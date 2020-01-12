Rescue team called to 'dead dolphin washed up' on Sussex beach

Rescue crews were called out to reports of a dead dolphin washed up on a Sussex beach.

Selsey Coastguard's rescue team were alerted to West Beach at just before 11am this morning, according to a statement on Facebook.

Selsey Wesr Beach

A spokesman said: "The team were paged to reports of a dead dolphin washed up on West Beach.

"The team were tasked to take photos, measurements and details of the Dolphin to send to our Operations Centre to forward to the National History Museum and the other relevant groups and organisations that need to be informed.

Unfortunately the dead dolphin had been washed back out to sea and details were unable to be taken on this occasion, if it washes ashore again and you come across it please inform the Coastguard straight away.

"Dolphins, porpoises and whales are all protected under the Royal Fish laws of the United Kingdom and HM Coastguard undertakes duties on behalf of the Receiver of a Wreck to record details of Royal Fish washed ashore.

"Dead mammals can be full of dangerous toxins and other things, so please stay away and keep dogs on a lead to prevent them coming into contact with them.

"If you come across any Royal Fish washed up on the beach call the Coastguard.

"In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."