Road in Polegate reopened after collision

A road in Polegate was partially blocked earlier today following a collision, according to travel reports.

The collision took place in Eastbourne Road next to the St Anne's Veterinary Group, near to Gorringe Valley Road, according to reports.

Collision in Polegate

Traffic from Eastbourne to Polegate was moving slowly.

The incident has now been cleared.

