Rallying call to make little Eastbourne boy’s dreams come true

The family and friends of a terminally-ill eight-year-old are fundraising to create as many happy memories for him as possible.

Alfie Bennett’s mother Rosie and his family are using all their spare money to create as many adventures for him to enjoy in the time he has left after receiving a heartbreaking diagnosis.

Alfie having fun when one of his wishes came true

The young Eastbourne boy was diagnosed with childhood cerebral demyelinating adrenoleukodystrophy (cerebral ALD), a terminal diagnosis as it is too far advanced for a bone marrow transplant.

Some of Alfie’s dreams are out of his family’s reach so an online fundraiser has been set up to see them through. The page, launched by his step-grandmother, says, “My beautiful stepgrandson has heartbreakingly been diagnosed with childhood cerebral ALD.

“It will progressively rob Alfie of all of his abilities before taking his life and there is no cure or treatment to prolong his life, so time is of the essence here.”

One of Alfie’s biggest hopes is to go to Lapland to meet Father Christmas.

Alfie and mum Rosie

The fundraiser says, “There is no specific target, anything we raise will go to ensuring that whatever time Alfie has left will be full of fulfilled dreams and amazing adventures.

“Any donation, no matter how small will help us to fill Alfie’s short time with memories but if donating is beyond your means please don’t feel bad. You can still be a great help by sharing this appeal on your own Facebook page to raise awareness of Alfie’s tragic illness and of ALD in general.”

Donna Wright is a close friend of the family who has organised a fun-packed fundraiser for Alfie at Eastbourne Rugby Club on September 1, from 10am.

She said, “Hearing this was absolutely devastating, we have got a lot of friends that want to help out and make it as easy for them as they can.”

Visit www.gofundme.com/memories-for-alfie