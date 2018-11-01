Roadworks suspended in run up to Christmas

Controversial roadworks in Eastbourne town centre are to be scaled back in December in the run up to Christmas.

Officials behind the Town Centre Improvement Scheme say there will be no works in Terminus Road from the railway station to Bankers Corner throughout the month.

Work will continue, however, in Station Parade, Cornfield Road and Gildredge Road but there will be no heavy excavations.

The £6.2 million scheme, a joint project by the county and borough councils, is on schedule for completion in July next year.