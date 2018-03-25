Roadworks on A27 at Middle Farm

Roadworks are coming up this week on the A27 at Middle Farm.

The cycleway/widening scheme begins at the site and it will be closed in both directions from 8pm Wednesday March 28 and 6am the following morning.

A Highways England spokesperson said, “There is currently a 40mph speed restriction and narrow lanes in place between Burgh Lane and The Street. There will be a carriageway closure in both directions at this location overnight to remove the 40mph speed restriction and narrow lanes. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A26 and A22.”