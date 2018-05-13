Road cordon due to ‘toxic fumes’

Seaside Road in Eastbourne has been re-opened after emergency services were called to a ‘chemical incident’ earlier this afternoon, according to police.

Sussex Police received reports just before 3.30pm of toxic fumes issuing from a block of flats and cordoned off the area.

But on arrival, fire crews found six people were suffering ‘mild effects’ from a domestic drain cleaner, a fire service spokesperson said.

None of those affected had to be taken to hospital, police confirmed.

A police spokesman said: “The alarm was raised shortly before 3.30pm and led to a 200-metre exclusion zone being created and closure of nearby roads while the incident was dealt with by emergency services.

“The cause is believed to have been a chemical reaction resulting from use of a household cleaning agent. There were no suspicious circumstances.”