 July 1916

Edward Thomas Durrant. Machine Gun Corps. Died 20 July 1916

Edward William Durrant. Royal Warwickshire Regiment. Died 4 October 1917

George Durrant. London Regiment. Died 28 August 1918

R Dussault. Company Quartermaster Sergeant, 22nd Canadians. Died 2 April 1917

Ernest A T Dutton. Temp/Captain West Yorkshire Regiment. Son of John & June Dutton of Eastbourne.

William Dyer. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 10 May 1916

Arthur Dyke. Royal Dublin Fusiliers. Died 17 October 1918

Oliver Eade. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 25 October 1916

Henry Norman Eady. Private The Berkshire Yeomanry. Killed in action Gallipoli 21 August 1915. Aged 29.

Lawrence A. T. Eager, Army Service Corps. Died 10 July 1918

William Henry Eager. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 16 October 1918

John Ronaldson Eagleton. Lieutenant ‘C’ Battery, 291st Brigade, Royal Field Artillery. Died of wounds 3 September 1918. Aged 22.

Arthur Leslie Earl. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 12 September 1917

Thomas James Earl. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 13 July 1916

Maurice Easton. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 October 1917

Arthur John Easy. Private 2nd Battalion, The Canadian Infantry (The Eastern Ontario Regiment) 1st Canadian Division. Killed in action at Vimy Ridge 3 May 1917. Aged 33.

Edgar Eaton. London Regiment. Died 31 July 1917

Tom Denton Eddison. Lieutenant 19th Battalion, The Kings Liverpool Regiment 30th Division. Killed in action on the Somme 30 July 1916. Aged 24.

Philadelphia Victor Melina Edmonds. London Regiment. Died 2 March 1916

Edwin Harold Edwards. Lancashire Fusiliers. Died 1 June 1918

Guy Threlkeld Edwards. Captain 24th Battalion, The Royal Fusiliers. 2nd Division. Killed in action on the Somme 31 July 1916. Aged 25.

Harry Edwards. Able Seaman Royal Navy (Reservist) RFR/PO/IC/695 HMS ‘Good Hope’. Killed in action when the armoured cruiser was lost in action with Von Spee’s Squadron off the coast of Chile 1 January 1914. Aged 31

Carl Otto Effert. Manchester Regiment. Died 23 April 1917

Francis Richard Egerton-Savory. Captain 2nd Battalion, The Shropshire Light Infantry 27th Division. Balkan Front. Died of wounds and buried at sea en route to Malta May 1912.15. Aged 22.

Harry Sidney Ellaway. Bombardier 321st Siege Battery, The Royal Garrison Artillery. Killed in action near Messines 25 June 1917. Aged 21.

John Parcy Elleray. Lance Corporal , 2nd Battalion, The Royal Fusiliers 29th Division. Killed in action 13 April 1918. Aged 36.

Duncan Elliot. Lieutenant Royal Air Force No 4 Artillery Observation Squadron (RE 8’s) Western Front Shot down in flames over the Front 15 April 1918. Aged 24.

Alfred Evan Elliott. Royal Engineers. Died 23 October 1918

William Gilbert Elliott. Labour Corps. Died 4 July 1918

Charles Ellis. Leading Seaman RNVR SS ‘Argus’ Lost at sea 21 October 1917. Aged 23.

James William Ellis. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 24 July 1915

John Ellis. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 October 1916

Reginald Dennie Ellis. Captain 1/4th Battalion, The Lincolnshire Regiment 46th Division. Killed in action 8 June 1917. Aged 29.

William Ellis. Rifleman 5th Reserve Battalion, The Royal Irish Rifles. Home Command Northern Ireland. Died at home 20 January 1917. Aged 32.

Bartlett Cecil Elmes. Private L. 6315 2nd Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment 1st Division. Killed in action at Ypres 12 November 1914. Aged 31

Frederick Elms. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 15 August 1917

Edward C. Bertram Elphick, Notts and Derby (Sherwood Foresters) Regiment. Died 31 March 1918

Edward Elphick. Loyal North Lancashire Regiment. Died 12 July 1918

G C Elphick. No information available

George Charles Elphick. Rifleman , 2/8th Battalion, The London Regiment The Post Office Rifles. 58th London Division. Died in base hospital at Rouen 16 May 1917 age 26.

Edward Elphick.. Corporal 9th Battalion, The Loyal North Lancashire Regiment 25th Division. Died in France 12 July 1918. Aged 36.

Charles Douglas Elston. Captain The Northamptonshire Regiment. Died of wounds at home 22 November 1917. Aged 31.

Alfred Walter Elvey. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 16 May 1915

Albert Charles Elvy. Private 1/4th Battalion, The Suffolk Regiment 15th Scottish Division. Killed in action near Ypres 26 September 1917. Aged 34.

Alfred Walter Elvy. Rifleman 1st Battalion, The Kings Royal Rifle Corps 2nd Division. Killed in action at Festubert 16 May 1915. Aged 26.

Alfred Thomas Emmerson. Border Regiment. Died 19 April 1917

Harold Russell England. Corporal Canadian Corps of Military Police. Killed in action 21 August 1918. Aged 33.

Frederick Arthur Entwistle. Private 8th Battalion, The East Surrey Regiment 18th Division. Killed in action Ypres 12 October 1917. Aged 36.

Eric Ernest. South Staffordshire Regiment. Died 16 May 1917

Benjamin Bert Erridge. Gunner ‘D’ Battery, 75th Brigade, Royal Field Artillery. Wounded near Ypres and died on the 20 June 1917. Aged 29.

Bert Erridge. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 20 August 1917

Frank Erridge. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 3 May 1915

William Leonard Erridge. Petty Officer RNVR ‘Howe’ Battalion, Royal Naval Division. Killed in action on Gallipoli 6 June 1915. Aged 28.

A J Etheridge. No information available

F P Etheridge. No information available

Alfred Dean Evans. Private 3/4th Battalion, The Royal West Surrey Regiment 21st Division. Killed in action at Ypres 4 October 1917. Aged 20.

Harry Evans. Suffolk Regiment. Died 20 July 1916

William Evans. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 26 September 1917

Willie Evans. Royal Irish Regiment. Died 9 March 1918

Arthur Evenden. Private 2nd Garrison Battalion, The Essex Regiment Mesopotamian Front. Died in military Hospital in Basra 6 June 1917.

Ernest Evenden. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 1 September 1916

George Evenden. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 April 1917

Reginald Cecil Evenden. Able Seaman Royal Navy HMS ‘Recruit’ Lost when the destroyer was mined in the North Sea 9 August 1917.

Stanley Evendon. Notts and Derby (Sherwood Foresters) Regiment. Died 8 February 1918

Charles Eyles. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 10 April 1917

Otto Faber. Lance Corporal 2nd Battalion, The Rhodesia Regiment East African Forces. Died in East Africa 8 May 1915. Aged 37.

Walter Louis Faber. Lieutenant 5th Battalion, The Kings Shropshire Light Infantry 14th Light Division. Killed in action on the Somme 24 August 1918

George Henry Fairall. Machine Gun Corps. Died 23 September 1917

Albert Farley. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 January 1915

Charles Henry Farmer. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 22 July 1917

William Robert Farnes. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Frederick Eli Farrant. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 4 November 1916

Percy Farrant. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1918

Alfred Charles Fears. Grenadier Guards. Died 15 September 1916

J Feeley. Serjeant Royal Air Forces 50th Training Depot Squadron Eastbourne. Died 2nd January 1919. Age 20.

Richard Woodhouse Fellows. Lieutenant 2nd Battalion, The Notts & Derby Regiment (The Sherwood Foesters). Killed in action on the Somme 15 September 1916. Aged 29.

H Felton. No information available

Philip Fenn. Private 6th Battalion, The Royal West Kent Regiment 12th Division. Killed in action 9 April 1918. Aged 24.

William Alfred Fenn. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 3 November 1917

Charles Fennell. London Regiment. Died 15 December 1916

Edward Thomas Fennell. Private 2nd Battalion, The Hampshire Regiment 29th Division. Died of wounds in base hospital at Rouen 1 March 1917.

Albert Fenwick. Royal Engineers. Died 27 May 1918

Frederick Thomas Fenwick.

Sydney George Fenwick. Royal Engineers. Died 23 October 1916

George Field. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 May 1918

H Field. No information available

Arthur Roland Field.. Second Lieutenant ‘C’ Battery, 70th Brigade, Royal Field Artillery. Killed in action 17 September 1918. Aged 32.

Arthur James Maurice Fielder. Petty Officer 1st Class Royal Navy H.M. Armed Yacht ‘Aries’ Lost when the auxiliary was mines off North Foreland on the 31 October 1915. Aged 43.

Frederick Ernest Fielder. Able Seaman 1 RNVR ‘Hood’ Battalion, 63rd Royal Naval Division. Killed in action near Ypres 12 October 1917. Aged 20.

Alfred Henry Fields. Grenadier Guards. Died 3 September 1917

Thomas Emmanuel Fieldwick. Shropshire Light Infantry. Died 10 April 1917

Frank Filtness. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 6 April 1918

Frederick Albert Finch. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 24 April 1918

David Keith Finnimore. Lieutenant The Royal Engineers. No 2 Pontoon Park Home Command, Aldershot. Died in Aldershot Military Hospital 10 May 1917. Aged 21.

Frank Jabez Firrell. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 June 1916

Thomas Henry Firth. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 3 May 1917

James George Fishenden. Loyal North Lancashire Regiment. Died 2 October 1918

Alfred [James] Fisher. Private South Wales Borderers. Born & Enlisted Chepstow, Monmouthshire. Died 6th Jaunuary 1919. Age 24.

Ernest Fisher. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 24 September 1918

Ernest Frederick Fisher. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 October 1916

Frederick Fisher. Sergeant. 12th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue de Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 23.

Geoffrey Herbert Fisher. Second Lieutenant 8th Battalion, The Notts & Derby Regiment (The Sherwood Foresters) 46th Division. Died of wounds in base hospital at Etaples 25 October 1915. Aged 26.

Percy Fisher. Private Canadian Motor Machine Gun Brigade, ‘Yukon’ Machine Gun Battery. Killed in action 24 March 1918. Aged 26.

John Wilfred Fisher.. Captain 10th Battalion, The Notts & Derby Regiment (The Sherwood Foresters) 17th Division. Died of wounds 8 July 1916. Aged 23

Felix John Fishwick. Private 13th Battalion, The Kings (Liverpool) Regiment 3rd Division. Killed in action 24 July 1916. Aged 20.

George Fishwick. Private 9th Battalion, The East Lancashire Regiment 22nd Division Balkans Front. Died of wounds in Greece 24 September 1916. Aged 26.

G B Fitch. Private Labour Corps 610th Home Service Employment Company formerly 7172 Suffolk Regiment. Died 11th February 1919.

Gerald Gadsden Fitze. Captain ‘C’ Battery, The Royal Horse Artillery. Killed in action near Ypres 28 October 1914. Aged 28.

Walter Fleet. Coldstream Guards. Died 16 April 1916

Henry Frederick Flint. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 28 May 1917

Jack Henry Flood. Corporal 7th Battalion, The Norfolk Regiment 12th Division. Killed in action 29 September 1918.

Thomas Follington. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 4 November 1917

Albert Foord. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Alfred Foord. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 October 1914

John Ewart Foord. Princess Charlotte of Wales’s (Royal Berkshire) Regiment. Died 7 April 1918

William Albert Foord. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 June 1916

William Charles Foord. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

William Thomas Foord. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 1 November 1918

William George Forbes. London Regiment. Died 5 April 1918

George Ruffus Ford. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 2 June 1915

Jabez Arthur Ford. Bedfordshire Regiment. Died 28 June 1917

William John Ford. Able Seaman Royal Navy HMS’Newbury’. Killed in action whilst serving on the minesweeper ‘˜’Newbury’’ on the 13 February 1918. Aged 38

George James Forth. Royal Engineers Rank unknown. Died 13 January 1920. Aged 42

John Hyland Fosdick. Lieutenant 7th Battalion, The Rifle Brigade, 14th Division. Died of wounds 31 July 1915, received in action at Hooge on the 12 October 1915. Aged 20.

Harry Foster. Private 2nd Canadian Mounted Rifles (The British Columbia Regiment.) 3rd Canadian Division. Killed in action 6 June 1917. Aged 34.

Arthur James Fowler. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Herbert Fowler. Yorkshire Hussars (Alexandra. Princes of Wales’ Own). Died 29 March 1918

Alfred Richard Fox. East Surrey Regiment. Died 4 September 1918

Charles William Fox. Able Seaman RNVR ‘Howe’ Battalion, The Royal Naval Division, Gallipoli. Killed in action on Gallipoli 6 June 1915. Aged 20.

E Fox. No information available

William Fox. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 10 November 1918

Charles Alexander Newcombe- Fox.. Lieutenant (Adjudant) 4th Battalion, The North Staffordshire Regiment. Att. To 2nd Battalion, The Worcestershire Regiment 33rd Division. Killed in action in Belgium 26 September 1917. Aged 21.

Leonard Francis. London Regiment. Died 9 October 1917

Reginald Francis. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 24 July 1916

Victor Francis. Somerset Light Infantry. Died 6 May 1918

William George Francis. Second Lieutenant The Royal Flying Corps. No 66 Fighter Squadron (Sopwith Camels) Treviso, Italian Front. Shot down and killed in action over Italy (Sopwith Camel B.2377) on the 10 March 1918. Aged 19.

Leslie Nansen Franklin. Lieutenant Royal Air Force 56 Fighter Squadron (SE 5a’s) Shot down over the Western Front 14 July 1918. Aged 20.

John Fraser. Essex Regiment. Died 15 April 1918

John Fraser. Sergeant 11th Battalion, The Essex Regiment 6th Division. Killed in action 15 April 1918. Aged 34.

Thomas Henry Fraser. Lance Corporal 14164 16th Battalion, The High land Light Infantry 32nd Division. Killed in action on the first day of the Somme Offensive 1 July 1916.

Stanley Oliver Frederick. Able Seaman 2. RNVR ‘Hawke’ Battalion, The Royal Naval Division. Accidently drowned 23 April 1916. Aged 19.

Edwin Tunstall Freeland. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Henry John Freeland. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 17 May 1916

Albert Henry Freeman. Corporal 9th Battalion, The Rifle Brigade, 14th Light Division. Killed in action at Ypres 9 August 1915. Aged 28.

A H Frederick French. Petty Officer 189th Brigade, Machine Gun Company. 63rd Royal Naval Division Served in Gallipoli. Killed in action on the Ancre 13 November 1916. Aged 23.

Albert French. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 26 January 1916

Albert French. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 2 May 1916

Albert French. Private 2/4th Reserve Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment Home Command. Died at home 18 March 1918. Aged 24.

Frederick James French. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 17 August 1916

Percy Harold French. Prince of Wales’s Own (West Yorkshire) Regiment. Died 28 March 1918

John Arthur Edward Frend. Second Lieutenant 109th Battery, 261st Brigade, Royal Field Artillery. Killed in action 17 January 1917. Aged 25.

Charles James Frost. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 3 November 1918

Edmund Lionel Frost. Lieutenant 1/4th Battalion, The South Lancashire Regiment 3rd Division. Killed in action near Bellewaarde Farm, Ypres, 16 June 1915. Aged 24.

H Frost. No information available

Albert James Fry. London Regiment. Died 3 May 1917

Richard Fry. Private 12th Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue de Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 23.

Thomas Jesse Fry. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 12 October 1918

Francis Fryer. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 3 October 1917

Arthur Fuller. Royal Engineers. Died 23 October 1918

Arthur Fuller. Sapper 1st Home Counties Field Company The Royal Engineers. Died of wounds 11 March 1915. Aged 23.

William George Fuller. Rifle Brigade. Died 14 March 1915

Charles George Funnell. Royal Engineers. Died 8 July 1917

Charles Walter Funnell. Private 3rd Bn The Queen’s (Royal West Surrey Regiment). Died 28th January 1919. Age 41.

Edwin Funnell. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Ernest Edward Funnell. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 4 October 1914

Ernest George Funnell. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Frederick Funnell. East Yorkshire Regiment. Died 27 February 1915

Harry Funnell. Army Service Corps. Died 17 April 1916

Harry Funnell. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 29 July 1917

R Funnell. No information available

William Gilbert Funnell. Private 7th Battalion, The Canadian Infantry (The British Columbia Regiment) 1st Canadian Division. Killed in action 15 September 1917. Aged 42.

William John Funnell. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 22 March 1918

William Stephen Funnell. Machine Gun Corps. Died 28 August 1917

William George Furbank. Private 28th Battalion, The Canadian Infantry 2nd Canadian Division. Killed in action at Ypres 5 November 1917. Aged 30.

Frederick Furminger. Coldstream Guards. Died 24 September 1917

Charlie Furner. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 18 July 1918

William Adimore Sussex Furner. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 27 May 1918

Nevil Ford Furze. Second Lieutenant 2nd Battalion, Royal West Surrey Regiment 7th Division. Killed in action 14 March 1917. Aged 19

Henry Gallard. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 5 April 1918

William Henry Edward Gallard. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 12 January 1916

Robert Kirkwood Galloway. Acting Sergeant , Lothian & Borders Horse (from 7 Letham Place, Dunbar, East Lothian) of No 50 Training Depot Station RAF attached as Flight Cadet, at Eastbourne, died on 23 August 1918 from injuries received the previous day when he crashed while flying Avro 504 D1624.

Herbert William Gambell. Army Service Corps. Died 8 September 1918

Albert Nelson Gander. Welsh Regiment. Died 24 March 1918

Frederick Albert Gander. Manchester Regiment. Died 27 March 1918

Arthur Henry Gansden. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 4 November 1918

Alfred George Gant. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 15 September 1916

Percy George Garner. Private, 59th Battalion, Machine Gun Corps. Died of wounds in base hospital in Boulogne 6 May 1918. Aged 24.

Hubert George Garratt.. Corporal 9th Battalion, London Regiment. 58th London Division (Machine Gun Section). Died of wounds 25 August 1918. Aged 24.

Roy O Garver. Roy O Garver US Army Officer Cadet attd No 3 Training Squadron RFC Shoreham of Martinsville, Illinois, USA aged 25 born 1892. Died 28th or 29th January 1918.

William Gascoyne. Private Depot Lincolnshire Regiment. Born Hougham, Lincs. Died 4th April 1917. Age 44.

Ernest Roland Gater. Machine Gun Corps. Died 21 September 1918

Herbert Rudrolph Gates. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 9 September 1918

Frederick Barry Gauntlett. Corporal 2nd Battalion, East Surrey Regiment. 28th Division. Killed in action near Ypres 14 February 1915. Aged 24.

Arthur Henry Gausden. Corporal 2nd Battalion, The Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action 4 November 1918. during the last action fought by the Battalion, in the Great War. Ex regular soldier. Aged 35.

William Walter Gausden. Stoker 1st Class Reservist ( Royal Navy H.M. Flotilla Leader “Tipperary”. Killed in action during the Battle of Jutland (Night Action) 1 June 1916.

Charles Geall. Rifle Brigade. Died 13 October 1914

Jack Gearing. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

James Gearing. Gunner The Royal Horse Artillery 14th Brigade Ammunition Column. Died of Disease after hostilities, in France 17.12 18 Age 38.

James Henry Gearing. Machine Gun Corps. Died 3 May 1918

Joseph Gearing. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Sidney Gearing. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 18 September 1918

Cecil Bertie Gedge. Second Lieutenant 1/3rd Battalion, London Regiment (The Royal Fusiliers) 47th Division. Killed in action at Loos 25 September 1915. Aged 49.

Robert Francis McLean Gee. Second Lieutenant 1st Battalion, Wiltshire Regiment. 3rd Division. Died of wounds at home 27 October 1914. Aged 20.

Frederick Geer. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1918

Thomas William Geer. Cambridgeshire Regiment. Died 26 September 1917

Job Geering. Northamptonshire Regiment. Died 21 April 1918

Arthur George Gentle. Private Labour Corps 610th Home Service Employment Company formerly 3393 Middlesex Regiment. Died 23rd July 1918.

John Alfred George. Acting Bombardier Royal Garrison Artillery No 2 Depot formerly 238th Siege Battery. Died of wounds 25th January 1918. Age 28.

Ernest Gibbons. London Regiment. Died 28 November 1917

Charles Arthur Gibbs. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 4 May 1917

Charles Arthur Gibbs. Private 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action near Arras 14 July 1917. Aged 22.

Fred Gibbs. Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry. Died 9 May 1917

Frederick Gibbs. London Regiment. Died 30 September 1917

Fredrick William Gibbs. Able Seaman RNVR “Howe” Battalion, Royal Naval Division. Killed in action on Gallipoli 4 June 1915. Aged 23.

Harry Gibbs. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 16 December 1914

Thomas Gibbs. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 9 September 1918

Philip Hemsworth Gibson. Sergeant 1st Battalion, Rifle Brigade 4th Division. Died of wounds in base hospital at Etaples 10 July 1916. Age 36.

David Gilbert. 2nd Corporal Royal Marines. Royal Marines Divisional Engineers, Royal Naval Division. Died of enteric fever in military hospital in Cairo. 21. 6. 15. Aged 27

Allen Giles. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 27 August 1917

Herbert Henry Gill. Private 6th Battalion, East Kent Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action 20 January 1917. Aged 32.

Lawrence Henry Gillam. Royal Engineers. Died 9 April 1918

Frank Gilliam. Royal Scots Fusiliers. Died 23 April 1917

Paul Chancourt Girardot. Second Lieutenant 2nd Battalion, Ox & Bucks Light Infantry 2nd Division (“C” Company) 2/Lt. Girardot was killed 17 September 1914. Aged 18.

Edward Gladman. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 31 October 1914

John Owen Gladman. Private 1/5th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action at Richebourg L’Avoue 9 May 1915. Aged 18.

Robert Thomas Charles Glass. Northamptonshire Regiment. Died 6 November 1918

John Arthur Glen. Trooper 1st King Edwards Horse Att. X1th Corps. Killed in action 9 April 1918. Aged 31.

Thomas Jesse Glen. Army Service Corps. Died 1 November 1918

Roland Glover. East Surrey Regiment. Died 4 April 1918

Frank Goddard. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Edward Godden. Leading Signalman Royal Navy HMS “Victory 1” Portsmouth (Portsmouth Shore Establishment). Died of influenza 28. 10.18. Aged 33

George William Godden. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 16 October 1915

Frank Edmund Golding. Dorsetshire Regiment. Died 6 April 1918

Alfred William Goldsmith. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 10 March 1918

Arthur Thomas Goldsmith. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 15 July 1916

Bertie Goldsmith. Lieutenant 30 Battery, 39th Brigade Royal Field Artillery. Died of wounds in base hospital at Rouen 13 October 1918. Aged 30.

Charles Alfred Goldsmith. Private 3rd Battalion, London Regiment (The Royal Fusiliers) 56th Division. Killed in action near Ypres 26 October 1917. Aged 21.

Douglas Goldsmith. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 17 September 1916

George Thomas Goldsmith. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 April 1917

Harold Austin Goldsmith. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 1 October 1916

Harold Goldsmith. Royal Engineers. Died 24 June 1915

Jack Goldsmith. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 22 March 1918

John (Jack) Goldsmith. Private 13th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action during the March retreat 22 March 1918. Aged 21.

Phyliis Mary ‘Muffy’ Gooch. Nurse VAD BRCS. Died 5th November 1918 of pneumonia/influenza. Age 29.

Victor George Goodchild. Lieutenant Royal Air Force. 2nd Aircraft Supply Depot, Abbeville. Died of influenza in France 31 October 1918. Aged 21

Frank Widenham Gooden. Major The Royal Flying Corps (Special reserve) Test Pilot. Killed while flight testing a SE5a at Farnborough 28 January 1917. Aged 30.

Herbert Goodrich. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 20 September 1916

Francis Charles Robert Goodwin. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 5 May 1917

James Goody. Private Royal Army Medical Corps 9 Company Colchester. Died 29th June 1916.

Bernard Vernon Gordon. Second Lieutenant Royal Flying Corps. Killed in a flying accident on active service in Northumberland 14 December 1916. Aged 18.d Northumberland

Donald Jervis Gordon. Second Lieutenant 8th Battalion, Border Regiment. 25th Division. Killed in action on the Somme 3 July 1916. Aged 24.

Geoffrey George Gore-Browne. Midshipman Royal Navy HMS “Aboukir” (Chief Cadet Captain R.N. College Osborne 1914.) lost when the cruiser was torpedoed off the Dutch coast by U 9 on the 22 September 1914. Aged 15.

Montague Vernon Gore-Langton.. Captain 1st Battalion, The Irish Guards The Guards Division. Killed in action near Vermelles 9 October 1915. Aged 28

Joseph Gorringe. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 12 May 1917

Clifton Edward Gorringe.. Captain (“C” Company) 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action near Nurlu 5 September 1918. Aged 32.

William Stephen Gosden. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 6 September 1916

A Gower. No information available

E A Graebe. No information available

H M Graebe. No information available

Henry Davenport Graham. Flight Lieutenant Royal Naval Air Service. Died in the Balkans 21 March 1917. Aged 20.

James Horace Grant. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Ralph Grant. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 23 August 1916

William Skinner Grant. Gunner 156th Heavy Battery, Royal Garrison Artillery. Died of wounds 10 May 1918. Age 28.

Harold Grant-Dalton.. Lieutenant R.N.V.R “Hood” Battalion, 63rd Royal Naval Division. Died in captivity in Germany 28 April 1918. Aged 28.

Arthur Frederick Green. Rifle Brigade. Died 1 November 1918

Cyril Green. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 27 January 1915

Ewart Victor Green. London Regiment. Died 30 October 1917

Herbert William Green. Second Lieutenant 1/5th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 48th Division. Killed in action at Langemarck, Ypres, 16 August 1917. Aged 34.

L R Green. No information available

Albert Greenfield. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 14 September 1914

Denys Edward Greenhow. Second Lieutenant Royal Flying Corps 45 Fighter Squadron (Sopwith two seaters). Died of wounds 6 March 1917. Aged 19.

Percy Gregory. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 16 September 1916

Stukeley Marmaduke Gresley. London Regiment. Died 18 September 1916

H Grey. Private Machine Gun Corps (Cavalry). Died 1st January 1919.

Charles William Griffin. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 14 March 1917

Richard Watson Griffin. Corporal East African Motor Transport Corps. Died on active service in East Africa 2 December 1918. Aged 25.

Henry Charles Griffiths. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 16 May 1916

Edward Cutbush Gripper. Captain 7th Battalion, Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry 20th Division. Died of wounds in base hospital at Etaples 5 December 1917. Aged 29.

Walter Vincent Thomas Gripper. Captain 1st Battalion, East Surrey Regiment. 5th Division. Killed in action near Mametz 24 July 1916. Aged 27.

Frank Walter Groombridge. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 17 April 1918

George Groombridge. Machine Gun Corps. Died 10 July 1916

Joseph Groombridge. Army Service Corps. Died 13 February 1917

Frank Groves. London Regiment. Died 20 September 1918

Frank Groves. Private , 9th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers 12th Division. Killed in action at Epehy 21 September 1918. Age 19.

David Frederick Gumbrill. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 20 September 1917

John Gunter. Machine Gun Corps. Died 13 April 1916

Cecil William Gurney. Rifle Brigade. Died 4 May 1915

Charles Frederick Gurney. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 22 March 1918

Philip John Gurney. Rifle Brigade. Died 24 October 1916

A E Gurr. Private Labour Corps 169th Labour Company. Died 18th February 1919.

Charles Gurr. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Frederick William Gurr. London Regiment. Died 24 April 1917

George Gurr. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 13 November 1916

Henry Robertson Gurr. Private 2/4th Battalion, London Regiment (The Royal Fusiliers). Died of wounds during the German Spring offensive 22 March 1918. Aged 36

Frank Gutsell. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 10 February 1915

Henry Albert Guy. Able Seaman Royal Navy (RFR/CH/B/8191) Reservist Enlisted 1893 HMS “Aboukir” Lost when the Cruiser was torpedoed by U9 off the Dutch coast 22 September 1914. Aged 35.

Sydney Heathcote Habershon. Second Lieutenant, 12th Battalion, Suffolk Regiment. 40th Division. Killed in action near Ypres between 8 and 13 April 1918. Aged 28.

Ernest Arthur Hack. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 30 March 1918

Roland Hack. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 19 October 1916

James Hacquoil. Essex Regiment. Died 11 August 1918

William Funston Haddock. London Regiment. Died 15 September 1916

Peyton Sheldon Hadley.. Captain 7th Bn Northamptonshire Regiment. Died of pneumonia whilst convalescing from severe wounds 24th October 1918. Age 23.

Alfred Haffenden. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 22 October 1914

George Thomas Haffenden. Rifleman, 1/12th Battalion, London Regiment. 28th Division. Killed in action near Ypres 26 April 1915. Aged 27.

William Basil Haffenden. Private, 13th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue De Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 24.

William Marsh Haffenden. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 25 September 1915

Harold Haggar. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 24 June 1916

John Haggar. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

John Haggar. Private 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue De Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 20.

Frederick James Haig. Welsh Guards. Died 1 December 1917

Herbert Haines. Army Service Corps. Died 1 November 1915

Oliver Charles Haines. Corps of Military Police. Died 3 September 1916

James Charles Haizelden. Able Seaman Royal Navy HMS ‘Black Prince’. Lost with the armoured cruiser at the Battle of Jutland 31 May 1916. Aged 22.

William Basil Hale. Machine Gun Corps. Died 25 June 1918

William Halfenden. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1918

Arthur Gordon Hall. Captain 2nd Battalion, Bedfordshire Regiment. 7th Division. Killed by a sniper near Ypres 26 October 1914 ‘D’ Company. Aged 34.

Ebenezer Hall. Cheshire Regiment. Died 26 May 1918

Percy Hall. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 July 1916

Robert Hall. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 November 1917

Alfred William Hames. Lance Corporal 3/4th Battalion, Royal West Surrey Regiment. 21st Division. Killed in action at Ypres 4 October 1917. Aged 26.

Hugh [D] Hamill. Private US Army 321st Aero Squadron attached 50 Training Depot Station RAF Eastbourne. From Pueblo, Colorado. Died 10th November 1918. Age 19.

Harold Frederick Hamilton. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 3 May 1917

Herbert Edward Hammond. Serjeant Sussex Yeomanry. Died 29th November 1916.

Percy Hammond. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 15 May 1917

Frank Hamper. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 12 February 1917

W H Hamstead. Private, 19th Londons. Died 3 October 1916.

John Hancock. Ordinary Seaman RNVR HMS ‘Hawke’. Killed in action when the cruiser was torpedoed by U9 in the North Sea. 15 October 1914.

Albert Ernest Handley. Royal Engineers. Died 16 March 1918

Walter Scott Hannay. Corporal 87th Canadian Regiment. (Quebec Regiment) 4th Canadian Division. Killed in action near Arras 15 August 1917. Aged 42

James Charles Hanwell. Pioneer The Royal Engineers. Died of influenza on active service in Salonika Greece 7 October 1918. Aged 38.

Henry John Harden. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 23 March 1918

Harry Harding. Royal Engineers. Died 3 May 1916

John Charles Harding. Lincolnshire Regiment. Died 6 September 1918

Luke Hardy. Able Seaman RNVR. ‘Howe’ Battalion, Royal Naval Division Gallipoli. Killed in action 4 June 1915. Aged 27.

Albert Harffey. Royal Engineers. Died 24 March 1918

Sydney Harffey. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 19 July 1918

Edward Bridges Harford. Captain 2/4th Bn Somerset Light Infantry. Died 15th July 1918 of rheumatic fever following being wounded. Age 46.

James Hargreaves. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Wallis S Harman.

William Alfred Harman. Machine Gun Corps. Died 4 September 1918

Albert Bert Harmer. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 28 October 1918

Albert Harmer. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 26 March 1918

Charles Henry Harmer. Private 1/1st Battalion, London Regiment. (The Royal Fusiliers) 56th London Division. Killed in action 16 July 1916. Aged 19.

Ezra Jack Harmer. Private, 144th Company, Machine Gun Corps (Inf). Killed in action at Ypres 4 October 1917. Aged 22.

Frank Riley Harmer. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 6 August 1916

Jack Harmer. Machine Gun Corps. Died 4 October 1917

John William Harmer. Royal Army Medical Corps. Died 5 April 1915

Percy John Harmer. Private 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Died of wounds 3 March 1918. Aged 18.

William Henry Harmer. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 7 June 1918

Albert Harmer.. Sergeant 88th Battery 14th Brigade. Royal Field Artillery. Killed in action near Arras during the German Spring Offensive 26 March 1918.

William Harmes. Worcestershire Regiment. Died 5 February 1917

Albert Harper. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 31 July 1918

Percy Harper. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 24 August 1915

John Harpur. Rifle Brigade. Died 22 April 1918

William Guy Harrington.. Major 2/5th Gurkha Rifles (Frontier Force) Indian Division Mesopotamia. Killed in action 28 September 1917. Aged 32

Archibald Harris. Hampshire Regiment. Died 16 October 1916

Charles Henry Harris. Rifle Brigade. Died 22 April 1918

Ernest Alfred Cecil Harris. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 27 September 1915

Ernest Charles Harris. Captain. 12th (Labour) Battalion, Duke of Wellingtons Regiment. (Unattached). Killed in action 23 October 1916.

Sidney George Harris. Able Seaman RNVR ‘Hood’ Battalion, 63rd Royal Naval Division. Killed in action on the Ancre 13 November 1916. Aged 19.

Sidney Wright Harris. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 10 May 1917

Thomas White Ford Harris. Air Mechanic 2nd Class Royal Air Force. 44 Squadron. Died of influenza at home 19 November 1918. Aged 28.

William Harris. Royal Engineers. Died 19 June 1917

Donald Howard Harrison. Lieutenant ‘C’ Battery 306th Brigade Royal Field Artillery. Killed in action 16 September 1918. Aged 25.

Alfred Hart. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 26 November 1916

Fredk Hart. King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry. Died 11 April 1917

Alec Harvey. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 18 September 1918

G Harvey.

Walter Harvey. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 27 September 1917

Alfred George Haslett. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 4 October 1915

Alfred George Haslett. Lance Corporal 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Signaller. Killed in action near Polygon Wood 27 September 1917. Aged 22.

Alfred Howard Hastings.. Lance Corporal 16th Battalion, Canadian Infantry (The Manitoba Regiment) 1st Canadian Division. Killed in action 2 September 1918. Aged 30.

G H Hatcher. No information available

George Hatcher. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 10 March 1915

Ernest Wilfred Hawes. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

S Hawes. No information available

Arthur Victor Hawkins. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 24 April 1918

R F C Hawkins.

William Hay. Royal Engineers. Died 25 October 1918

John Haylor. Driver 381 The Canadian Field Artillery. 16th Battery 6th Brigade. Killed in action 4 September 1918. Aged 33.

Frederick S. Hayward, Royal Engineers. Died 22 October 1918

James Hazelden. Leading Seaman Royal Navy HMS ‘Hawke’ Reservist Lost when the cruiser was torpedoed by U9 in the North Sea 15 October 1914. Aged 38.

Joseph George Hazlehurst. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 12 October 1917

Harry Head. North Staffordshire (Prince of Wales’s) Regiment. Died 17 April 1918

William Hearsay. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 4 March 1916

G F Heasman. No information available

Herbert Thomas Heath. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 28 December 1916

James Clifford Hedgecock. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 4 April 1918

Edmund John Hedger. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 September 1918

William Leonard Hedger. London Regiment. Died 30 October 1917

A Hemsley. No information available

Thomas Cecil Hemsley. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 23 October 1918

Eric Henderson. Second Lieutenant 1/8th Battalion, London Regiment. (The Post Office Rifles) 47th London Division. Killed in action during the attack on Messines Ridge 7 June 1917. Aged 21.

Albert Thomas Hendley. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 31 July 1917

Henry Henshaw. Private 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Died of wounds at Wimereaux 7 February 1915. Aged 39

Herbert Alfred Henty. 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Died of wounds at home 10 July 1916. Aged 19

John Robert Henty. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Arthur Wallis Herbert. Private The Royal Army Service Corps 11th Div Supply Col. Att. 11th Div. HQ. Killed in action 30 November 1916. Aged 20.

Edward John Herbert. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 31 July 1917

George Herbert. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 4 April 1918

George Herridge. Private Royal Marines Light Infantry Royal Marine Detachment HMS ‘Invincible’ Lost when the Battlecruiser blew up at The Battle of Jutland 31 May 1916.

Charles Richard Herriett. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 3 May 1917

Francis Herriott. Rifle Brigade. Died 20 September 1917

Ernest Hewitt. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

William James Hewitt. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 8 June 1915

Harry Hibbert. Yorkshire Hussars (Alexandra. Princes of Wales’ Own). Died 15 June 1915

Amos Hickmore. Bedfordshire Regiment. Died 16 November 1916

Henry Hickmott. London Regiment. Died 6 August 1917

Stephen Hickmott. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 18 September 1914

Arthur Hicks. London Regiment. Died 30 November 1917

Edwin Beckett Hide. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 6 September 1916

Sydney Hide. Able Seaman RNVR ‘Collingwood’ Battalion, Royal Naval Division, Gallipoli. Died of wounds in military hospital in Alexandria 14 June 1915. Aged 38

Thomas Thompson Hide. Leading Seaman RNVR ‘˜Howe’ Battalion Royal Naval Division Gallipoli. Killed in action on Gallipoli 4 June 1915. Aged 33.

Walter Beckett Hide. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

S G Hillman. Private Samuel George Hillman 1/6th Battalion, Cheshire Regiment. Killed in action 26 September 1917.

Claude Hills. East Surrey Regiment. Died 23 August 1918

A Hilton.

Charles Robert Hilton. Private 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at Ypres 31 July 1917. Aged 34

George Hilton. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 23 July 1916

Harry Hilton. London Regiment. Died 20 February 1917

William Hilton.

Reginald George Hines. Lieutenant Commander (E) Royal Navy HMS ‘Turbulent’ lost with the Dsetroyer during the night action of The Battle of Jutland 1 June 1916. Aged 32.

Frederick Leonard Hingston. Captain 1st Battalion, Duke of Cornwalls Light Infantry 5th Division. Killed in action near Ypres Commines Canal 26 April 1915. Aged 37

Eric John Hinton. Private The Royal Warwickshire Regiment. Died of wounds 15 September 1918. Aged 21.

W Hinton. Corporal, 3rd Buffs. Died 3 April 1919.

Tristram Bentley Hissey. Lieutenant 2/5th Reserve Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. (Second Lieutenant) later Royal Army Service Corps Educated at Bradfield, Winchester and Trinity College, Cambridge. Resident of Trewin Towers, Gaudick Road, Meads, Eastbourne. Served in France and invalided home with shellshock. Died at home July 1919. Aged 24

Alick James Hitchins. Rifleman , 4th Battalion, Kings Royal Rifle Corps 27th Division. Killed in action near Ypres 8 May 1915. Aged 22.

Frank Albert Hoad. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Lawrence Wilfred Hoad. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Robert Frederick Hoad. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 8 July 1916

Victor George Europa Hoad. Boy Telegraphist Royal Navy HMS ‘Indefatigable’ Lost when the Battlecruiser blew up at the Battle Jutland 31 May 1916. Aged 16.

Cecil Hoare. Princess Charlotte of Wales’s (Royal Berkshire) Regiment. Died 1 July 1916

Robert Hoare. (Possibly) Able Seaman Royal Navy HMS ‘Bulwark’ Lost when the Battleship blew up at anchor off Sheerness 26 November 1914.

Richard Leslie Hoath. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 18 September 1918

Alfred Hopkins. Coldstream Guards. Died 9 October 1917

James Leslie Hopkinson. ERA 2nd Class Sussex 3/211 RNVR HMS ‘Queen Mary’ lost when the Battlecruiser blew up at the Battle of Jutland 31 May 1916. Aged 24.

Albert Hopper. East Lancashire Regiment. Died 9 October 1917

Alfred Reginald Horne. Private , 11th Battalion, Middlesex Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action at Arras 12 May 1917. Aged 36.

Percy Horrell. Petty Officer RNVR ‘Howe’ Battalion, Royal Naval Division, Gallipoli. Killed in action on Gallipoli 6 June 1915. Aged 24.

Ernest James Hosier. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 13 May 1915

Albert Arthur Hoskins. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Osbert Edward Hotchkiss. Rifleman , 1/18th Battalion, London Regiment. 47th London Division. Killed in action 13 July 1917.

John Caswell Houghton. C.Q.M. Sergeant 25th Battalion, Canadian Infantry (Nova Scotia Regiment) 2nd Canadian Division. Killed in action on the Somme 1 October 1916. Aged 27.

Albert George Hounsom. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 12 May 1915

J Hounsom. No information available

Alfred Lewis Howard. Lieutenant City of London Yeomanry (Rough Riders) E.E.F. Killed in action in Palestine 21 November 1917. Aged 22.

Cyril James Howard. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 8 November 1915

John Howarth. The King’s (Liverpool) Regiment. Died 19 October 1918

Charles Ernest Howe. Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry. Died 9 May 1917

Edward Edward Howell. Private 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Died of wounds in base hospital at Boulogne 17 November 1914. Aged 28 Ex.Regular soldier. Husband of Mrs Jenny Howell of 286, Seaside Road, Eastbourne. Born in St. Leonards and enlisted in Chichester. Employed before the war as a painter & Decorator CH Buried in Boulogne Eastern Cemetery

Herbert Howell. Royal Engineers. Died 27 May 1918

Walter Ernest Hubbard. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Lindow Hereward Leofric Huddart. Lieutenant Royal Engineers. Attached to The 1st Battalion, Nigerian Regiment. West African Frontier Force German East Africa. Died of disease in Morogoro 5 February 1917. Aged 37.

Arthur Huggett. Lincolnshire Regiment. Died 5 September 1918

George Huggett. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 27 September 1917

Harry Huggett. Royal Defence Corps. Died 9 November 1918

Percy Stanley Huggett. Private 1/5th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 48th Division. Died of wounds 29 June 1916. Age 29.

Laurence Edward Hughes. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 September 1915

Reuben Hughes. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 9 October 1916

Albert George Humphrey. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 5 September 1917

George Henry Humphrey. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 29 November 1915

Harry Hunniset. Essex Regiment. Died 3 November 1917

Arthur Hunt. South Staffordshire Regiment. Died 5 October 1917

Charles George Hunt. Able Seaman RNVR ‘Howe’ Battalion Royal Naval Division. Gallipoli. Killed in action 4 June 1915. Aged 21.

Henry Owen Hunt. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 8 October 1918

Lucy Alexandra Hunter. Stewardess Womens Royal Naval Service. Died of Influenza at Holmbury 18 November 1918. Aged 29

Ernest Hurd. Royal Engineers. Died 27 March 1918

G Hurd. No information available

Claude Alexander Huskisson. Second Lieutenant 1st Battalion, Hampshire Regiment. 4th Division attached Trench Mortar Batteries. Killed in action 15 June 1917. Aged 22.

Herbert George Huskisson. Second Lieutenant 1/4th Battalion, Hampshire Regiment. Killed in action near Kut and died of wounds in 27 January 1917. Aged 26.

Arthur Stanley Hustwayte. Labour Corps. Died 7 November 1918

Arthur Hutchings. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 4 August 1917

Arthur John Hutchinson. Trooper 2nd Life Guards Cavalry Division. Killed in action 28 March 1918.

James Hutchinson. Hampshire Regiment. Died 6 August 1915

Alfred James Hutson. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Horace Wilfred Hyatt. Private 1st Battalion, Middlesex Regiment. 33rd Division. Died of wounds 18 December 1916. Aged 24

Alfred Hyder. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 27 October 1918

Alfred James Hyder. Gunner 233rd Siege Battery Royal Garrison Artillery. Died of influenza in military hospital in Rouen 27 October 1918. Age 29.

William Irons. Private, 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division Died of wounds 1 July 1916. Age 24.

George Isaacson. Petty Officer 2nd Class Royal Navy HMS ‘Vicknor’ Armed Merchant Cruiser 10th Cruiser Squadron. Mined off Tory Island on the 13 January 1915.

Albert Edward Ives. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 August 1918

Henry Izzard. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 22 April 1916

Alfred Jackson. Royal Engineers. Died 22 June 1915

Arthur Stannus Jagger. Lieutenant 9th Battalion, Royal Welsh Fusiliers 19th Division. Killed in action 30 September 1918. Age 20.

Richard Arthur Brodie James. Captain 9th Battalion, East Lancashire Regiment 22nd Division. Macedonian Front. Killed in action 13 September 1916

Maurice Gurney Jameson. Honourable Artillery Company. Died 6 March 1915

Edward Owen Jarrett. London Regiment. Died 9 November 1918

Frederick James Jarrett. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 27 October 1917

Frank Joseph Jarvis. Rifle Brigade. Died 14 May 1915

Herbert Robert Jarvis. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 23 June 1917

Owen Jarvis. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 April 1915

Thomas Jeffrey. Corps of Military Police. Died 18 September 1917

Thomas Middleton Jeffrey. Lance Corporal Corps of Military Police (Foot Branch) Died in Egypt 18 September 1917. Aged 27

Arthur George Jenkins. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 1 August 1917

Charles Albert Jennings. Notts and Derby (Sherwood Foresters) Regiment. Died 25 April 1918

Edward Jenns. Private, 2nd Battalion, Northumberland Fusiliers 50th Division. Died 3 October 1918.

Lawrence Jermyn. Lancashire Fusiliers. Died 14 April 1918

Laurith Emile Jeson. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 3 July 1918

E A Jessup. No information available

Albert Jinks. Rifle Brigade. Died 13 September 1914

Ernest Jinman. The King’s (Liverpool) Regiment. Died 22 March 1918

John Bedford Jinman. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 15 May 1918

John William. Bedford Jinman. Private 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division. Died of wounds in base hospital at Boulogne 15 May 1918. Aged 20.

Herbert Jocelyn. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Arthur Harry Johnson. Dorsetshire Regiment. Died 23 May 1915

James Johnson. Rifle Brigade. Died 9 May 1915

John Johnson.

Frank Johnston. Major 7th Battalion, Kings Own Shropshire Light Infantry 3rd Division. Died of wounds near Bethune 31 May 1918. Aged 32.

James Henry Walter Johnstone. Major 115th Battery 25th Brigade The Royal Field Artillery. Killed in action at Vendresse on the Marne 15 September 1914. Aged 41.

Alfred Jones. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 31 August 1916

Edwin Harold Jones. Worcestershire Regiment. Died 5 November 1916

George Jones. Grenadier Guards. Died 26 September 1916

Walter William Jones. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

D R Jordan. No information available

Daniel Ray Jordan. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 25 September 1917

Edward George Kealey. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 8 July 1916

Harold Keating. Rifle Brigade. Died 19 October 1918

Walter Francis Keating. Royal Irish Rifles. Died 5 April 1915

Wilfred Farrar Keay. Lieutenant (Adjudant) 9th Battalion, Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry 21st Division. Killed in action near Flers 16 September 1916. Aged 28.

Frederick Albert Keen. Private 16th Battalion, Middlesex Regiment 29th Division. Died of wounds 27 May 1917. Aged 31. Claude Jeffery Keeping. Captain 1/8th Battalion, Middlesex Regiment 56th London Division. Killed in action near Amiens 24 August 1918. Aged 34.

Herbert Kees. Private 6th Battalion, Somerset Light Infantry 14th Light Division. Died of wounds 2 January 1918. Age 29.

Harold Sugden Keighley. Sub Lieutenant Royal Navy HMS ‘Julius’ Died of sickness 8 January 1921. Age 20.

William Anthony Kelly. Royal Dublin Fusiliers. Died 19 September 1918

Frederick Thomas Kemp. Somerset Light Infantry. Died 6 March 1917

Jabez Kemp. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 September 1917

Thomas Kemp. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 September 1915

Charles Joseph Kennard. Dorsetshire Regiment. Died 16 May 1917

Harry Kennard. Manchester Regiment. Died 6 July 1917

T Kennard.

Gilbert Edward Kennaugh. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

W J Kennedy. No information available

William Frederick Kennett. Royal Engineers. Died 4 October 1918

Eric John Kenton. South Wales Borderers. Died 16 September 1918

Walter Kenton. Private 2nd Battalion, East Kent Regiment. Killed in action near Ypres 8 February 1915. Aged 30.

Frederick William Kenward. Private The Royal Canadian Regiment 3rd Canadian Division. Killed in action at Ypres 5 June 1916. Aged 34

Henry John Kenward. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 14 July 1916

J Kenward. No information available

Sydney Elphick Kenward. Private 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 1st Division. Killed in action on the Aisne 14 September 1914. Age 28

Thomas Kenward. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 3 October 1914

Charles Duncan Kerridge. London Regiment. Died 30 October 1917

W Reginald Kerslake.

Charles Henry Kewell. Corporal 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division. Killed in action on the Somme 21 October 1916. Aged 31.

James Alexander W Kidd. Second Lieutenant Royal Air Force Polegate formerly F2814 Royal Naval Air Service. Died 31st October 1918 of pneumonia. Age 34.

Walter Kilby. Lance Corporal 6th Battalion, East Kent Regiment 24th Division. Killed in action at Hulluch 13 October 1915. Aged 28.

Charles Albert King. Duke of Edinburgh’s (Wilthsire) Regiment. Died 2 November 1917

Herbert Charles King. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 15 June 1917

T A King. No information available

Thomas Alfred King. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 25 October 1918

William King. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 23 August 1918

William King. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 18 October 1917

William King. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

John King. Gunner Royal Garrison Artillery 8th. Divisional TMB. Killed in action on the Marne during the German May Offensive 27 May 1918.

Nigel Henry King-Salter. Major 6th Gurkha Rifles. Mesopotamia Brigade Major 55th Infantry Brigade. Died in Mesopotamia 3 June 1919. Aged 31

Nugent Arthur Kingston. Second Lieutenant 1st Battalion, Royal Warwickshire Regiment 4th Division. Killed in action 1 April 1918.

J T P Kirtland. No information available

William Kneath. Prince of Wales’s Volunteers (South Lancashire) Regiment. Died 18 September 1918

A Knight. No information available

Ernest Knight. Airman 2nd class Manston Flying School Royal Air Force. Died of influenza 4 November 1918. Aged 30.

Frederick Knight. Royal Engineers. Died 18 September 1917

Henry George Knight. Royal Engineers. Died 28 October 1916

David Knighton. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 11 March 1917

Arthur Paget Knocker. Captain 1st Battalion, Hampshire Regiment ‘B’ Company 4th Division Shot by a sniper in Ploegsteert Wood, near Ypres 8 February 1915. Aged 25.

Sidney Labdon. Royal Army Medical Corps. Died 14 July 1916

Herbert William Lacey. Private 1st Battalion, Middlesex Regiment. 33rd Division. Killed in action at Arras 23 April 1917.

William Lacey. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 23 April 1917

Ernest Lamb. Gunner 1087th Battery, Royal Field Artillery Mesopotamia. Died from heatstroke in Mesopotamia 11 July 1917. Aged 30.

Edward Lambert. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Robert Charles Alfred Lambert. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 November 1916

Fred Lander. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Charles Robert Blanch Lane. Colour Sergeant Royal Marine Light Infantry 2nd Royal Marine Battalion 63rd Royal Naval Division. Killed in action on the Ancre 13 November 1916. Aged 39

Frank Noel Lane. Captain 2/7th Battalion, Gurkha Rifles Indian Army. Died of Malaria in Palestine 11 August 1918. Aged 30

John Austen K Lane. Second Lieutenant Royal Garrison Artillery attached 542nd Company Labour Corps. Died 27th October 1917.

Verral Harry Edward John Lane. Royal Irish Rifles. Died 22 November 1917

W Lane. No information available

William Elliot Ward Lane. Private, 1st Battalion, Hampshire Regiment. 29th Division. Killed in action on the Somme 1 July 1916. Age 21.

Harry Edward John Lane-Verrall. Rifleman, 15th Battalion, Royal Irish Rifles. 36th Ulster Division. Formerly Royal Sussex. Killed in action 22 November 1917. Aged 20.

A F Lang. Gunner, 2/3 Royal Field Artillery. Died 26 February 1919.

Edward Langford. Bedfordshire Regiment. Died 26 September 1914

Luther Lionel Langford. Bedfordshire Regiment. Died 9 June 1915

Albert Edward Langridge. Royal Engineers. Died 9 March 1917

Alfred George Larking. Midshipman Royal Naval Reserve HMS’Hampshire’ Lost when the Cruiser was mined off the Orkney Islands 5 June 1916. Aged 20.

Alfred Callaway Larter. London Regiment. Died 9 October 1917

Charles Lassiter. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 September 1915

William Latter. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

David Henry Andrew Lavender. Duke of Edinburgh’s (Wilthsire) Regiment. Died 9 March 1917

Ernest Alexander Lawes. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 29 March 1918

Frank Lawes. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 28 October 1914

Thomas Eric Lawes. Second Lieutenant 2nd Battalion, Suffolk Regiment. 3rd Division. Killed in action 18 June 1917. Aged 20.

George Thomas Lawrence. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

J N Lawrence.

Thomas Lawrence. Somerset Light Infantry. Died 8 August 1918

W Lawrence.

Edward D’Albert Le Mottee.. Major The Gloucestershire Regiment attached as G.S.O.2 to 9th Divisional Staff. Killed in action at Loos 25 September 1915. Aged 41.

Grey DE Leche Leach.. Second Lieutenant 1st Battalion, Scots Guards The Guards Division Battalion Bombing Officer. Killed in a bombing accident 3 September 1916. Aged 22.

John Leaney. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Sydney Leonard Lear. Stoker 1st Class Royal Navy. HMS ‘Amethyst’. Died in the attack on The Narrows in the Dardanelles operations and buried in Malta. 31 March 1915. Aged 23

T Learmouth. No information available

Arthur Crumbie Ledger. Private, 20th Bn The King’s (Liverpool Regiment). Died of wounds 8th November 1917. Age 22.

Sidney Thomas Ledword. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 30 November 1917

Jack Lee. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 8 March 1918

Albert Ernest Leeves. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 30 August 1918

Frank Leeves. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 10 February 1915

Harry Herbert Legge. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Robert Henry Legge. Sapper Royal Engineers Postal Section. Died 11th March 1918.

F E Lemon. No information available

Alfred Edward Lennard. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 17 November 1917

George Leonard Lent. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 16 June 1917

Archibald Ernest Lewis. Second Lieutenant 1st Battalion, Kings Shropshire Light Infantry 6th Division Formerly Private The Honourable Artillery Company. Killed in action 28 September 1917. Aged 20.

Samuel Lewis. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 3 October 1917

Graham Lewis-Lawson. Lieutenant 2nd Battalion, Lancashire Fusiliers. 4th Division. Died of wounds at Le Treport 9 July 1916. Aged 24.

Ernest Liddell. Deck Hand Royal Naval Reserve H.M. Trawler ‘Hirose’ Lost at sea with the Trawler off the British Isles 29 June 1916. Aged 21.

Bernard Wilfred Lindsay. Captain ‘B’ Battery, 187th Brigade The Royal Field Artillery. Died 22 November 1918. Aged 24.

Walter Jesse Livett. Grenadier Guards. Died 31 July 1917

J Lloyd. Serjeant 4th Bn The Queen’s (Royal West Surrey Regiment). Died 3rd December 1916. Age 43.

Thomas Lloyd. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 2 October 1917

Cyril Edwin Fowler Lloyds. Second Lieutenant Royal Garrison Artillery. Died at home 9 January 1919. Aged 20.

Frederick Lock. Chief Motor Mechanic RNVR. HMS ‘Hermione’ (Motor Boat Reserve). Died in Germany after the war during the occupation of the Rhineland 12 May 1919. Aged 36.

G Lockley. Private Royal Army Medical Corps 35th Company. Died 19th July 1919.

Tom Lockwood. Private Army Service Corps. Died 18th October 1916.

Alfred Lomas. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 4 April 1918

James Longhurst. London Regiment. Died 7 October 1916

Herbert Cowan Lorimer. Lieutenant 4th Bn Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry. Died 27th November 1918.

J C Loveland. No information available

William Joseph George Loveland. North Staffordshire (Prince of Wales’s) Regiment. Died 29 August 1918

Thomas Cyril Loveridge. Royal Navy

Douglas Lowe. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 11 May 1915

John Henry Lower. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 March 1918

Roy William Lower. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 1 August 1917

Francis Robert Leslie Lowth. Captain 9th Battalion Lancashire Fusiliers 11th Division. Killed in action at Suvla Bay Gallipoli 22 August 1915. Aged 27

John Leslie Lowth. Second Lieutenant 12/13th Battalion, Northumberland Fusiliers 21st Division. Killed in action at Ypres 4 October 1917. Aged 27.

Arthur Noel Loxley. Captain Royal Navy HMS ‘Formidable ‘ Lost when the Battleship was torpedoed and sunk with the loss of 547 men, in Lyme Bay by U 24 1 January 1915.

Charles Eric Smart Loxley. Captain Machine Gun Corps (Infantry) Formerly with the Essex Regiment. Died in Military hospital in Cairo 18 December 1918. Aged 22.

Reginald Victor Byron Loxley. Captain The Royal Air Force. Died 18 October 1918.

Vere Duncombe Loxley. Captain Royal Marine Light Infantry 1st Royal Marine Battalion, 63rd Royal Naval Division. Served on Gallipoli. Killed in action on the Ancre 13 November 1916. Aged 43.

Alwyne Travers Loyd. Captain (Flight Commander) Royal Flying Corps 32 (F) Squadron (D.H.5’s) Destroyed 6 German Aircraft. Shot down over Ypres 28 September 1917. Aged 23.

M E Lub. Captain, RN Lancs. Died 10 July 1919

Henry Luck. Coldstream Guards. Died 20 March 1916

Percy Luck. Scots Guards. Died 25 January 1915

William James Ludby. Gunner 19th Battery, 9th Brigade Royal Field Artillery. Killed in action 30 September 1918. Aged 26

James Ludley. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 30 September 1918

Lionel Ludlow. Second Lieutenant 1/9th Battalion, London Regiment. (Queen Victoria’s Rifles) 56th London Division. Killed in action on the Somme 8 October 1916. Aged 28

S J Lusted. No information available

Francis Alfred Lyddiard. Lieutenant Royal Garrison Artillery. Died after the war 22 April 1919.

Herbert [SDGW] or Bteram [CWGC] Lyon. Private 1/5th Bn Loyal North Lancashire Regiment. Died of wounds 10th May 1917 aged 21.

Herbert Robert Lyons. CQMS Royal Army Service Corps 78th Auxilliary Petrol Company. Died in France after the war 19 April 1919. Aged 29.

Owen Lyte-Neville. Lieutenant Royal Army Service Corps. 6th Division Mechanical Transport Company. Died of influenza in France 31 October 1918. Aged 33.

Ronald Macandrew. Lieutenant 5th Battalion, Royal Irish Regiment. 10th Irish Division. Landed at Suvla Bay, Gallipoli and Killed in action at Kiretch Tepe 16 August 1915. Aged 30.

I Mackenzie. Nurse Queen Alexandra’s Imperial Military Nursing Service. Died 2nd November 1918.

Alec Laurence Mackmin. Driver Army Service Corps (South Eastern Mounted Brigade,. Died in military hospital in Alexandria 7 January 1916. Aged 24.

Thomas Malcolm Macqueen. Lieutenant 8th Battalion, East Lancashire Regiment. 25th Division. Killed in action near Ovillers 15 July 1916. Aged 29.

Ferdinand Edmund Mahrenholz. Corporal 2/5th Battalion, Somerset Light Infantry Indian Army. Died of disease in Dinapore 29 August 1917. Aged 24.

John Whiteley Mallinson. Second Lieutenant 6th Battalion, Rifle Brigade, Attached to The Machine Gun Corps (Infantry). Killed in action 14. 2 16. Aged 20.

F. C. Malpass, Royal Engineers. Died 7 December 1916

Reginald Herbert Richard Man. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 5 October 1916

Abel Mankellowi. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 5 August 1916

George Arthur Mankelow. Grenadier Guards. Died 8 October 1915

George William Manketelow. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 4 August 1916

James Manser. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 30 June 1918

Walter John James Mant. Royal Army Medical Corps. Died 9 December 1914

Albert Edward Marchant. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 April 1918

Albert Edward Marchant. Private 1/5th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 48th Division. Killed in action near Ypres 22 September 1917. Age 20.

Charles Marchant. Private 2/5th Reserve Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died at home of tuberculosis. Aged 43.

Frederick Marchant. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 5 April 1918

Thomas Robert Marchant. London Regiment. Died 17 February 1917

William Marion. Labour Corps. Died 23 March 1918

Ronald John Marsh. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 6 August 1917

William James Marsh. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 March 1918

Alexander Marshall. London Regiment. Died 26 September 1917

C Marshall.

John Marshall. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 16 October 1916

Othniel John Marshall. Private 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Schwaben Redoubt 16 October 1916. Aged 20.

Robert Alfred Marshall. Guards Machine Gun Regiment. Died 25 March 1918

Horace William Marsham. Able Seaman Royal Navy HMS ‘Queen Mary’ Lost with the Battlecruiser when she blew up at the Battle of Jutland 31 May 1916. Aged 19

B Martin.

Charles Frederick Martin. Private Labour Corps 160th HSEC formerly G/71218 29th Bn Middlesex Regiment. Died 20th September 1918. Age 39.

Ernest Percival Martin. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

F Martin. No information available

Francis Henry Martin. Second Lieutenant 84th Field Company The Royal Engineers. Killed in action at Cambrai 24 November 1917. Aged 28.

Henry Albert Martin. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 23 August 1918

Herbert John Martin. Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry. Died 14 September 1914

James Martin. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 11 November 1914

Thomas Henry Martin. Private, Depot, North Staffordshire Regiment. Died 13th December 1918 aged 25 of influenza & double pneumonia.

Thomas Martin. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

William Henry Martin. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 2 October 1918

Ernest Maryan. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 1 November 1914

Harry Maskell. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 1 August 1916

Royston Alfred Robson Mason. Second Lieutenant 2nd Battalion, Royal Fusiliers 29th Division. Wounded at Cambrai and died of his wounds on the 20 November 1917. Aged 20.

Master. Sergeant, 24th Londons. Died 25 October 1916

Albert Aston Matthews. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Ernest Alan Matthews. Lieutenant 11 Fighter Squadron The Royal Air Force. (Bristol Fighters). Killed in action 2 April 1918. Aged 22

Frederick Matthews.

Ronald Erskine Wilford Maxwell. Major 6th Battalion, Kings Own Scottish Borderers 9th Scottish Division. Killed in action at Loos 25 September 1915. Aged 29.

William J Maxwell. Private Depot Bn Royal Irish Rifles. Died 30th October 1918.

Ernest William May. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 18 August 1916

Wilfred May. Rifleman 17th Bn King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Born Carlton On Trent, Notts. Died of wounds 2nd January 1917. Age 27.

George Mathew Duncan Mayhead. Prince of Wales’s Own (West Yorkshire) Regiment. Died 29 March 1918

Sidney Spencer Maynard. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 27 October 1918

Thomas Alexander Maynard. Rifle Brigade. Died 2 October 1915

Archibald McCormick. London Regiment. Died 30 April 1918

Angus McDougall. Labour Corps. Died 17 January 1918

Donald Mcintyre. Private 58th Company The Machine Gun Corps. Killed in action near Messines 10 June 1917. Aged 22. Son of Tom Peyman and Elizabeth Emma McIntyre of 40, Latimer Road, Eastbourne. Enlisted in Canning Town. Sailor. CH Commemmorated on The Menin Gate Memorial, Ypres, Belgium

Ernest Mcintyre. Private 8th Battalion, Gloucestershire Regiment. Died in the Gildredge Hospital, Eastbourne 1 June 1916. Aged 33. Son of Thomas Peyman & Elizabeth Emma McIntyre of 40, Latimer Road, Eastbourne. Drapers assistant. Educated at Daventry Grammar School. Buried Ocklynge Eastbourne Cemetery

C H Mcleod. Sergeant, 58th Canadians. Died 5 February 1919.

Terence Joseph Mcmanus. Lieutenant 2nd Battalion, Middlesex Regiment. 8th Division. Wounded on the Somme 1 July 1916 & died of his wounds 23 December 1919. Aged 22.

Harry Mead. Private 16th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 74th Division. Killed in action at Sheria Palestine 6 November 1917. Aged 18.

Claud Ernest Medhurst. London Regiment. Died 27 April 1918

T E Medhurst. No information available

Edward Hickman Tucker Meeson.. Commander (E) Royal Navy HMS ‘Defence’ 1st Cruiser Squadron, The Grand Fleet. Killed in action when the Armoured cruiser was sunk at the Battle of Jutland 31 May 1916.

Tom Mepham. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 October 1916

Charles Ellis Mercer. Rifleman, 9th Battalion, London Regiment. (Queen Victoria’s Rifles). Died of wounds in base hospital at Etaples. 19 April 1917. Aged 32

Frederick George Mercer. Northumberland Fusiliers. Died 29 May 1918

Harry Mercer. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 September 1918

Walter George Mercer. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

G H Merchant.

George Henry Merricks. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Thomas Merritt. London Regiment. Died 24 April 1917

Ernest Merton. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 24 July 1917

Edmund Ralph Message. Rifle Brigade. Died 23 August 1918

Ernest Victor Message. Grenadier Guards. Died 17 March 1915

A E Messetter. No information available

A A Mewett. No information available

Alexander George Mewett. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Frank Mewett. Machine Gun Corps. Died 8 May 1917

R. Mewett. Reginald or Robert Mewett both Royal Sussex Regiment.

Walter Mewett. Corps of Military Police. Died 22 July 1916

Alfred Ernest Midmoe. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 7 July 1916

J W Miers. Private US Army 321st Aero Squadron. Died 30th November 1918.

Charles George Miles. Lincolnshire Regiment. Died 19 August 1918

Herbert Miles. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 27 April 1918

Percival Miles. Prince of Wales’s Own (West Yorkshire) Regiment. Died 9 August 1915

Thomas Robert [Harold] Miles. Private 4864 46th Bn Australian Infantry, A.I.F. Wounde din the Battle of Bullencourt, France. Died of wounds 16th May 1917. Age 23 years 9 months.

Arthur Millar. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 29 July 1917

Albert John Miller. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 23 April 1917

Alfred Miller. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 1 September 1914

Charles Robert Miller. Northumberland Fusiliers. Died 23 October 1918

Ernest Miller. Coldstream Guards. Died 29 October 1914

F. Miller, Royal Engineers. Died 8 December 1917

Frederick Charles Edward Miller. Durham Light Infantry. Died 15 October 1917

Stewart Alexander Miller-Hallett. Second Lieutenant 11th Battalion South Wale Borderers 40th Division. Killed in action on the Somme 11 July 1916. Aged 25.

Arthur Mills. Private 29871 Depot Lancashire Fusiliers . Died 2nd April 1917.

C Mills.

Ernest Richard Mills. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 July 1917

John Mills. The Royal Welsh (Welch) Fusiliers. Died 25 September 1915

Mansfeldt Charles Mills. Second Lieutenant The Royal Engineers. Killed in action 29 December 1915. Aged 24.

Reginald Robert Mills. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 1 July 1916

Herbert Edward Milner. Gunner ‘D’ Battery, 250th Brigade, Royal Field Artillery. Killed in action 22 August 1918. Aged 29.

Edgar Milton. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 28 December 1914

Edward Milton. Lance Corporal, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Died of wounds in Chatham Military Hospital 4 June 1915. Aged 22.

John Milton. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 12 September 1916

Alfred James Mitchell. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 20 March 1917

B J Mitchell. No information available

Charles Henry Mitchell. Lancashire Fusiliers. Died 2 November 1917

Harold Alfred Mitchell. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 13 November 1917

Henry David Mitchell. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 29 September 1914

Albert Victor Mockett. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Alfred Mockett. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 27 February 1915

Arthur Henry Goldsmith Mockett. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Henry Thomas Mockett. Private Labour Corps. Died at home of tuberculosis in the Gildredge Hospital Eastbourne 8 May 1918. Aged 40

Jesse Allen Mockford. Private, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the first day of the Third Battle of Ypres near St. Julien 31 July 1917. Aged 20.

John Carl Bernhardt Mohr. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 4 February 1915

George King Molineux. Captain 2nd Battalion, Northumberland Fusiliers 28th Division. Killed in action near Mousetrap Farm, Ypres 5 May 1915. Aged 28.

Alfred Edward Monckton. Sapper 490th Field Company The Royal Engineers. Killed in action 25 March 1918. Aged 21.

Albert Monk. Lancashire Fusiliers. Died 21 March 1918

George Henry Monk. Private 14th Battalion, Canadian Infantry (The Quebec Regiment.) 1st Canadian Division. Killed in action near Ypres 17 May 1916. Aged 19.

James Wilfred Montgomery. Durham Light Infantry. Died 21 July 1918

Thomas Lewis Vyvian Moody. Second Lieutenant 1st Battalion, East Kent Regiment. 6th Division. Killed in action during the German Spring Offensive 21 March 1918. Aged 21

Alfred Moore. Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry. Died 14 March 1915

Edward Thomas Moore. Manchester Regiment. Died 4 August 1917

Philip Herbert Moore. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 January 1915

William Henry Helme Moore. Lieutenant 10th Battalion, Kings Royal Rifle Corps 20th Light Division. Killed in action near Laventie 19 October 1915. Aged 20.

Charles Edwin Morgan. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 25 October 1914

Charles Ullmer Frederick Morgan. Guardsman , 1st Battalion, Coldstream Guards 1st Division. Killed in action at Cuinchy 25 January 1915. Aged 20.

Frederick Charles Morgan. Coldstream Guards. Died 25 January 1915

Harry Morley. Able Seaman RNVR ‘Nelson’ Battalion, 63rd Royal Naval Division. Killed in action on the western front 27 September 1916. Aged 22.

Arthur James Morris. Arthur James Morris 15th Hants

Harold Henry Morris. Lieutenant ‘D’ Battery, 150th Brigade Royal Field Artillery. Killed in action near Ypres 22 July 1917. Aged 23.

Corrie Morse. London Regiment. Died 17 February 1917

Gurth Stephen Morse. Lieutenant 34th Battery, The Royal Field Artillery. Died of wounds 9 December 1914. Aged 20.

Arthur Roy Mosley. Lieutenant The Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry 62nd Division. Killed in action 23 November 1917. Aged 22.

M G Moylan. No information available

William Muddle. Labour Corps. Died 6 August 1918

William George Horace Mules. Lieutenant 130th King Georges Own Baluchis (Jacobs Rifles) Formerly with the East Lancashire Regiment. Killed in action in German East Africa 12 February 1916. Aged 29.

Hubert George Mulford. South Wales Borderers. Died 23 October 1918

Arthur George Mullens. London Regiment. Died 21 May 1917

Thomas Mullins. Private 43rd Battalion, Australian Infantry 3rd Australian Division. Died in St. Georges Hospital London. 26 July 1917. Aged 28.

Victor Frederick Mummery. Honourable Artillery Company. Died 31 August 1918

Owen James Munday. Lance Corporal , 15th Battalion, Hampshire Regiment. 41st Division. Killed in action 22 October 1918. Aged 26.

John Thomas Murphy. Stoker Royal Naval Reserve 7823 (S) HMS ‘Queen Mary’ Lost when the Battlecruiser blew up during the Battle of Jutland 31 May 1916.

Ernest Murrell. Rifle Brigade. Died 10 October 1915

Frederick William Murrell. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Francis Edward Mydleton-Gavey. Captain 4th Battalion, Worcestershire Regiment. 29th Division. Killed in action on Gallipoli 26 September 1915. Aged 27

A G Myhill. No information available

George Ernest Myhill. London Regiment. Died 7 October 1916

George Walter Mynett. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 24 December 1915

William James Nash. Driver Auxilliary Bus Company, Royal Army Service Corps.

Nelson Rayner Neate.. Captain 11th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers 18th Division. Killed in action at Arras 3 May 1917. Aged 20.

Alfred Nelson. Notts and Derby (Sherwood Foresters) Regiment. Died 29 September 1918

Harman Alfred Nelson. Private , 15th Battalion, Sherwood Foresters 35th Division. Killed in action 29 September 1918. Aged 20.

Charles Lewis Nessling. Private 4th Battalion, Middlesex Regiment 37th Division. Killed in action at Arras 28 April 1917. Age 34.

Charles Nessling. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 28 April 1917

Richard Fenton Theodore Newbery. Lieutenant Royal Army Medical Corps attached to The 6th Battalion, Northamptonshire Regiment 18th Division. Killed in action near Montauban 14 June 1916. Aged 25.

Henry Charles Newell. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 June 1916

Leonard C. Newell, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 11 October 1918

Walter Newell. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 6 November 1918

Alfred Frederick James Newman. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 6 September 1916

Charles George Newman. Stoker 1st Class Royal Navy HMS ‘Viking’ Destroyer Dover Patrol Killed when the Destroyer was in collision with another vessel off Folkestone. 2 February 1918. Aged 23

F J Newman. No information available

Harry Weller Newman. Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry. Died 23 July 1916

Hedley John Newman. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 4 September 1917

Herbert Joseph Newman. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 24 September 1918

M V Newman. No information available

Benjamin Thomas Newton. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Ernest Newton. Seaforth Highlanders. Died 9 December 1914

Bertie James Nicholls. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 September 1915

E Nicholls. No information available

Herbert Charles Nicholls. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

G T Nixey. No information available

James Arthur Noakes. London Regiment. Died 7 October 1916

William Henry Norcross. Private Royal Army Medical Corps Died in a railway accident near Rouen 7 January 1918. Aged 46.

George Norman. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 19 August 1916

George William Norris.

F Norry. Driver, Royal Field Artillery. Died 2 August 1918.

Samuel Frost North. Second Lieutenant 15th Battalion, Lancashire Fusiliers. 32nd Division. Killed in action 2 November 1918. Aged 38.

Ernest Norton. Royal Engineers. Died 12 June 1915

Hugh Norton. Lieutenant Royal Flying Corps. No 8 Artillery Observation Squadron (A.W.FK8’s) with his observer 2/Lt Reginald Tillett, was shot down over the front 24 March 1917. Aged 24

Walter Sydney Nottage. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 13 February 1916

Frederick David Novis. Royal Warwickshire Regiment. Died 14 June 1919

Samuel Novis. Driver 5 1/4th Sussex Battery, Royal Field Artillery Indian Army. Died of disease in Rawalpindi 10 February 1916. Aged 35.

John C Nunneley. Lance Corporal 2nd Battalion, Highland Light Infantry 2nd Division. Killed in action near Arras 28 April 1917

Joseph Francis John Nye. Pioneer, No 5 Field Survey Company, Royal Engineers. Died of wounds 23 August 1917. Aged 36.

James Edward O’Grady. Private 3rd Bn Royal Fusiliers. Died 18th February 1918.

Harry Oakman. London Regiment. Died 9 October 1916

Harry Oakman. Lance Corporal 2./18th Battalion, London Regiment (London Irish Rifles) 60th Division. Killed in action near Arras. 9 October 1916. Aged 25.

Peter O’Connell. Irish Guards. Died 20 October 1918

Laurence O’Dea. Chaplain 4th Class Royal Army Chaplains Department Died at home 4 November 1917. Aged 66.

Alexander Walter Ogilvie. Captain Lieutenant Royal Army Service Corps attached to 60th Siege Battery, The Royal Garrison Artillery Died at home 30 October 1918. Aged 36.

John Joseph Owen Ollett. Able Seaman RNVR. ‘Hawke’ Battalion, 63rd Royal Naval Division. Killed in action on the Ancre 13 November 1916. Aged 20

Aubrey Parker Orde-Ward. Lieutenant 4th Battalion, Lincolnshire Regiment att. to the Machine Gun Corps (Infantry) Killed in an accident at home. 11 November 1918. Aged 33.

Sydney Dennis Osborne. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 17 August 1916

Frederick William Ottley. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 18 December 1914

Fred Ovenden. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 31 October 1914

S V Overton. Lance Corporal, 5th Notts & Derbys. Died 19 May 1918.

Hubert John Overy. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 13 April 1917

Owen Arthur Owen. King’s Own Royal Lancaster Regiment. Died 29 May 1918

Alan Hayes Oxley. Second Lieutenant ‘B’ Battery, 149th Brigade Royal Field Artillery. Killed in action 10 December 1917. Aged 20.

J W Oxley. No information available

John Laurence Packett. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 20 August 1916

Alfred James Packham. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 5 June 1917

George Packham. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 22 October 1917

T E Packham.

Albert Page. Royal Engineers. Died 12 April 1918

Charles Page. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Ernest Alfred Page. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 19 May 1917

F J Page. Sapper, Royal Engineers. Died 4th August 1917

F Page.

Henry Richard Page. Private, 165 Company, Machine Gun Corps (Infantry) Formerly Royal Sussex. Killed in action 26 September 1916. Age 36.

Richard Page. Machine Gun Corps. Died 26 September 1916

Gerald Lewis Paget. Lieutenant Royal Flying Corps Formerly with the Northumberland Fusiliers. Killed in action in Palestine 13 July 1917. Aged 34

Claude Pain. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 July 1917

George Montague Pain. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 10 April 1917

Hubert Edward Pain. Lancashire Fusiliers. Died 4 February 1918

William Holland Pain. Private Army Service Corps. Died of Malaria in the Princess Alice Hospital. Age 49.

William Tyler Pain. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 October 1916

Richard Gilbert Paine. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 22 September 1918

William Henry Pallett. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Cecil Howard Palmer. Lieutenant Colonel C/O of the 9th Battalion, Royal Warwickshire Regiment 13th Division. Killed by a sniper in the trenches on Gallipoli 26 July 1915. Aged 42.

Stephen Arthur Palmer. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 16 August 1917

Edward Pannifer. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 31 October 1914

Percy John Paris. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 16 June 1917

John Turley Parish. Duke of Edinburgh’s (Wilthsire) Regiment. Died 18 September 1918

John Turley Parish. Corporal , 1st Battalion, Wiltshire Regiment 21st Division. Formerly Royal Sussex. Killed in action 18 September 1918. Aged 21.

Adam St. John Lloyd Park. Major ‘A’ Battery, 38th Brigade The Royal Field Artillery. Killed in action 21 April 1917. Aged 30.

Gerald Parken. Labour Corps. Died 3 July 1918

Frank Parker. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1917

Horace Lacey Parker. Princess Charlotte of Wales’s (Royal Berkshire) Regiment. Died 5 April 1917

Richard Parker. Lancashire Fusiliers. Died 10 August 1918

Ronald Bertie Parkhouse. Worcestershire Regiment. Died 5 November 1916

Herbert George Parks. Army Service Corps. Died 6 February 1918

A A Parris. No information available

Richard William Parris. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 18 August 1916

Edward Parris.. Private 21700, 2/4th Battalion, Hampshire Regiment 62nd Division. Killed in action 20 July 1918.

Alfred Parsons. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 October 1916

Benjamin Parsons. Royal Irish Rifles. Died 15 June 1918

David Parsons. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

David Parsons. Private, 1/5th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 48th Division. Died of wounds near Ypres 12 October 1917. Aged 24.

Desmond Clare Parsons. Captain. 2nd Battalion, Irish Guards Guards Division. Killed in action at Flers/Courcelette 15 September 1915. Aged 26.

George Parsons. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 15 September 1914

John Parsons. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 1 November 1916

Percy Parsons. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

S C Paton.

Herbert Pattenden. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 6 July 1916

W E Pattenden. No information available

Walter Edward Pattenden. Sapper Signals Section The Royal Engineers East Africa. Died of influenza in military Hosptal in Durban 13 December 1918. Aged 33

William Pattenden. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 June 1916

Cedric Franklyn Paul. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 29 July 1917

Philip Arthur Joseph Marchant Pavey. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 7 November 1916

Foster Cecil Pawsey. Private 5th Battalion, Canadian Infantry The Saskatchewan Regiment) 1st Canadian Division. Killed in action near Arras 26 November 1917. Aged 24.

Frederick Albert Payne. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 29 May 1915

Frederick Albert Payne. Lance Corporal 9th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 24th Division. Killed in action at Loos 25 September 1915. Aged 20.

H W Payne. No information available

Harry Payne. Royal Engineers. Died 28 October 1916

W F Payne. No information available

Thomas Percy Paynter. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 March 1918

Edward Bert Pearce. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 13 July 1916

Leslie Reginald Pearce. Grenadier Guards. Died 4 November 1918

Robert Swayne Pearce. Second Lieutenant 2nd Battalion, Rifle Brigade 1st Division. Killed in action at Richebourg 9 May 1915. Aged 20.

Charles William Pearman. Suffolk Regiment. Died 5 January 1918

John Peckham. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 1 April 1917

Robert. Reginald Peel. Royal Army Medical Corps. Died 1 September 1917

Thomas Boaz Peerless. South Wales Borderers. Died 10 November 1917

Phillip Hugh Peirce. Sergeant, 1/5th Pioneer Battalion, Cheshire Regiment 56th Division. Killed in action 1 July 1916. Aged 31.

Ernest Alfred Pelling. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 14 September 1914

Edward Penfold. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 7 November 1916

James Michael Penfold. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 15 June 1919

Percy Penfold. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 29 July 1916

Thomas Penfold. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 27 April 1917

Cyril Powis Pennruddocke. Captain 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division ‘B’ Company. Killed in action at Beacourt Ridge.3 September 1916. Aged 20.

E Penny. Warrant Officer, Royal Navy. Died 27 April 1917

Aubrey James Harvey Perch. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 28 August 1914

George Perrin. Machine Gun Corps. Died 23 March 1918

Arthur Robert Pestel. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 26 January 1915

William James Peters. Shropshire Light Infantry. Died 6 October 1918

Albert Pettit. Royal Army Medical Corps. Died 30 August 1917

Charles Pettit. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 23 September 1916

Martin Walter Pettit. Sapper 11th Battalion, Canadian Railway Troops. Died of influenza in France 5 November 1918. Aged 32.

Henry John Phear. Lieutenant 14th Army Brigade, Royal Field Artillery. Killed in action 17 October 1917. Aged 28.

Charles William Phillips. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Edward Hawtin Phillips. Major 28th Battery. The Royal Field Artillery. Killed in action 6 November 1914. Aged 38.

Ralph Noel Phillips. Captain 2nd Battalion, Royal Welsh Fusiliers 7th Division Wounded on the Western Front and died at home 27 December 1914. Aged 37.

William Anthony Phypers. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 17 July 1916

Leo Maxse Pibel. Lieutenant Army Service Corps. Drowned when H.M. Transport ‘Arcadian’ was torpedoed off Melos on the way to Egypt. 15 April 1917. Aged 30.

Charles Thomas Pierce.

George Pierce. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 24 April 1918

T Pierce. Private, 5th East Yorks. Died 5 October 1916.

Albert James Pierson. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 13 November 1916

Charles Frederick Leonard Pierson. Captain 114th Heavy Battery, The Royal Garrison Artillery. Killed in action near Festubert 2 November 1914. Aged 30

Dick Pierson. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 2 January 1918

Richard (Dick) Pierson. Private 4th Battalion, Middlesex Regiment 37h. Division. Taken prisoner and died in captivity in Germany 2 January 1918. Aged 31.

Charles John Pilbeam. London Regiment. Died 8 January 1918

A Piper. No information available

C O Piper. No information available

Charles Andrew Piper. The King’s (Liverpool) Regiment. Died 11 September 1918

Charles Oliver Piper. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 18 April 1918

Edgar Sydney Piper. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 23 June 1917

Harry Piper. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 January 1915

George Henry Pitcher. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 20 June 1916

James Luther Pitcher. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 6 February 1918

Horace Victor Walter Pite. Second Lieutenant 1/5th Battalion, Hampshire Regiment 53rd, Division E.E.F. Killed in action in Palestine 10 April 1918. Aged 20.

Walter Fred Pitfield. London Regiment. Died 25 August 1918

Edgar Victor Pitman. Royal Warwickshire Regiment. Died 19 July 1916

Edgar Pitt. London Regiment. Died 29 September 1918

Edward Lewis Pitt. Lance Sergeant The Scots Guards The Guards Division. Killed in action 19 April 1916. Aged 27.

William David Pitt. York and Lancaster Regiment. Died 15 April 1918

Fred James Plampin. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 10 July 1917

Arthur Pledge. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 19 August 1918

William Henry Plumb. Private 16th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 74th Division Died of bronchial pneumonia in CCS in Belgium 1 March 1919. Aged 22.

Albert Plummer. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 2 July 1916

Frederick Henry Plummer. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

George Frederick Pocock. Durham Light Infantry. Died 16 October 1918

F W Pollard. No information available

Samuel Sydney Pollard. Private 13th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 39th Division. Died of wounds 31 March 1916. Age 24.

Sydney Pollard. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 31 March 1916

Walter Pollard. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 29 March 1917

Owen William Pollington. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 26 October 1918

Herbert Percy Pook. Machine Gun Corps. Died 12 October 1918

Harry Walter Poole. Private , 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 1st Division. Regular soldier. Killed in action near Troyon on the Marne 4 October 1914. Aged 31

Thomas Poole.

Henry James Pope. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 29 September 1916

Joseph William Pope. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 4 August 1917

Wilfred Pope. London Regiment. Died 9 October 1917

Arthur Potter. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 1 May 1917

Arthur Potter. South Wales Borderers. Died 25 August 1917

Charles James Potter. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 29 October 1914

Ernest Potter. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 28 March 1917

James Henry Potter. Machine Gun Corps. Died 3 December 1917

James Thomas Potter. Bedfordshire Regiment. Died 21 May 1918

John Robert Potter. Rifleman 9th Battalion, the London Regiment (Queen Victoria’s Rifles). Killed in action 9 October 1916. Aged 22.

John Thomas Potter. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 9 August 1917

Reginald Funge Potter. Second Lieutenant The North Staffordshire Regiment Died of wounds on the Somme 24 July 1916. Age 33.

William Povey. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 13 September 1916

Benjamin Richard Pratt. London Regiment. Died 13 April 1918

Thomas Richard Pratt. Private 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 1st Division Regular. Killed in action near Zillebeke 5 November 1914. Aged 24.

Frederick Charles Prebble. Private Royal Army Ordnance Corps attached 254 Prisoner of War Company. Died in France after hostilities 11 June 1919. Aged 36.

Henry Price. Labour Corps. Died 28 October 1918

J M Price.

Francis Charles Probert-Goodwin. Private 7th Battalion, Royal West Kent Regiment 18th Division. Killed in action 5 May 1917. Aged 30

George William Proctor. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 16 March 1915

Gerald Maurice Warren Prowse. Second Lieutenant 9th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment 24th Division. Killed in action at Arras 12 April 1917. Aged 24

Henry George Pryer.. Driver 11330 Royal Horse Artillery Killed in an accident at Le Havre 22 June 1917. Age 36

George Henry Pryke. Cameronian (Scottish Rifles). Died 1 August 1918

Sidney Charles Pullen. London Regiment. Died 8 October 1916

Jesse Pumfrey. London Regiment. Died 22 March 1918

Egbert James Punnett. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 24 March 1918

Walter Robertson Purdam. Serjeant Royal Air Force 50th Training Depot Squadron. Died 12th December 1918

Albert Putland. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 14 July 1916

Alec Putland. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 1 August 1917

Horace Edward Putland. Petty Officer RNVR ‘Nelson’ Battalion, 63rd Royal Naval Division. Killed in action near Arras 23 April 1917. Aged 22.

Walter Edward Putland. East Yorkshire Regiment. Died 28 September 1914

Wilfred Putman. Labour Corps. Died 25 December 1917

George Bernard Puttee. London Regiment. Died 7 July 1918

Mark Pyle. Essex Regiment. Died 5 September 1918

Ernest Quinnell. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 26 January 1916

Hubert Quittenton. Leicestershire Regiment. Died 25 September 1915

Francis Buckley Radford. Second Lieutenant, 13th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers. 37th Division. Killed in action at Ypres 25 March 1918. Aged 21.

Walter Ralph. Hampshire Regiment. Died 18 September 1918

Duncan Gavin Ramsay. Second Lieutenant, 2nd Battalion, Royal West Surrey Regiment. 7th Division attached from 2nd Royal Sussex 13 November 1914. Killed in action near Bas Maisnil 19 December 1914. Age 21.

Percy Rufus Ramsey. Able Seaman, Royal Navy, Reservist (RFR/PO/B/2832) Reservist. Enlisted 1901 HMS “Hampshire”. Lost when the Cruiser was mined off the Orkney Islands 5 June 1916. Aged 33.

T W Randall. No information available

Henry Arnold Randell. Private, 23rd Battalion, Royal Fusiliers. 33rd Division. Killed in action 7 September 1918. Aged 35.

Charles Henry Ranger. Bedfordshire Regiment. Died 25 October 1917

Charles Rapley. Coldstream Guards. Died 16 September 1916

Stuart Milner Rawson. Lieutenant, 20th Battalion Royal Fusiliers 2nd Division. Killed in action on the Somme 20 July 1916. Aged 25.

Frank Edward Rayner. Rifleman, 1/9th Battalion, London Regiment. (Queen Victoria’s Rifles) Died of wounds at Merville 23 January 1917. Aged 35.

H Rcihardson. No information available

R. F. Read, Notts and Derby (Sherwood Foresters) Regiment. Died 6 November 1917

William Read. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 5 February 1917

William Alfred Rebbeck. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 14 November 1916

A Reed.

Edward George Reed. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 6 April 1917

Ernest Arthur Reed. Royal Engineers. Died 27 March 1918

Frederick Gravett Reed. Sapper (S), Royal Marines. Royal Marine Divisional Engineers. 63rd Royal Naval Division. Died of dysentery at home 27 June 1917. Aged 19

James Henry Reed. Private , 1st Canadian Infantry, 1st Canadian Division. Killed in action near Vimy 15 June 1915. Aged 21

Nelson John Reed. Private, 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue De Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 19.

W Reed. Private Royal Sussex Regiment attached Royal Engineers. Died 5th February 1917.

William Benjamin Reeds. Private, 2/5th Battalion, Durham Light Infantry. 28th Division. Macedonia. Died in military hospital in Taranto, Italy after hostilities 12 December 1918. Aged 34.

Roland Rees. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 14 July 1916

George Lovelock Reeve. Private, 1/13th Battalion, London Regiment. (Kensington Battalion) 8th Division. Killed in action 9 May 1915. Aged 23.

E H Reid.

James Lestock Ironside Reid. Lieutenant 2/2nd Battalion King Edward’s Own Gurkha Rifles. Garwhal Brigade, Meerut Indian Division. Killed in action 2 November 1914. Aged 27.

Lestock Henry Reid. Second Lieutenant, New Zealand Pioneer Battalion. New Zealand Division. Killed in action 20 May 1916.

William Macnab Reid. Lance Corporal, 4th Battalion, Kings Royal Rifle Corps. 27th Division. Killed in action near Ypres 10 May 1915. Aged 27.

George Thomas Relf. Able Seaman 9, RNVR, “Howe” Battalion, Royal Naval Division. Gallipoli. Killed in action 4 June 1915. Aged 20.

Henry Relf. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 July 1917

Thomas Relf. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 13 October 1915

Gerald Lyons Relton. Second Lieutenant, 1st Battalion, East Surrey Regiment. 5th Division. Killed in action at St Marguerite on the Aisne 14 September 1914. Aged 23.

Guy J Rennie. Captain 1st Battalion, Grenadier Guards, No 3 Company. 7th Division. Died of wounds near Ypres 29 October 1914. Aged 28.

Bertram George Reveley. Private, 10th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers.12th Division. Killed in action near Ovillers 15 July 1916. Aged 25.

James Henry Reynolds. London Regiment. Died 1 July 1916

James Reynolds. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 15 April 1918

Bernard Medhurst Richards. Private, 19th Battalion, Australian Infantry (New South Wales) 2nd Australian Division. Died after the war in Australia 30 September 1919. Aged 25.

Ernest Harry Richards. Second Lieutenant, 21st Battalion, Manchester Regiment. 7th Division. Killed in action near Arras 2 April 1917. Aged 20.

Frank Richards. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Frederick Richards.

Leslie Richards. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 October 1916

William Frederick Richards. Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry. Died 31 March 1918

Alec Richardson. Machine Gun Corps. Died 10 October 1918

Frederick John Richardson. Coldstream Guards. Died 16 March 1915

Frederick Richardson. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 29 October 1914

Harold James Richardson. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 3 June 1918

Ivan Gordon Richardson. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 10 March 1916

Reginald William Harold Richardson. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 5 January 1917

Stephen George Richardson. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 5 October 1917

Walter Richardson. The King’s (Liverpool) Regiment. Died 15 April 1916

Henry James Riddell. Major, Indian Army, 48th Indian Pioneers, 6th (Poona) Division. Killed in action at the battle of Ctesiphon in Mesopotamia 21 November 1915. Aged 45

Percy Edgar Riddles. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 August 1916

Eric Samuel Ridley. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 23 June 1916

James Ridley. Private, 5th Battalion, Australian Infantry ANZAC Gallipoli. Killed in action between 8 and 12 May 1915. Aged 19.

William Charles Victor Ridley. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 17 September 1918

Frederick Henry Riggall. Private, 9th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers 12th Division. Killed in action at Cambrai 20 November 1917.

Thomas Ernest Riglesford. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 26 July 1915

Arthur Riley.

Gilbert Milne Rimmer. Hampshire Regiment. Died 4 June 1915

Edwin Gerald Ritchie. Rifleman, 3/21st Reserve Battalion, London Regiment. (The Surrey Rifles) Wounded in March 1918 losing his right arm. Died at home from influenza in Reading hospital on 31 December 1918. Aged 36

Francis James Dickson Ritchie. Second Lieutenant, 1st Battalion, Cameronians 33rd Division. Killed in action on the Somme 20 July 1916. Aged 19.

Oliver Ritchie. Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry. Died 21 October 1914

William Edwin Robards. Rifle Brigade. Died 9 May 1915

Alfred Henry Roberts. Petty Officer, RNVR, “Hood” Battalion. 63rd Royal Naval Division. Died of wounds near Ypres 28 October 1917. Aged 24.

Arthur Roberts. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 18 June 1915

Harry Roberts. London Regiment. Died 4 November 1916

Robert Charles Roberts. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Robert Hugh Roberts. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 22 February 1916

Thomas Roberts. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 16 March 1917

Wilfred Roberts. Devonshire Regiment. Died 27 September 1918

Frederick Morgan Robertson. Driver , 1st Home Counties Field Company, Royal Engineers. Killed in action 16 April 1915. Aged 20.

Frederick Robertson. Royal Engineers. Died 16 April 1915

George Robins. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 27 March 1918

Harry Robins. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 1 January 1915

Ernest Robinson. Royal Warwickshire Regiment. Died 21 March 1918

Charles Rogers. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 15 July 1916

P M Rogers. No information available

Reginald Rogers. Second Lieutenant, 7th Battalion, Rifle Brigade 14th Division. Killed in action at Flers/Courcelette 15 September 1916. Aged 34.

Edgar Thomas Rooks. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 4 February 1915

Edgar Thomas Rooks. Lance Corporal, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Died of wounds 4 February 1915. Aged 20.

Thomas Le Breton Roscoe. Private, 1st Regiment. South African Infantry. South African Brigade of the 9th Scottish Division. Killed in action at Ypres 20 September 1917. Aged 39.

Alfred Alexander Rose. Rifle Brigade. Died 18 June 1915

John Henry Rose. Rifle Brigade. Died 2 May 1915

Douglas George Rouquette. Second Lieutenant, Royal Flying Corps. 21 Artillery Observation Squadron (RE 8’s) Formerly RASC. Killed in action 26 September 1917. Aged 26.

Stewart Henry Rouquette.. Died in 1919. Aged 33

Walter Watson Rourke. Gunner, 2nd Warwickshire Battery, 3rd South Midland Brigade, Royal Field Artillery. aged 19.

Bertram Rouse. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 April 1916

James Rouse. Private, Royal Army Ordnance Corps. Number 2 medium workshop. Died 17 May 1917. Aged 31.

T Rouse. No information available

Mark Routhan. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 16 February 1915

Albert Thomas Rudkin. Able Seaman, Royal Navy, HMS “Invincible”. Lost with the battlecruiser at the Battle of Jutland 31 May 1916. Aged 19

Alfred Russell. Scots Guards. Died 12 November 1914

Bert Russell. Notts and Derby (Sherwood Foresters) Regiment. Died 19 September 1918

Cecil Horace Russell. London Regiment. Died 6 July 1918

Charles Edward Russell. Grenadier Guards. Died 10 March 1915

David Russell. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 22 September 1917

Edgar Russell. Duke of Edinburgh’s (Wilthsire) Regiment. Died 18 September 1918

George Russell. Hampshire Regiment. Died 6 August 1915

Percy Albert Russell. Private, 11th Battalion, South Lancashire Regiment. 25th Division. Pioneer Battalion. Killed in action 4 November 1918. Aged 34.

Sidney William Russell. London Regiment. Died 12 January 1918

William George Russell. Private, 1/13th Battalion, London Regiment. (The Kensingtons) 56th London Division. Taken prisoner and died in captivity in Poland

Leonard Rycroft. Rifle Brigade. Died 15 February 1915

Charles George Ryde. Durham Light Infantry. Died 13 July 1918

Albert Ryley. York and Lancaster Regiment. Died 21 April 1918

George John Saggers. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 4 November 1918

G H Sales. No information available

Osmond Theodore Salt. King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry. Died 8 November 1917

Arthur Percival Salvage. Bombardier Royal Garrison Artillery 155th Siege Battery formerly 87 129th Bristol Heavy Battery Royal Garrison Artillery.

William George Sampson. Royal Army Medical Corps. Died 29 August 1917

Henry Norman Sanby. Northumberland Fusiliers. Died 21 March 1918

Cyril John Sanders. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 September 1915

John Sands. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 26 November 1917

Moses David Sands. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

William Sands. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 29 September 1918

Robert Sargeant. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 September 1915

Robert Sargent. Private, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division Killed in action at Loos 25 September 1915. Aged 20.

Charles Saunders. London Regiment. Died 7 October 1916

Henry Saunders. Rifle Brigade. Died 22 March 1918

John Saunders. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 24 October 1917

William James Saunders. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

William Saunders. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 November 1914

Alfred Savage. Second Lieutenant, Royal Field Artillery. 4th Brigade Divisional Ammunition Column, Mesopotamia. Died of disease 7 October 1917. Aged 34.

John Charles Saward. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 18 April 1915

W J Sayer. No information available

William Sayer.

Harry William Sayers. Able Seaman, RNVR, HMS ‘Vicknor’. Lost with the armed Merchant Cruiser off the Irish Coast 13 January 1915. Age 18.

John Scaife. Private 3rd Bn Coldstream Guards. Died 12th April 1919. Age 29.

John Scanes. Lance Corporal, 21st Bn Canadian Infantry (Eastern Ontario Regiment). Died 6th May 1918. Age 42.

James Scarterfield. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 October 1916

Christopher James Schaffer. Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry. Died 9 May 1917

Charles Harry Schooley. Sapper, 1st Home Counties Company, Royal Engineers. Wounded and discharged in 1915. Died after the war 10 December 1920. Aged 31

E Scofield. Private, 7th Royal West Kents. Died 12 March 1917.

John Ernest Scott. Private 2nd Battalion, Durham Light Infantry Died of wounds 17 May 1917.

Alfred George Seamer. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 October 1916

Arthur Harry Sempers. Driver Royal Engineers “A” Signal Depot (Bedford). Born Ilkeston, Derbyshire. Died 14th July 1918. Age 30.

John Senior. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 23 November 1915

Reuben Abel Seymour. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 16 May 1915

Maurice Seymour-Isaacs. Second Lieutenant, 2nd Battalion, Border Regiment. 7th Division Killed in action at Ypres 26 October 1917. Aged 19

Thomas Shadbolt. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 30 November 1917

B Shadwell. No information available

Alfred Ernest Sharp. Gunner, 162 Brigade, Royal Field Artillery. Died of wounds at home 28 August 1918. Aged 34

James Sharpe. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Sydney William Sharpe. Second Lieutenant, 26th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers. 41st Division. Died of wounds 25 March 1918. Aged 31.

James Alfred Sharvill. London Regiment. Died 9 June 1917

James Alfred Sharvill. Private, 32nd Battalion, Royal Fusiliers. 41st Division. Died of wounds suffered at Messines 9 June 1917. Age 40

Arthur Shaw. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 2 November 1914

William Easterby Shaw. Lieutenant ,2nd Battalion, Kings Shropshire Light Infantry. 27th Division. Died of wounds in base hospital in Boulogne. 18 May 1915. Aged 27.

Robert John Edward Shearing. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Tilden Sheather. Royal Engineers. Died 28 March 1918

William Thomas Shepherd. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Charles Sheppard. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 5 December 1917

Henry William Sheppard. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Robert Charles Sheppard. Labour Corps. Died 16 October 1918

Reginald Bertie Shimell. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 12 July 1917

William Henry Shoosmith. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 16 September 1914

Alfred Short. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 27 May 1915

William Charles Short. Able Seaman, RNVR, ‘Nelson’ Battalion, Royal Naval Division. Killed in action on Gallipoli 5 September 1915. Aged 19.

Percy Shorter. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 18 October 1914

J L Shubrook. Private, 3rd Sai. Died 30 October 1917

Herbert Sifflett. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 28 September 1916

William Cooper Simmins. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 25 March 1918

Bert Arthur Simmons. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 April 1918

Charles Simmons. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 27 August 1918

Frank Gordon Simmons. Labour Corps. Died 14 June 1917

Frederick William Simmons. London Regiment. Died 11 April 1917

Horace Simms. Royal Warwickshire Regiment. Died 8 October 1917

William Horace Simpson. Able Seaman, Royal Navy, HMS ‘Black Prince’. Lost with the armoured cruiser at the battle of Jutland 31 May 1916. Aged 20

Lionel Wesley Sims. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 8 May 1918

Frank Alan Single. Sub Lieutenant, Royal Navy, HMS ‘Warspite’. Died of wounds during the Battle of Jutland 31 May 1916. Aged 19.

Gustavus Frederick Sitzler. Private, 1st Battalion, East Kent Regiment. 6th Division Killed in action 28 April 1918. Aged 26.

Arthur Skinner. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Joseph John Skinner. Gloucestershire Regiment. Died 9 September 1918

Phyllis Annie Skinner. Chief Section Leader Steward, Women’s Royal Naval Service. Died of influenza 5 November 1918. Aged 23.

Sydney Robert Slidel. Second Lieutenant, 1/4th TF. Battalion, Lincolnshire Regiment. 59th Division. Killed in action 20 April 1918. Aged 36.

Harold Sloman. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 27 July 1916

John Vine Sluman. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 4 June 1917

Charles Strong Smallman. Honourable Artillery Company. Died 12 December 1914

S R Smethurst. Private Labour Corps 610th Home Service Employment Company formerly 49 1st Bn Manchester Regiment. Died 25th November 1918. Age 30.

Albert Edward Smith. Private, 13th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action 2 March 1917.

Amos Smith. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 6 November 1917

Arthur Smith. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 23 September 1916

Bertram Frank Smith. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 18 September 1918

D Smith.

Ernest John Smith. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 18 November 1916

F Smith. No information available

Francis Edwin Smith. Captain 1st Bn Cambridgeshire Regiment. Died 18th November 1918. Age 29.

Frederick James Smith. Lieutenant, 115th Bn London Regiment (Prince of Wales’ Own Civil Service Rifles). Died 30th October 1918. Age 34.

Frederick Smith. Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders. Died 9 May 1915

George Smith. Princess Victoria’s (Royal Irish Fusiliers). Died 30 December 1917

George Smith. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 31 July 1917

George Victor Smith. Royal Engineers. Died 25 March 1918

H Smith. No information available

Harold Ernest Smith. Lance Corporal, 16th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 74th Yeomanry Division. Killed in action at Sheria in Palestine 6 November 1917. Aged 19.

Harry Smith. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 June 1916

Harry Smith. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

James Smith. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

John Smith. Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry. Died 16 September 1916

John Thomas Smith. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 30 November 1917

Leonard Harry Smith. Labour Corps. Died 24 October 1917

Percy Claude Jacomb Smith. Second Lieutenant 1st Battalion, East Yorkshire Regiment. 21st Division. Killed in action on the opening day of the Somme Offensive 1 July 1916. Aged 19

Richard Smith. Welsh Regiment. Died 15 November 1916

Roy Percy Smith. Royal Irish Rifles. Died 12 April 1918

Stanley Smith. Duke of Wellington’s (West Riding) Regiment. Died 2 September 1918

Thomas Henry Smith. Labour Corps. Died 2 November 1918

Walter Smith. Labour Corps. Died 10 April 1918

Walter Smith. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 23 September 1916

William Charles Smith. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 17 June 1916

William Frederick Smith. Private, 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division Wounded on the Rue De Bois and died at Merville on the 1 July 1916. Aged 36.

William Thomas Smith. Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry. Died 25 September 1915

Albert Edward Smithers. London Regiment. Died 16 June 1915

Herbert Smythe. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 16 October 1914

George Snatt. Royal Army Medical Corps. Died 19 October 1918

Henry William Snelling. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 9 November 1918

James Soddy. Second Lieutenant, 1st Battalion, Norfolk Regiment. 5th Division Killed in action at Arras 23 April 1917. Aged 27.

Henry Arthur Somerville.. Second Lieutenant (Observer), Royal Flying Corps, No. 82 Artillery. Observation Squadron (Armstong Whitworth FK 8’s) Killed in action 28 March 1918. Aged 22.

James Donalds Southall. Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry. Died 21 March 1918

Hugh Victor Southon. Private, Dorset Yeomanry (Queens Own) Cavalry Division. Egypt. Died in military hospital in Alexandria, Egypt after hostilities 1 December 1918. Aged 21.

William George Southon. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 20 September 1917

Herbert Arthur Sprake. Gunner, 278th Siege Battery, Royal Garrison Artillery. Died of wounds 6 May 1917. Aged 34.

Alfred Sprange. Private, 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Died of wounds in base hospital at Boulogne 14 July 1916. Aged 32.

Ralph Cecil Sprinks. Second Lieutenant, Royal Field Artillery. ‘B2 Battery, 83rd, Brigade. Killed in action near Ypres, 7 August 1917. Aged 26.

George Harold Stace. Driver, Royal Engineers. Signals GHQ. Salonika Greece Died on active service after hostilities 2 January 1919. Aged 29.

Herbert William Stampe. Private, 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action at Ovillers 7 July 1916.

William George Standen. Army Veterinary Corps. Died 19 December 1915

W Standing. Private Royal Defence Corps. Died 4th February 1919. Age 49.

William Standing. Private, Royal Defence Corps. Died at home 4 April 1919. Aged 49.

Jesse C Stanford. Private, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action at Becourt 3 September 1916. Aged 31.

Frederick Joseph Stangemore. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Henry George Staplehurst. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 22 August 1918

Herbert Staplehurst. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Robert George Staplehurst. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 26 April 1918

William Reginald Staplehurst. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 17 August 1916

Frederick William Staples. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 16 October 1918

William Steadman. Corps of Military Police. Died 5 November 1917

Edward Albert Stedman. Army Service Corps. Died 8 March 1917

Sydney Edwin Barkshire Stedman. Private, Royal Army Medical Corps, 1st Field Ambulance. Died of wounds 18 April 1918. Aged 42.

Richard Charles Steear. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 26 April 1918

Cecil James Steel. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 26 October 1916

Leonard Stanley Steel. Private, 20th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers 2nd Division. Killed in action near Arras 16 April 1917. Aged 33.

George Frederick Steele.. Lieutenant Colonel, 1st Royal Dragoons, 3rd Cavalry Division. Wounded at the second battle of Ypres and died in military hospital at Bailleux 22 May 1915.

George Frederick Steere. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 12 November 1918

Harold Stenning. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 24 September 1917

Frederick Stephens. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 10 August 1918

John Richard Stephens. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 27 September 1914

Arthur Stevens. London Regiment. Died 9 April 1917

Charles Stevens. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 14 July 1916

Frederick Stevens. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 22 March 1918

Frederick Thomas Stevens. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 13 October 1915

Henry William George Stevens. Essex Regiment. Died 9 August 1918

Joseph Stevens. Corporal, 20th Special Force Depot, Royal Engineers. Died at home 30 December 1918. Aged 35.

Mark Stevens. Manchester Regiment. Died 12 October 1917

Percy Stevens. Lieutenant, 7th Battalion, Royal West Kent Regiment. 18th Division. Killed in action 23 September 1918. Aged 22.

William Thomas Stevens. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

James Stevenson. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 17 April 1916

Stanley Harold Stevenson. London Regiment. Died 21 October 1918

Thomas Norton Stevenson. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 4 June 1916

William Alfred Lindsay- Stewart.. Captain, 4th Battalion, Grenadier Guards, Guards Division Killed in action on the Somme 25 September 1916. Aged 25.

Alfred Augustus Stickland. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 24 October 1917

William Charles Stillwell. Private, Middlesex Regiment. Died of nephritis, 22 February 1918. Aged 44.

Alan Abel Stockbridge. Private, 1/1st Battalion, Hertfordshire Regiment attached 4th Guards Brigade. 2nd Division. Killed in action during an attack on Vour L’Avoine on the Rue De Bois, 18 May 1915. Aged 19.

Gordon Cedric Stockbridge. Private, 1/1st Battalion, Hertfordshire Regiment attached 4th Guards Brigade. 2nd Division. All details as above. Aged 18.

Arthur Percival Stofer. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 28 September 1915

W H Stofer. No information available

Charles Leonard Stokes. Lieutenant, 19th Battalion, Machine Gun Corps (Infantry) attached from the 6th Battalion, Hampshire Regiment. Killed in action at Ypres 26 September 1917. Aged 21.

George Richard Stone. London Regiment. Died 14 September 1918

Oliver John Stone. Second Lieutenant, 2nd Battery, 41st Brigade, Royal Field Artillery. Died of wounds 22 September 1916. Aged 29.

Frederick James Stoneham. Able Seaman, R.N.V.R., ‘Nelson’ Battalion, Royal Naval Division. Killed in action on Gallipoli 13 July 1915. Aged 17.

James Stoneham. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

James Stoner. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 1 November 1916

Thomas Frederick Stones. Second Lieutenant, 10th Battalion, Royal West Kent Regiment. 41st Division. Killed in action at Flers Courcelette 17 September 1916. Aged 19.

Stanley Stonestreet. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Francis George Duncan Stoney. Lieutenant, Royal Engineers. 204th Company. Died of wounds 25 August 1916. Aged 23.

Lester Stredwick. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 28 October 1918

John Victor Streeter. Private, 13th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action 26 April 1918. Aged 27.

G F Streetly. No information available

Arthur Strevens. Bedfordshire Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Albert Henry Strong. Ordinary Telegraphist, Royal Navy, HMS ‘Attentive’. Accidently killed in an explosion on board the ‘˜Attentive’ at Ramsgate 26 May 1917. Aged 17.

Ernest Stubberfield. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 29 June 1917

Arthur Carlile Sturdy. Captain, Royal Army Medical Corps attached Indian Army. Died of dysentery in Bombay, India 1 May 1919. Aged 36.

Arthur Henry L. Styles, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Harold Summers. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 18 September 1918

James Robert Summers. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 13 September 1917

Alfred William Sumner. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 October 1916

Robert Charles Sumner. London Regiment. Died 29 September 1918

Henry Richard Surtees. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 23 September 1917

Herbert George Sutton. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

George Swadling. Rifle Brigade. Died 26 March 1918

Albert Ewart Swain. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 7 September 1918

Thomas Henry Swain. Gunner, Royal Marine Artillery, HMA ‘Natal’. One of 404 men lost when the armoured cruiser blew up in Cromarty Forth 30 December 1915. Aged 31.

Francis Gibbon Swainson.. Captain, 1/16th Battalion, London Regiment (Queens Westminster Rifles). 56th London Division. ‘A’ Company. Killed in action at Gommecourt 1 July 1916. Aged 21.

George Swift. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 17 August 1916

Frederick William Sword. Private, 1/14th Battalion, London Regiment (The London Scottish). 56th London Division. Killed in action at Arras 11 May 1917. Aged 28.

James Hubert Sword. Lieutenant, 4th Queens Own Hussars. 2nd Cavalry Division. Killed in action on the Aisne 10 September 1914. Aged 22.

Charles William Sygrove. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 14 September 1914

Francis Eugene Tanner. London Regiment. Died 24 May 1915

Montague Hewitson Tanner. Royal Engineers. Died 7 October 1918

W Tanner.

William Henry Tasker. Bedfordshire Regiment. Died 8 October 1917

Ronald Taylerson. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 11 June 1917

Alexander John Taylor. Second Lieutenant, 16th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 74th Yeomanry Division. Died of wounds 8 August 1918. Aged 25.

Arthur Taylor. London Regiment. Died 15 February 1917

Charles Taylor. Devonshire Regiment. Died 1 July 1916

Frederick Taylor. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 7 July 1916

George Taylor. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 16 September 1915

Harry Taylor. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 6 April 1915

Herbert Taylor. Private, 17th A.C. Battalion, Tank Corps. Killed in action 29 September 1918. Aged 31.

Leoline Joseph Taylor. Corporal, 4th Battalion, Middlesex Regiment. 21st Division. Killed in action on the Somme near Ovillers 2 July 1916. Aged 31.

Percy Taylor. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 June 1917

Stephen Henry Teague. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 24 May 1917

Albert Edward Tee. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 29 September 1916

Albert Charles Terry. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 September 1917

Bert Terry.

Frank Goodrich Terry. Lieutenant Commander, Royal Navy, HMS ‘˜’Fortune’˜’. Lost with the Destroyer during the night action of the Battle of Jutland 1 June 1916. Aged 33.

G Terry.

John Ashley Terry. Private, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action near Oost Dunkerke 9 July 1917.

John Terry. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 10 July 1917

Robert Joseph Atkinson Terry.. Lieutenant Colonel, Royal Sussex Regiment. Brigade Major. 2nd Infantry Brigade. Died of wounds 3 October 1915. Aged 45.

A L Thomas. No information available

Alfred Thomas.

Arthur Jack Thomas. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 13 August 1916

Arthur John Thomas. Lance Corporal1, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Died following an operation for appendicitis in base hospital Etaples 13 August 1916. Aged 19.

Ernest Christopher Percival Thomas. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 10 June 1916

J Thomas. Private, 21st Manchesters. Died 4 December 1916.

L G Thomas. Private 2nd Regiment South African Infantry. Died 23rd February 1917.

Charles Thompson. Sergeant, 3rd Battalion, Manchester Regiment. Injured during a zeppelin raid and died in hospital 29 September 1916. Aged 44.

Howard West Thompson. Private 7, 52nd (Training) Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Died at home of influenza 1 July 1918. Aged 18.

Maurice West Thompson. Second Lieutenant, Royal Flying Corps. Killed in action 1917. Aged 19.

Percy Thompson. Rifle Brigade. Died 17 January 1917

George Thomson. Second Lieutenant, 9th Battalion, Argyle and Sutherland Highlanders attached to 1/14 Londons (London Scottish). Killed in action near Guillemont 11 September 1916. Aged 38.

Robert Thomas Thorley. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 23 August 1916

Frank Thorncroft. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 June 1916

Foster Newton Thorne. Lieutenant Colonel, 6th Battalion, Loyal North Lancashire Regiment. 13th Division Mesopotamian Front. Formerly 1st Battalion, Royal Sussex. Killed in action in Mesopotamia 18 April 1917. Aged 37.

Albert Edward Thorogood. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 26 August 1918

Henry Thorpe. London Regiment. Died 9 September 1916

P G T E A Thuret.. Lieutenant, The Army of France. Not included on main memorial. St. Peters redundant church only (SS) No other details found.

Robert Thurston. London Regiment. Died 17 February 1917

Charles Bertram Thwaites. Black Watch (Royal Highlanders). Died 29 September 1916

Alfred Ticehurst. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

James Frederick Tickner. Sergeant, 9th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 24th Division. Died of wounds 11 March 1917. Aged 36.

Frederick Baxter Tiffin. Private, 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action near Houplines 26 July 1915. Aged 27.

Charles Tillstone. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 9 August 1917

Wilfred Amey Timms. Lance Serjeant 1st Bn Honourable Artillery Company. Enlisted Armoury House Resident Forest Gate. Died of wounds 3rd December 1916. Age 26.

Bertram Stanley Tingle. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 9 April 1918

Albert Edward Tingley. Suffolk Regiment. Died 22 March 1918

Arthur Tingley. Private, 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue De Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 18.

William John Tingley. Leading Seaman, RNVR, ‘Howe’ Battalion, Royal Naval Division. Gallipoli. Killed in action on Gallipoli 31 May 1915. Aged 23

Frederick James Tinker. Suffolk Regiment. Died 26 September 1917

William Bernard Tobin. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 6 October 1918

Edwin William Tolhurst. Able Seaman, Royal Navy, HMS ‘Christopher’, Fleet Destroyer based on the Humber. Accidently drowned 9 December 1915. Aged 28.

John Eadred Tollemache. Lieutenant, 8th Battalion, Royal West Surrey Regiment. 24th Division. Killed in action on the Somme near Fricourt 21 August 1916. Aged 24.

Edwin William Henry Tompsett. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 June 1916

John Speare Tosswill. Royal Engineers. Died 28 September 1915

William Claude Cecil Tower. Captain Royal Air Force formerly 10th (R. East Kent and West Kent Yeomanry) Bn The Buffs (East Kent Regiment). Died 30th November 1918.

Joseph Robert Towner. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 10 August 1918

Charles Henry Townsend. South Staffordshire Regiment. Died 26 October 1917

Douglas James Townsend. London Regiment. Died 7 June 1918

Henry Charles Pelham Townsend. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 21 March 1918

R Townsend.

Walter George Townsend. London Regiment. Died 17 October 1918

Alfred Townson. Princess Charlotte of Wales’s (Royal Berkshire) Regiment. Died 11 June 1918

John Townson. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 29 February 1916

Robert Montgomery Travers-Smith. Second Lieutenant, 15th Company, Machine Gun Corps (Infantry). Lost at sea when the ship he was on was torpedoed by a U boat 4 October 1918. Aged 21.

Arthur Trotman. Leading Seaman, RNVR, SS ‘Barrister’. One of 30 lost when SS ‘Barrister ‘ (4,952 tons) was torpedoed by a U boat off Chicken Rock, Isle of Man 19 September 1918. Aged 45.

Frederick Hugh Geoffrey Trumble. Lieutenant, Royal Navy, HMS ‘Warwick’. Killed in action during the raid on Ostende 10 May 1918. Aged 24.

Alfred Trussler. Hampshire Regiment. Died 21 August 1915

Claude George Tubb. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 29 August 1915

Charles Harold Tucker. Gunner Royal Field Artillery. Born Plymouth Enlisted Marylebone. Died 16th September 1918.

John Ayre Tucker. Second Lieutenant, 115th Battery, Royal Field Artillery. Killed in action in Ypres 1 November 1914. Aged 20.

Samuel James Tugwell. Airman 1st Class, Royal Flying Corps, No 3 Squadron. Killed in an accident when a bomb exploded on Merville Aerodrome 13 February 1915. Aged 20.

William George Tugwell. Private, 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue De Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 18.

James Tupper. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

William Tupper. Private, 2nd Battalion, Hampshire Regiment. 29th Division. Killed in action on the Somme 10 July 1916. Aged 36.

Reginald Turk. Rifle Brigade. Died 2 November 1917

Albert Turner. Coldstream Guards. Died 6 November 1914

Charles Norton Turner. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 July 1916

Charles Turner. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 September 1915

Ernest Edward Turner. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 15 August 1917

Ernest Henry Turner. Hampshire Regiment. Died 23 April 1917

John Henry Turner. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 16 October 1917

Walter William Gibson Turrell. Labour Corps. Died 26 July 1917

Stanley Arthur Turton. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 19 August 1918

Frederick Tutt. South Staffordshire Regiment. Died 26 October 1917

William Dallas Tyndale. Royal Army Medical Corps. Died 1 March 1917

Ewart Nutman Underwood. Lieutenant, Royal Air Force, No 11 Squadron (Bristol Fighters). Killed in action 6 September 1918. Aged 20

Harry Unsted. Private, 1st Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. Indian Army. Died of disease in India 13 August 1918. Aged 32.

E W Upfield. No information available

Wyvil Charles Spinola Uppleby. Captain, 7th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action 9 February 1918. Aged 35.

Gains Upton. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 17 June 1916

Walter Upton. Petty Officer 2nd Class, Royal Navy, HMS ‘Victory’. Died at home 8 January 1915. Aged 40.

William Charles James Vass. Private, 22nd Battalion, Australian Infantry. 2nd Australian Division. Killed in action near Arras 17 April 1917. Aged 33.

John Montgomery Vaughan. Second Lieutenant, 3rd Battalion, Royal Fusiliers. 50th Division. Killed in action 25 May 1915. Aged 18.

C Veness. No information available

Charles Veness. Rifle Brigade. Died 7 November 1918

J Veness. No information available

Thomas William Veness. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 18 October 1914

William Sidney Veness. London Regiment. Died 3 May 1917

Alfred Henry Venn. South Staffordshire Regiment. Died 10 July 1916

E A D Vernon. No information available

George Vernon. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 22 April 1917

George Verrall. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 11 June 1917

George Verrall. Private, 9th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 24th Division. Killed in action at Messines 11 June 1917. Aged 30.

John Verrall. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 29 July 1918

Thomas Henry Verrall. Lance Corporal 8th Bn The Queen’s (Royal West Surrey Regiment). Died 22nd October 1916. Age 28.

Thomas William Verrall. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 31 July 1917

George Samuel Vincent. Lieutenant, 13th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers. 37th Division. Killed in action at Ypres 4 October 1917. Aged 24.

Gideon James Vincent. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 16 July 1916

Oswald Vincent. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 23 October 1914

Albert John Vine. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 12 July 1916

Edward George Vine. Lance Corporal, 2nd Battalion, Rifle Brigade 8th Division. Killed in action at Fromelles 9 May 1915. Aged 19.

Edward Vine. Rifle Brigade. Died 9 May 1915

Edward Vine. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

George Vine. Labour Corps. Died 9 September 1917

George Vine. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 24 February 1916

Horace Vine. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 4 April 1917

James Edward Vine. Royal Engineers. Died 15 July 1916

James Uriah Vine. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 23 January 1918

P Vine. No information available

William Vine. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Arthur Edgar Virgo. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Percy David Wadey. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 25 September 1915

Francis Henry Wagg. Rifle Brigade. Died 3 November 1918

Frederick George Wagstaffe. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 15 May 1916

Hugh Conyers Waite. Second Lieutenant, 29th Battalion, Canadian Infantry (The British Columbia Regiment). 2nd Canadian Division. Killed in action near Vimy Ridge 6 April 1917. Aged 25.

Wilfred Ernest Wakely. Private , 1/1st Battalion, Dorset Yeomanry. Killed in action in Egypt 26 February 1916. Aged 29.

Herbert Edwin Walder. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 8 November 1916

William Joseph Walder. London Regiment. Died 20 July 1916

William Joseph Walder. Private, 12th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers 24th Division. (Attached 20th Manchesters). Killed in action on the Somme 20 July 1916. Aged 24.

Alfred Joseph Walker. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment. Died 6 July 1916

Arthur Walker. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 18 September 1917

Ernest George Walker. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 23 March 1918

H A Walker. No information available

Maurice John Lea Walker. Second Lieutenant, 6th Battalion, Royal West Kent Regiment. 12th Division. Killed in action at Arras 3 May 1917. Aged 24.

Norton Albert James Walker. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 28 March 1918

Percy Edward Walker. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 8 October 1916

Roland James Walker. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment. Died 30 October 1914

William Edward Walker. Private, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Killed in action at Richebourg 9 May 1915. Aged 23.

William Walker.

Reginald Selby Walker.. Lieutenant Colonel, Royal Engineers, V1 Corps H.Q. Killed in action 30 September 1918. Aged 46.

Henry Waller. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 15 August 1917

James Waller. London Regiment. Died 25 May 1917

Frank Edward Wallis. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 8 October 1918

George Edward Walls. Private, 12th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the Rue De Bois 30 June 1916. Aged 39.

T Walsh. Lance Corporal 5th Bn Connaught Rangers. Died 22nd February 1919.

Henry John Walter. Machine Gun Corps. Died 16 April 1918

William Keep Walton. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 17 January 1915

Charles Albert Ward. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 April 1916

H W Ward. No information available

Frederick Ware. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 12 September 1917

Roy Kennett Ware. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 27 April 1918

A E Wareham. No information available

C H Warner. No information available

Sydney Warner. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 13 May 1915

John Warr. Private 1st Bn Dorsetshire Regiment. Died 13th February 1919.

Charles Henry Waters. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Died 26 September 1918

William Leslie Waters. Coldstream Guards. Died 7 July 1915

Albert Charles Wathen. Royal Engineers. Died 30 November 1917

Ernest Morcom Watkins. King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry. Died 20 February 1915

Joseph Adamson Watkins. Sapper, 250th Tunnelling Company, Royal Engineers (Formerly Royal West Kents). Died 19 December 1916. Aged 36.

Joseph Watkins. Royal Engineers. Died 19 February 1916

E Watkinson.

George Edward Watling. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 13 July 1916

Alfred Watson. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 16 October 1915

Charles Percy Watson. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 24 September 1918

Edward Watson.

George William Frederick Watson. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

Hugh E. Watson, Royal Scots Fusiliers. Died 31 July 1917

Joseph Watson. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 1 July 1916

Benjamin Waymark. Private, 11th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Died of wounds in military hospital near Ypres 24 March 1917. Aged 46.

Bert Andrew Waymark. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Bertram Waymark. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 20 September 1914

Charles Williams Waymark. London Regiment. Died 17 June 1918

William Victor Waymark. Rifle Brigade. Died 27 August 1917

S A Wealford. No information available

George Robert Weaver. Gunner Royal Field Artillery “B” Bty. 72nd Bde. Died 6th December 1917.

Horace William Weaver. Sub Lieutenant, RNVR, ‘Howe’ Battalion, Royal Naval Division, Gallipoli. Died of wounds 15 July 1915. Aged 47.

Jesse Weaver. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 4 November 1918

Frank Burdett Webb. Suffolk Regiment. Died 25 March 1918

John Webb. Royal Scots Fusiliers. Died 11 March 1915

William John Webb. Machine Gun Corps. Died 4 October 1917

Thomas Henry Weddle. Princess Charlotte of Wales’s (Royal Berkshire) Regiment. Died 15 March 1915

Sydney Charles Weeks. Lieutenant, 2/72nd Punjabis. Indian Army Died of influenza in India 28 November 1918. Aged 22.

Frank Morris Weight. East Surrey Regiment. Died 23 August 1916

Ernest Arthur Weitzel. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 19 November 1918

James Welburn. Prince of Wales’s Own (West Yorkshire) Regiment. Died 6 June 1918

Robert Stanley Welchman. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 13 September 1916

John Caleb Wellard. Royal Warwickshire Regiment. Died 8 October 1917

Frederick George Weller. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 13 February 1916

Edwin Thomas Wellfare. South Staffordshire Regiment. Died 30 November 1917

Frederick Neville Wells. Lieutenant, Royal Army Service Corps, Horse Transport and Supply. Died in military hospital in Le Havre 7 November 1918. Aged 38.

Frederick Thomas Wells. Royal Engineers. Died 27 October 1918

James William Wells. Army Service Corps. Died 10 November 1918

Frederick Peter Wenham. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 July 1917

G E Wenham. No information available

S C Wenham. No information available

Ernest Brocklesby Wesche. Captain, South Lancashire Regiment attached to the Nigeria Regiment, West African Field Force Died in Nigeria 19 October 1914.

Albert West. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 2 December 1917

Edward Charles West. Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry. Died 30 April 1915

James Henry West. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 21 October 1916

Leonard West. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 31 July 1917

Richard Charles West. Notts and Derby (Sherwood Foresters) Regiment. Died 31 July 1917

Thomas Harvey West. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 3 September 1916

William Robert West. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 20 April 1918

Leonard West. Private, 13th Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 39th Division. Killed in action on the opening day of the third battle of Ypres 31 July 1917. Aged 22.

George Horace Weston. Lincolnshire Regiment. Died 17 March 1918

Herbert Weston. Able Seaman, Royal Navy, HMS ‘Lancaster’. Died on active service in the Pacific Ocean on 3 October 1918. Aged 34.

William Weston. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 24 April 1917

George Lumley Whatford. Captain, 66th Punjabis, 16th (Poona) Brigade, of the 6th Indian Division. Indian Army. Regular officer, enlisted in 1899. Mesopotamian front. Killed in action during the Battle of Ctesiphon 22 November 1915. Age 37.

George William Whatford. Royal Engineers. Died 6 June 1918

Stuart Lumley Whatford. Lieutenant Colonel, 8th Battalion, York and Lancaster Regiment. Killed in an accident in Fiume Northern Italy after the war 30 September 1919. Aged 40.

Frank Wheatle. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 23 March 1916

Charles Wheeler. Yorkshire Hussars (Alexandra. Princes of Wales’ Own). Died 18 March 1915

Ernest Wheeler. Royal Engineers. Died 22 March 1918

Henry Thornton Camden Wheeler. Captain, Gold Coast Regiment. West African Frontier Force attached from 3rd Battalion, Kings Liverpool Regiment. Regular officer. Died of yellow fever in The Gold Coast 30 October 1916. Aged 42.

Frank Burnelle George Whelan.. Sergeant, ‘A’ Battery, 290th Brigade, Royal Field Artillery. Died of wounds 26 April 1918. Aged 29.

Alfred White. Private Depot Welsh Regiment. Died 15th June 1917.

Arthur White. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Charles Harry White. London Regiment. Died 7 October 1916

George William White. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 10 August 1918

Harry Saunders White. Driver, 1035th Area Labour Company, Labour Corps Formerly 130th Brigade, Royal Field Artillery. Died of influenza in Greece 3 January 1919. Aged 39.

Henry William White. Royal Engineers. Died 21 November 1917

John White. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 18 August 1916

Vivian Robert White. Lance Sergeant, Machine Gun Corps (Cavalry). 9th Squadron. Killed in action 9 August 1918. Aged 34.

Harry Whitehead. Airman 2nd Class, Royal Flying Corps, School of Technical Training (Reading). Died at home 14 January 1918.

Aubrey Whitehorn. Private, 3rd, Reserve Battalion, Royal West Kent Regiment. Died of gas poisoning after the war 30 January 1920. Aged 37.

Edward Musgrave Whiteman. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 3 May 1917

Spencer Wickens. London Regiment. Died 9 September 1916

Albert Henry Wickens.. Battery Sergeant Major, ‘A’ Battery, 16th Brigade, Royal Horse Artillery. Cavalry Division. Died of Wounds 5 April 1918. Aged 28.

Albert Wicker. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 4 February 1917

Arthur John Wicker. King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry. Died 2 September 1918

Raymond Wicker. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 14 March 1917

Charles Wickham. Lincolnshire Regiment. Died 14 September 1914

James Wickham. London Regiment. Died 13 November 1916

Walter John Wickham. Hampshire Regiment. Died 6 August 1915

Herbert M Wightwick. Private, 5th Battalion, Canadian Infantry (The Saskatchewan Regiment). 1st Canadian Division. Killed in action near Ypres 5 May 1915. Aged 29.

Edgar John Charles Wilbrey. Lance Corporal, 8th Battalion, East Surrey Regiment. 18th Division. Killed in action at Ypres 12 October 1917. Aged 22.

Jack Kingsley Wilcockson. Royal Tank Corps. Died 4 July 1917

George Percy Wiley. Lance Corporal, Royal Canadian Regiment. 3rd Canadian Division. Killed in action at Vimy Ridge 9 April 1917. Aged 24.

Bert Wilkins. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 9 May 1915

Charles Edward Wilkins. Bedfordshire Regiment. Died 12 April 1917

Charles Harrison Wilkins. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 15 October 1916

Bertie John Wilkinson. Royal Tank Corps. Died 10 August 1918

James Fischer Wilkinson.. Major, Royal Field Artillery, 54th Battery, 39th Brigade. Died of wounds 29 October 1918. Aged 23.

Frederick Thesiger Williams. Lieutenant Colonel, 2nd Battalion, Northamptonshire Regiment. 8th Division. Died of wounds in base hospital at Rouen 12 July 1916. Aged 38.

Henry Douglas Williams. Hampshire Regiment. Died 2 September 1916

James Sydall Williams. Private 29th Bn Australian Infantry, A.I.F. Died of wounds 25th January 1918

Alfred Herbert Willoughby. Lieutenant, Royal Navy, HMS ‘Ghurka’. Destroyer mined off Dungeness 8 February 1917. Aged 33. Only 5 survivors.

Frank Willoughby. London Regiment. Died 7 June 1917

Alexander Willows. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 22 May 1915

Arthur Wilmshurst. Royal Engineers. Died 1 June 1917

William Lee Wilmshurst. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment. Died 1 February 1917

Albert Wilson. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 18 October 1915

Gilbert Hermann Royce Wilson. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

T Wilson.

William George Wilson. Private, 18th Battalion, Kings (Liverpool Regiment) 66th Division. Died of wounds 8 October 1918. Aged 28.

William Wilson. Royal Engineers. Died 22 August 1918

Charles Winchester. Private 13th Bn Devonshire Regiment attached Army Service Corps. Died 7th April 1917.

Hubert Winchester. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 30 June 1916

Philip George Dalton Winchester. Lancashire Fusiliers. Died 29 August 1918

Frederick Herbert Wingard. Able Seaman Sussex, RNVR, SS ‘Argus’. Lost at Sea 21 October 1917.

Frederick James Wingfield. Bombardier, Royal Field Artillery, 36th Trench Mortar Battery. Killed in action near Ypres 31 July 1917. Aged 34.

Edward James Winter. King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died 31 July 1917

John Henry Winter. Essex Regiment. Died 27 July 1917

Thomas William Winter. Suffolk Regiment. Died 1 October 1918

F J Wise. No information available

Alfred Walter Wood. Suffolk Regiment. Died 12 October 1917

Arthur Thomas Wood. Army Cyclist Corps. Died 12 March 1915

Charles Horace Percival Wood. Lieutenant, RNVR, HMS ‘Victory’, Portsmouth. Died at home 1 April 1917.

Charles William Wood. Private, 23rd Battalion, Royal Fusiliers. 33rd Division. Killed in action at Arras 3 May 1917. Aged 21.

Charles Wood. Gunner Royal Garrison Artillery Clearing Office. Died 16th July 1918. Age 32.

Hubert Kenneth Wood. Lieutenant 2/2nd Battalion, Kings African Rifles. Killed in action in German East Africa 16 May 1917. Aged 30.

William Charles Wood. London Regiment. Died 3 May 1917

William Wood. Stoker 1st Class, Royal Navy, HMS ‘Achillies’. Died on active service 1 February 1915. Aged 24.

Cecil Lloyd Woodgate. London Regiment. Died 13 November 1916

William Woodgate. Hampshire Regiment. Died 31 August 1918

Albert John Woodhams. Suffolk Regiment. Died 27 September 1918

William Walter Woodhams. Royal Garrison Artillery. Died 30 November 1915

Charles Wesley Woods. Loyal North Lancashire Regiment. Died 29 May 1917

Stanley Woods. Army Service Corps. Died 8 October 1918

Charles Henry Woodward. Rifle Brigade. Died 21 February 1917

Edward Seymer Woodward. Lieutenant, 97th Deccan Infantry, 35th Infantry Brigade, Indian Army. Killed in action in Mesopotamia during the operations to relieve Kut El Amara 6 January 1916. Aged 31.

George Thomas Wooler. Royal Engineers. Died 25 April 1918

Frederick James Woolgar. Rifleman, 1st Battalion, Kings Royal Rifle Corps. 2nd Division. Killed in action near La Basse 24 December 1914. Age 23

Henry Wooller. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 17 June 1918

Alfred John Woolley. Private, 2nd Battalion, Royal Sussex Regiment. 1st Division. Special reservist. Killed in action on the 9 May 1915 at Richebourg. Aged 35.

Alfred Woolley. Royal Sussex Regiment. Died 11 May 1915

Albert Henry Wren. East Surrey Regiment. Died 18 May 1917

A H Wright.

Bassett Wright. London Regiment. Died 20 July 1916

George Charles Wright. Royal Engineers. Died 17 May 1918

George James Wright. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line. Died 30 October 1914

Herbert Thomas Wright. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 11 October 1918

Thomas Herbert Wright. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery. Died 11 October 1918

Cecil Hubert Wright-Ingle. Second Lieutenant, 2nd Battalion, Leinster Regiment. 24th Division. Formerly with the Royal Fusiliers. Killed in action 30 April 1916. Aged 32.

A H Wyatt. No information available

Robert York. London Regiment. Died 9 April 1917

Alfred William Young. Royal Engineers. Died 23 April 1915

Archibald George Young. Serjeant 4th Dragoon Guards (Royal Irish). Died 2nd May 1917.

Arthur Durrant Young.

Frederick [James] Young. Driver Royal Field Artillery 2nd/2nd Sussex Home Counties Brigade. Died 29th January 1917. Age 19.

T W Young. Private Royal Army Medical Corps 96th Field Ambulance. Died of wounds (gas) 25th July 1918.