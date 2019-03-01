Register for Eastbourne Artists Open Houses

Are you an artist who wants to show off their work? Registration is now open for this year’s Eastbourne Artists Open Houses and Studios.

Formerly attached to the Eastbourne Festival, this event is now an individual entity, bringing the community together through the visual arts. Organiser Helen Warren said, “Eastbourne has a large and eclectic number of artists and makers and the Open Houses is a way to meet them, see their work and support their practice.

“For artists this is a lovely, informal, yet valuable way to connect with their audience and show the rest of the community what they do.”

The 2019 Spring Open Houses and Studios will take place during the two weekends of April 13/14 and April 20/21.

Artists and makers, of all types and abilities are encouraged to take part. A brochure will detail all those participating, and will be distributed across the town and the county.

The brochure will also be posted on the Eastbourne Artists website www.eastbourneartists.co.uk.

Registration for artists is open; price for a single entry remains at £60. To register, fill in the booking form at www.eastbourneartists.co.uk by March 6.

For more details contact Helen Warren by emailing johnthepot_helen@lineone.net or calling 01323 731792, or Julian Sutherland-Beatson by emailing jsb@pavilion.co.uk