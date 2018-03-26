Residents urged to raise money for closing library

Supporters of Pevensey Bay Library are rallying the public to help keep it open.

It was announced last week the library, along with six others across East Sussex, will close on May 5 – despite a public backlash against the county council’s plans.

Friends of Pevensey Bay Library (FPBL) is holding a Big Book Fayre from 10am-2pm this Saturday (March 31) at the Bay Hotel to help raise funds to keep library services at the Bay.

The group has come up with a number of options to hopefully do this.

• Option 1 includes the community finding the funds for the existing service (£33,441 a year plus service charges from the landlord).

• Option 2: the community takes on the cost of the building; runs the library with reduced stock; pays for continued public use of the ESCC (East Sussex County Council) computers; pays for ongoing charge by ESCC for new book stock; pays an annual management charge; operates with volunteers support.

• Option 3: the community takes on the building, provides computers (including online access to ESCC’s catalogue), sources and independently catalogues its own book stock in the library and runs the service with volunteers.

• Option 4: the community takes out a Community Membership card with ESCC enabling up 240 of its books to be located somewhere in the area and to which the community could add further book stock.

FPBL says the book fayre is an opportunity to discuss these options. There will be a tombola, craft corner, book sale, and refreshments.

A spokesperson thanked everyone who has already provided book donations.