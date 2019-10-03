Retired Eastbourne police chief pens second book

Retired Eastbourne and Sussex CID boss Kevin Moore has penned his second book.

Real Murder Investigations – An Insider’s View looks at how investigations have developed over the last 40 years and revisits high profile cases such as Billy-Jo Jenkins, Millie Dowler and the Babes in the Woods murders of Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway.

Profits will go to the police charity Care of Police Survivors.

The book was published yesterday (Tuesday October 1) and is £9.99 in shops and on Amazon.

Mr Moore, a retired chief superintendent who spent the latter part of his career working in the crime squad and lives in Seaford, said, “People will recognise many of the names and case in the book.

“For fans of real-life murder investigations everywhere, I take a fresh look some of the high-profile murder cases I was involved in during my career with Sussex Police.

“It’s not all like Midsomer Murders or Vera. The book identifies the professionalism of such investigations and explains the processes involved from the finding of a body to the close of the trial. What is murder in the first place? How do the police differentiate between the different levels of homicide? What part do forensics play and what issues do the police have to be aware of? What happens when criminals murder criminals?”

Mr Moore played a part in dozens of murder investigations, either as the senior investigating officer or as the lead in reviews of such cases. His role in cold murder investigations is also explored.

The investigations into killings such as those of Jimmy Millen and Jason Martin-Smith reveal what happens when thieves fall out with each other. Many other cases reveal the impact they have had on the modernisation of murder investigations and provide an insight into real police work.

Mr Moore has previously published a book called My Way on the changing face of Sussex Police.

