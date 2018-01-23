Residents asked to speak out over accessing GP services

When would you like to be able to access GP services?

That’s the question NHS Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and NHS Hastings and Rother CCG are asking local people as part of a national initiative to offer patients more convenience and accessibility to appointments outside normal working hours.

Local people are being invited to complete a short survey to tell the CCGs what they think, especially people restricted by school or working hours who need routine appointments. Choices include morning and afternoon appointments at weekends, and weekdays between 7am-8am or 6.30pm-8.30pm.

You can have your say at consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/adult-social-care/nhs-gp-survey or pick up a survey from your local GP The survey is open from January 22 to February 13.

Dr Martin Writer, Chair of the CCG, said, “We are committed to making sure that everyone has easier access to GP services including appointments on weekday evenings and at weekends. We know that not everyone can make an appointment during the week or in standard hours so this is your opportunity to tell us when you’d like ‘extended access’ GP appointments to be available. Your views will be used to shape new extended access GP services locally.”