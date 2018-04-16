Rodmill is in full bloom after works

Local residents and shopkeepers in the Rodmill area are enjoying the new landscape in Rodmill Drive this spring.

Last year Eastbourne Homes wanted to build new homes on the land by the hospital roundabout.

It was the last green space on the land and a campaign by local residents and councillors prompted the council rethink and the idea was dropped.

Since then, the three local councillors Colin Murdoch, Tony Freebody and Colin Belsey have used some of their devolved budget and had seven trees and 2,275 daffodils planted on the area.

This comes after the road was closed for more than a month earlier this year.

Now, with the road back open and the daffodils in full bloom, the three councillors say it has given the area a facelift and local residents are delighted.

Colin Belsey said, “It is always good to see things change for the better.

“This land is now much easier on the eye and we hope to get some benches so residents in the Rodmill area can sit in the sun and take in the views over to Hastings.”

Tony Freebody added, “We are all delighted to see the reaction of the residents and the shopkeepers, perhaps staff from the hospital can come and have lunch there when the weather allows.”

The three councillors are pictured with the daffodils and trees.