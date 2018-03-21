Rat found at Harvester

A restaurant was forced to close after a rat was found there at the weekend.

Diners were alarmed when the rodent emerged in the Polegate Harvester on Saturday (March 17).

The restaurant in the town’s High Street says it took immediate action to close and pest control and council staff have visited to monitor the situation since.

A spokesperson on behalf of the Polegate Harvester said, “We would like to reassure our guests we take the hygiene of our pubs very seriously. We took immediate action to voluntarily close the Polegate Harvester on Saturday after a rodent was found.

“As a precaution independent pest control contractors have visited the pub and we’ve also made the local authority aware of the situation, who attended yesterday and are happy with how we’ve acted.

“We will continue to monitor this closely over the next few days.”