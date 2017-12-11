REVIEW: Five Guys Named Moe at Marble Arch Theatre

If you’re thinking of doing anything in London this Christmas, if Winter Wonderland isn’t your thing or you’ve seen more Christmas lights than you can shake a festive cracker at, treat yourself instead to a ticket for Five Guys Named Moe, the Clarke Peters musical featuring Louis Jordan hits at the new Marble Arch Theatre.

A fantastic cast and creative team have put a new spin on the Olivier award winning show which I first saw in the West End more than 25 years ago.

Five Guys Named Moe SUS-171112-184546001

This offering, in the round of a Spiegeltent with a moving stage, is far better than the predecessor that I remember.

For the uninitiated, the show follows the fortunes of lazy drunk Nomax, played by Edward Baruwa, as he is awakened to his shortcomings by Four Eyed Moe (Adrian Hansel), Little Moe (Idris Kargbo), Know Moe (Dex Lee), Big Moe (Horace Oliver) and Eat Moe (Emile Ruddock).

Through some fabulous foot tapping songs, including Saturday Night Fish Fry, Safe, Sane and Single and Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby, the five Moes attempt to teach Nomax the error of his ways, how to stay sober and learn to respect the love of his life.

The sounds from the jazz clubs of 1940s New Orleans are brought back to life as the irresistible soundtrack of soul, blues, gospel and R ‘n’ B are performed on stage by a live band.

There are some fabulous performances with plenty of audience participation and it’s actively encouraged especially when it’s time to join a giant Conga and head to the bar for the 20 minute interval, which is long enough to tuck into one of the many cocktails on offer at the bar.

Theatre officials say they fell in love with the major revival of the original production in 2010 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and it’s easy to understand why.

It’s the ultimate party show and perfect for the winter season.

But don’t take my word for it. Catch it in London and join in the party.

It runs until mid-March.

Tickets start at £10 and can be booked online at www.fiveguysmusical.com