Red Box Project in Eastbourne to end women’s period poverty

A national project to provide schoolgirls with sanitary products is gathering momentum in Eastbourne and Hailsham.

The Red Box Project seeks to provide free sanitary items and underwear for young women in local schools and end what it calls period poverty.

The group is looking for people to donate items and also to act as drop-off points.

There are now four drop off points in the town – at Eastbourne Foodbank, 42 Grove Rd; Ashley Adams Jewellers, 28 High St, Hailsham; Hailsham Foodbank, Market St and Wayfinder Woman, 4 The Labyrinth, 7 Mark Lane, Eastbourne.

For more information or to offer to become a donation point contact the red box project Eastbourne on Facebook.

A spokesperson for the initiative said, “The Red Box Project quietly ensures that no young woman misses school because she has her period. Working as a nationwide community of women, the project seeks to provide free sanitary items for the young women in our local schools.

“Our hope is that whilst we campaign to provide all young women who need it with free access to feminine care items that every educational setting benefit from our free red boxes as and where needed – in a quiet and respectful way.”