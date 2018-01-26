Roadworks to close busy Eastbourne roundabout

A busy Eastbourne roundabout will be closed next week due to roadworks.

The Marshall Roundabout will be closed between 10.30pm and 6am on Tuesday (January 30) due to carriageway retexturing works by East Sussex Highways.

The adjoining roads, Willingdon Drove and Lottbridge Drove, will also be closed during these hours.

During the times of closure all Stagecoach bus services that operate in this area will operate as follows.

The anti clockwise loop will come from Langney Shops via Highfield Link, Cross Levels Way, Kings Drive, Decoy Drive, Brassey Parade, Mountfield Road and into the Hydney and back to normal line of route.

The clockwise loop will operate normal route to the Hydney then return via Mountfield Road, Brassey Parade, Decoy Drive, Kings Drive, Cross Levels way then follow the Highfield Link and back to normal line of route.

All these services will operate via the Hydney but due to the length of this diversion Stagecoach says it will be expecting delays.

There is also the possibility of a cancellation of buses subject to weather conditions so keep updated by visiting @StagecoachSE on Twitter for all traffic/event updates.