Refurbishment starts at controversial Sovereign Harbour water feature

Refurbishment work has started at the water feature in Sovereign Harbour.

One of Europe’s largest water features, the facility at Columbus Point has long been a problem for residents.

For much of its early life the feature was seen as an eyesore and considered by many to be a white elephant. Operating only intermittently, it frequently broke down and suffered from leaks, poor maintenance and vandalism.

But now Metric Contractors has started work, following a ‘robust’ selection process with Columbus Point Management Company, which take care of the water feature.

Anchor-shaped and measuring 310 metres long, its refurbishment is expected to take three months.

The water feature will be sanded, primed and then coated in resin. Metrix says the first section has now been drained, in preparation for sanding.

Columbus Point water feature in Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The contractor has partnered with WestWood Liquid Technologies, which provides cutting edge, hard wearing resins which will help to give the water feature a unique finish.

Columbus Point is owned by the 369 properties that surround the water feature.

A spokesperson for Metrix said, “The residents have been instrumental in choosing the finish through a consultation process designed to ensure they will be really happy with the end product, which will be ready for the Summer.”

And Stephen Dartnell the owner of Metrix Contractors said of the contract, “We are delighted to have been selected to partner with the Columbus Point team to deliver the refurbishment of this beautiful water feature.

“We’re using an innovative new product produced by WestWood to ensure that the water feature looks it’s best for residents and visitors for many years to come.”

