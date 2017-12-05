Ratton and Ocklynge to form new multi-academy trust – with a new name

Ratton and Ocklynge schools are forging ahead with their plan to come together to create a multi-academy trust with a brand new name.

Ratton School Academy Trust and Ocklynge Junior School will become the South Downs Learning Trust after receiving permission from the Secretary of State for Education.

A trust spokesperson said the aim of the trust is to provide ‘an outstanding educational experience for all learners in both schools’.

Huxley Knox-Macaulay, executive headteacher of South Downs Learning Trust, and Jon Reynard, headteacher at Ocklynge Junior School, said, “Both schools will gain from the opportunity to develop and improve provision for all the students in the Trust while maintaining their own unique identity.

“The two schools have been working closely together for some time and our students have already benefitted from this collaboration and partnership.”

The trust spokesperson said there will be a ‘range of benefits’ for both schools, including:

• Extending learning opportunities and activities for students.

• Enriching the curriculum through partnership and shared resources.

• Enabling the sharing of excellent practice in teaching and learning.

• Enhancing the professional development of teaching and support staff.

• Securing cost and resource efficiencies through joint commissioning of services.