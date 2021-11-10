Rescue mission launched after dog falls into the sea near Eastbourne
Emergency service crews were called to search for a dog that had fallen into the sea near Eastbourne.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 4:57 pm
The incident happened at around 11.15am on Saturday, November 6.
An RNLI spokesperson said the search was carried out, alongside local coastguards, in the area east of Belle Tout Lighthouse.
The spokesperson said, “After an extensive search, and sadly the dog not located, the lifeboat was stood down, returned to station and made ready for service.”