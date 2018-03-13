Putting the fun and thrills into British Science Week

At the end of British Science Week The Observatory at Herstmonceux is adding something extra to its programme.

Discover Our World explores everything from engineering to earth science with a bit of chemistry thrown in.

On Saturday and Sunday March 17/18 from 10-5pm there will be science show Operation Earth and activities include making an origami plant pot, an Automata model, even slime as you find out what why two liquids make a solid - all this plus Antweight Robot Wars with Steve McGuinness. Test your skills in building and operating a radio controlled robot, challenge other drivers to a Sumo battle or try your hand at the time trial obstacle course.