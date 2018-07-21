Roadworks affecting travel in Sussex and beyond this weekend

There are a number of roadworks which may affect motorists travelling in Sussex and beyond this weekend (July 21-22).

The following information is from Highways England:

M23 junction 11, Pease Pottage, Sussex: resurfacing

Work to improve safety began this week at junction 11 of the M23 with resurfacing works. On Monday, July 23 there will be full closures of the northbound entry and exit slips overnight between 8pm and 6am.

On Tuesday July 24 there will be full closures of the southbound entry and entry slip roads for four nights between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the next available junction.

A27 Portslade, Brighton: tunnel maintenance

Works to improve journeys by undertaking routine tunnel maintenance take place this week. The Southwick Tunnel will be closed in both directions on Friday 27 July for two nights between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A270 and A293

A27 Clapham, Sussex: investigation works

Work to improve journeys take place this week on the A27. There will be full closures of the slip roads in both directions at the junction with the A280 on Monday 23 July overnight between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the next available junction.

M2 J6 eastbound exit Eastbound: roadworks

The M2 eastbound exit slip at junction J6 roadworks from 8pm on July 21 to 6am on July 22. All lanes will be closed.

M2 eastbound between J4 and J5: roadworks

The M2 eastbound between junctions J4 and J7 – lanes 1 and 2 will be closed from 8pm on July 21 to 6am on July 22.

A282 southbound Dartford Crossing: emergency roadworks

The M25 clockwise between junctions J31 and J1A. From 10pm on July 21 to 5am on July 22. All lanes will be closed.

M2 J5 eastbound access: roadworks

The M2 eastbound entry slip at junction J5 . Lanes 1 and 2 will be closed. From 8pm on July 21 to 6am on July 22.

A282 northbound Dartford Crossing: emergency roadworks

The M25 anticlockwise between junctions J1A and J31. From 9.30pm on July 21 to 5am on July 22. All lanes will be closed.

Link road from A26 northbound to A27 westbound: roadworks

Emergency barrier repairs are planned at the junction of the A26 and the A27 from 8pm on July 21 to 6am July 22. All lanes will be closed.