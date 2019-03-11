Roadworks start on busy Eastbourne road

Roadworks on a busy stretch of Seaside are due to start today (Monday March 11).

Junction improvement works are taking place for up to eight days on the junction of Seaside, Whitley Road and Beamsley Road.

East Sussex Highways says works will include the removal of the push button units and replacement of the traffic signal poles at the Seaside (south) crossing point; removal of tactile slabs within the Seaside (south) central island and replacement with tarmac; installation of a new recessed manhole cover at the crossing on Beamsley Road; footway tidying works along Seaside and carriageway lining.

A spokesperson at East Sussex Highways said, “Work will start on Monday and continue for eight days. The road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place. The lights will be manually controlled between 7am and 7pm. On Monday contractors will work from 7pm to midnight.”