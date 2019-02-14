Road closed near Hailsham as car collides with hedge

A driver had a lucky escape this morning (Thursday, February 14) when her car collided with a hedge and rolled onto its side.

The single vehicle Road Traffic Collision happened in Ersham Road, Hailsham, shortly before 9.30am.

It is understood the driver slid on mud and lost control near the Hillier Garden Centre.

The B2104 road was closed between the town and Stone Cross while emergency services were on the scene. It was re-opened at 10.45am.

The woman was treated at the scene for a hand injury but did not require a visit to hospital.