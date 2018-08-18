Red Arrows and Blades dazzle crowds at Eastbourne Airshow

Thousands flocked to the seafront again today as the annual Eastbourne Airshow continued to dazzle the crowds.

Spectators have been enjoying the two mile displays along the seafront over the past few days.

Red Arrows dazzle crowds at Eastbourne Airshow

The Red Arrows were on hand to excite the crowds and have been joined by other high-flying display teams including The Blades Aerobatic Display team.

Eastbourne’s Airbourne 2018 takes off



Andy Evans, who flies Blade 1 said:“Eastbourne is our eighth airshow of the season and one the team always looks forward to.

“It’s a great location and the welcome from the crowd is one of the best.”

The shows will be continuing throughout the weekend.

Have you been down to the seafront? Share your photos with the newsdesk at eastbourne.herald@jpress.co.uk