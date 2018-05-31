Revamp at prestigious school carried out by Eastbourne building firm

A multi-million pound refurbishment at one of the country’s top schools has been carried out by an Eastbourne building contractor.

Roedean School appointed Colbran & Wingrove for wide-ranging building and maintenance work for several years as part of the school’s £9 million makeover.

The company is run by husband and wife team Russell and Judy Colbran and construction director Martin Tonks.

Judy Colbran said, “The programme of work has seen refurbishment throughout the school’s four houses resulting in a beautifully updated interior. It combines original elements such as period cornicing and fireplaces, with contemporary fixtures and fittings with a hint of Scandinavian style.

“We were also called into update a common room. This now benefits from hardwearing new grey contract flooring which ties in with the contemporary furniture. In a series of bathrooms, we removed old sanitaryware, cubicles and tiling and formed new stud walls to house shower pods and cubicles and semi-recessed vanity units, LED lighting and large mirrors set into the wall tiles with aluminium edging make for highly functional facilities. Stainless steel column radiators and different tiling formats add a look that wouldn’t be out of place in a hotel.

“Similarly, the kitchen required a complete strip-out and following alterations by our team, we installed new kitchen units, new floor and wall tiles and lighting.”