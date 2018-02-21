Reports of a big cat ‘the size of a lion’ spotted in Herstmonceux

Police received a report of a large black cat on the loose in Herstmonceux yesterday (Tuesday).

Officers were called after a girl was said to have come within a few feet of the animal ‘the size of a lion’ in Chilsham Lane at around 6pm.

However, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said the informant was advised to contact the RSPCA.

They added that no other reports have been received at this time.

This newspaper contacted the RSPCA but a spokesperson said the charity had not received any calls regarding this incident on its national line.