Public display on 183 Westham homes

Plans to build up to 183 new homes on land between Westham and Stone Cross Fresh will be unveiled at a public exhibition next week.

Taylor Wimpey has outline planning permission from Wealden District Council for a new residential development on land at Uplands Farm, Rattle Road.

The housebuilding company is now putting together a detailed application for the new homes, which includes 64 affordable properties with designs ranging from one and two bedroom apartments to two, three, four and five bedroom houses along with a football pitch, play areas and open space.

The public exhibition is on Thursday July 12 from 3-8pm at St Luke’s Parish Centre, Rattle Road, Stone Cross,

A Taylor Wimpley spokesperson said, “By coming along to the exhibition and providing feedback, people can help influence the details of the final scheme before a reserved matters planning application is submitted to Wealden District Council.

Residents living near to the site have voiced their objection and a sign has been put up by campaigners who say the access road from the new estate on to Rattle Road will lead to traffic congestion on the busy stretch of road.