Racoons enjoy Easter treats

The racoons at Drusillas have been enjoying some seasonal surprises, as keepers served them up treats as part of their Easter celebrations.

Chocolate was not on the menu though, instead the Easter bunny delivered boiled eggs decorated with edible paint to mark the festivities.

The naturally curious raccoons were a little apprehensive to begin with, unsure what to make of the colourful painted eggs that were placed into their enclosure.

However, after a bit of observation they established that the eggs weren’t going to launch an attack and were safe to approach.

The egg hunt proved to be a hit with racoons, Bandit and Turpin, who explored the enclosure with enthusiasm.