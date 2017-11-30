Roadworks causing delays in Whitley Road

Roadworks in Whitley Road, Eastbourne, have been causing delays for motorists this week.
The excavation work, being carried out by UK Power Networks, is set to last until Wednesday (December 6).
Contractors are repairing an underground cable fault.
