Residents can find out more about new community centre

Residents and all community groups are invited to attend drop-in events at Pacific House to find out more about the new Sovereign Harbour Community Centre.

Building work is already well underway and the new centre will open soon and boast a café, large and small halls, meeting room and is fully accessible.

The drop-in sessions will take place on Saturday March 17 from noon to 3pm and Monday March 19 from 3pm to 7pm at Pacific House in Sovereign Harbour. Computer generated images of the completed building and a fly through video of the centre will be on show.

Ward councillors and officers from Eastbourne Borough Council will be on hand to answer questions and explain how community groups and clubs can hire the facilities.