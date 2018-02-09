Rodmill is open for business

Eastbourne retailers who were losing trade due to road works are celebrating after local councillor Colin Murdoch stepped to ensure ‘open for business’ signs were put up.

The closure of Rodmill Drive for major resurfacing at the end of January for four weeks caused major problems for shops in Framfield Way. After a call for help from shop owners, Colin asked the contractors if signage could be put up to inform drivers and pedestrians that the shops were open as usual.

Contractors agreed and also opened up the bottom of Rodmill Drive to give further access to the shops.

“Shop owners were pulling their hair out over sudden loss of access and trade that will go on for a month, so something needed to be done to help them and I was happy to do so,” said Colin, who is the Conservative councillor for the area.

“When major road works need to be carried out we should understand how that can severely affect any local trade, especially if the work is over a long period.

“Many small shop owners and businesses do not need the extra anxiety and pressure of reduced business because of restricted access and I’m pleased the contractors were so understanding and moved to help so quickly.”

