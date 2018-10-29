Public invited to celebrate new pier clock

The owner of Eastbourne Pier is inviting the public to join him on Friday morning to celebrate the new clock at the entrance to the iconic site.

Abid Gulzar has invested heavily into the new clock, and he wants to mark the occasion.

He said, “My team and the clock installers have been working very hard in the past week to get the clock up.

“It’s very expensive and it has four faces so you will be able to see it whichever angle you are looking at it.

“It’s not been working for more than 15 years, which is a very long time.

“Now it’s up and can be seen, I hope people will like the blue and gold colours. I’m very proud of it, it’s going to be a focal point for our wonderful town.”

Mr Gulzar will be having a small ceremony on Friday at the entrance to the pier at 11.30am.

He said, “I just thought it would be nice to invite people along to say hello, have a look at the new clock and enjoy a drink with me.

“What I do is for the people of Eastbourne, and I would be very happy to see some locals join me.”

Chamber of Commerce President Richard Garland will be present to support Mr Gulzar.

Mr Gulzar said, “I always like meeting people and talking to them and hopefully bring a smile to their faces. Come along at 11.30am on Friday morning and we can all enjoy the fact that the new clock is here and it’s up and running.

“I’m hoping its something Eastbourne can be very proud of.”