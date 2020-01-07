Road blocked after collision involving Plumpton College coach

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a Plumpton College coach.

The collision happened in Plumpton Lane, according to traffic reports. Reports say the coach has fallen into a ditch.

Plumpton College has confirmed on Facebook that it is one of its coaches.

A spokesman said: “Our Eastbourne coach has been involved in a road incident this evening. Emergency services are on the scene.

“If your son or daughter is on this bus please get in contact via telephone number 01273 890454.

“There have been no serious injuries however some students are being treated for minor injuries.”

Emergency services are at the scene in Plumpton

The B2116 is closed both ways, according to traffic reports.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 16:37, firefighters from Brighton, Lewes and Burgess Hill were called to attend an RTC involving a coach on B2116 Ditchling Road, Plumpton.

“Crews are still on scene. No persons were trapped. Please be aware that the road is closed.”