Resident helps windsurfer ‘in distress’ near Eastbourne

A member of the public helped a windsurfer ‘in distress’ near Eastbourne.

Eastbourne RNLI said its volunteer crew was paged just after 6pm on September 26 to reports of the windsurfer near Pevensey Bay.

An Eastbourne RNLI spokesperson said, “The crew launched the D class inshore lifeboat. When they arrived they found that a member of the public was assisting the windsurfer, they checked on the casualty and stood by until the windsurfer was safely back on the beach.

Eastbourne RNLI. SUS-191006-155013001

“They returned to the station and made the boat ready to launch again by 7.15pm.”

The crew involved Dean Parker, Aaron Stevenson and Ryan Needham, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, “It was Ryan’s first shout since joining the crew, following in dad Dave Needham’s footsteps as Dave has been part of the crew for several years.”

Mr Needham said, “It was great to finally put my training into action on my first shout. I was nervous and excited.

Ryan Needham. Picture from Eastbourne RNLI SUS-210927-123155001

“It was also a bit odd as I’ve been shore crew when my dad has gone out on shouts so for it be the other way round with him as shore crew and me going out on the shout was a bit different.”