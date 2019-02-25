Redevelopment plan for two Old Town nursing homes

Two nursing homes in Old Town look set to be redeveloped – with a block of 14 flats being built on part of the site.

Summerdown and Pentlow nursing homes in Summerdown Road are both owned by Canford Healthcare Ltd, which is behind the application to Eastbourne council.

The company wants to redevelop Summerdown Nursing Home at number 59 into a “single mansion block” of one and two bedroom apartments and Pentlow at numbers 61 and 63 may become a 64 bed nursing home.

A design and access statement sent in with the application states the redevelopment of 59 Summerdown Road provides an “opportunity of positive improvement and contribution to the townscape of the site”. The same statement says the two original properties at 61 and 63 have been linked, extended and extensively reworked to create the existing care home facility but the “numerous piecemeal extensions” struggles to meet the demands of nursing care in the 21st century

The statement says, “The converted and many times extended property is not able to begin to address the ever increasing future needs that care homes will be required to provide.”