Roadworks to be carried out on A27 and A259 at Pevensey

Speed restrictions are being put in place on the A27 Pevensey Bypass and A259 as roadworks are carried out.

The roads around the Pevensey Roundabout will be affected by temporary traffic restrictions for around two weeks from January 12, 2018.

According to Highways England which is carrying out the work, this will include a 40mph overnight speed limit on the roundabout, on both carriageways of the A27 and A259, and on Wartling Road and Sluice Lane for around 300m.

There will also be an overnight speed restriction of 10mph while traffic is escorted through the works area on Pevensey Roundabout and the surrounding roads mentioned for just under 200m from the roundabout.

Highways says the overnight speed restrictions will take place between 8pm and 6am, and there will be traffic signs to indicate when the limits are in order.

A spokesperson for Highways England said, “These measures would be in the interests of road safety while contractors undertake carriageway works and all associated works.”

Anyone with inquiries can contact Highways at 0300 123 5000 or info@highwaysengland.co.uk or visit www.highways.gov.uk