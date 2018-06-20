Raise a teacup to our NHS

Put on the kettle, grab some cake and raise a cuppa to celebrate 70 years of the NHS this July whilst showing your support for local mental health services.

Heads On, the charity for Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which provides mental health and learning disability services across Sussex, is inviting everyone to take part in the Big7Tea in early July by getting friends, family or colleagues together for a cuppa and a slice of cake .

The Big7Tea is part of national celebrations to mark the NHS’s 70th birthday on July 5 and raise much-needed funds for NHS charities.

Rachael Duke, head of charity at Heads On, said, “We really hope that people across Sussex will put the kettle on and raise their cups to the NHS to help us celebrate this important milestone.

“Every penny raised will go towards supporting local people facing mental health problems when they need us most.”

The Heads On fundraising pack includes everything you need to get started, including posters, cake labels, balloons, collection boxes and bunting.

To get started with organising an event email headsoncharity@sussexpartnership.nhs.uk or call 07469 351 456 to request a fundraising pack.