Pupil are jumping for joy after ‘good’ Ofsted report

The Cavendish School is celebrating its rating of ‘Good’ in its primary and secondary phases and ‘Outstanding’ for its Early Years provision after its recent Ofsted inspection.

The report, released this week, comes after a rigorous two-day inspection last month. The school was rated ‘good’ in the categories: effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for pupils. Early years provision was rated as ‘outstanding’.

The report stated, “Senior leadership of the primary phase of the school is very strong. Throughout the school, staff are hard-working and committed to ensuring that pupils thrive, feel safe and gain the confidence they need to achieve well.

“Pupils’ behaviour is good. Pastoral leaders know the pupils well. Strong relationships with staff help pupils feel secure and promote their personal development well. Leaders are ambitious for the school and it pupils. They make frequent checks on the progress that pupils make.

“Children make an excellent start to their learning in the pre-school and Reception years. They make outstanding progress due to the high expectations of their behaviour and of what they can achieve.”

Peter Marchant, headteacher at The Cavendish School, said, “The report recognises the hard work of all involved with Cavendish School over the past few years and the progress pupils make across both phases.

“It also highlights how our through school provides unique opportunities for pupils and is driving further improvements in standards across both phases.”

The report also highlighted a few areas which could be improved, such as ‘some inconsistencies in teaching’ and ‘not all pupils are supported or challenged to do their best’.

Inspectors suggested that the school could ‘ensure that teachers have a consistently accurate understanding of what pupils know and can do and adapt tasks to provide appropriate support and challenge’.