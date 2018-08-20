Road near Hailsham industrial estate still closed after firearms found

A road near a Hailsham industrial estate remain closed this morning after firearms were found there.

Police made the discovery on Saturday, when armed officers descended on Diplocks Way Industrial Estate in Diplocks Way, near the A22 Hailsham Bypass.

Police cordoned off the road

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, and three men were arrested. Click here to read more.

Diplocks Way remained closed yesterday while the National Crime Agency and Sussex Police investigated the area.

And this morning, a spokesman for the National Crime Agency, which is leading the operation, said the investigation at the scene was still ongoing, and the road would remain closed until it was completed.

The road has since been fully reopened, according to traffic reports.

In other news from across the county, a pensioner and a dog have died following a fire at house in Hastings.