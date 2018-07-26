Roadworks loom as water main in Hampden Park is replaced

South East Water is to replace a 235 metre stretch of old water main at Henfield Road, Eastbourne, which has suffered a series of bursts.

Work on the £80,000 construction project will take place between the junctions with Brodrick Road and Crawley Crescent, starting on Tuesday August 28.

The scheme is due to complete in early November.

The water board says that construction will be completed in stages, with each section of road being reinstated before work continues.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained at all times.

Project manager Jeremy Dufour said, “We apologise for any inconvenience this work may cause in the short term.

“However the new main will secure a reliable drinking water supply to local people for decades to come.”

For further information visit https://corporate.southeastwater.co.uk/henfieldroad