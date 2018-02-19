Ratton students enjoy journey into sound

Year 9 Arts students from Ratton School enjoyed visiting the University of Sussex for a day of music.

Students recorded sounds around the campus such as footsteps, voices, the wind, a bell, rustling leaves, scraping, a creaky door opening, twigs snapping, trickling water and seagulls squawking.

Each student then produced their own piece of music using the tools on computer programme Logic Pro. They used their own choice of sounds which they mixed using a combination of clipping, fading, repeating, looping and distorting. The students thoroughly enjoyed their music day.

