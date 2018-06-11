Race for Life Hike returns to the South Downs Way

Women are being urged to lace up their hiking boots and join the fight against cancer as Cancer Research UK launches an exciting event in the county.

The Race for Life Hike, South Downs Way, will take place on Saturday (September 1).

Race for Life Hike is returning to Sussex, following an enthusiastic response to the inaugural event last year.

South Downs Way is one of just eight iconic locations in the UK which have been specially selected to hold Race for Life Hike events and hikers will trek 26 miles from Brighton to Eastbourne. The routes are fully planned with maps provided at registration. Participants will also be treated to a hot meal, glass of bubbly and a medal at the finish line.

Cancer Research UK is calling on women to sign up at www.raceforlife.org. Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists and doctors find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.

Jenny Ainsworth, Cancer Research UK’s Sussex event manager, said, “We’re so excited to be able to return to South Downs Way for the second time. It’s the perfect opportunity for local women to make the most of the stunning scenery right on their doorstep, and help raise money for vital cancer research at the same time.

“Participants will have access to training guidance and fundraising advice and there’ll be plenty of support points along the route offering drinks, snacks and lunch to help keep them going. The atmosphere on the day promises to be really special as women unite to in the fight against the disease.”