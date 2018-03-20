Pupils design peace poster in Lions art competition.

St Thomas a Becket School producing a record number of entries for the Eastbourne Lions Club poster competition which had a theme of ‘The Future of Peace’.

Lion President Graham Parish said: “It was wonderful to see the pupils engage in this event making then think about peace and why sometimes we don’t achieve it. The overall message was if we leave it to them the world will be a much better place”. The winning poster will go forward to the District final. For more information on Membership and the work of Eastbourne Lions Club visit www.eastbournelions.org.uk or find them on Facebook.

Pictured is Deputy Mayor Cllr Miah, Lion President Graham Parish with winner Orlaith (centre). Second place went to Sara and Zara with Diego third.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Eastbourne Heraldby joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)