Proposed closure of rehabilitation homes would be ‘bad for the DGH’ says Eastbourne MP

Eastbourne’s MP says he is ‘appalled’ at plans to close two care homes in the town.

Milton Grange in Milton Road and Firwood House, in Brassey Avenue, are to be considered for closure in plans announced by East Sussex County Council yesterday (Tuesday).

Stephen Lloyd MP said, “I am appalled that East Sussex County Council are even contemplating the closure of these two outstanding respite and rehabilitation homes.

“I’ve spoken to a local nurse with ward, community and GP surgery experience who asked not to be named but said it would also be ‘bad for the DGH’ as it would add to elderly and frail patients being kept in hospital unnecessarily.

“I’ll be writing to the Leader of East Sussex County Council, Keith Glazier, demanding he and his colleagues drop this dreadful proposal.”

The proposals were revealed at the county council’s cabinet meeting, in an effort to save the authority £123,000.

Keith Hinkley, director of adult social care and health, said they would be consulting on the closure of both facilities.

He said this would be a ‘comprehensive process’ and a further decision would have to be made by the cabinet after the consultation had taken place.

At the end of this process if closures were not proposed the council would have to find alternative savings.

Readers have reacted with horror to the news. Scores took to the Herald Facebook page to express their thoughts.

Sarah Scott said, “These two homes are probably the most vital in Eastbourne for the elderly I am shocked at the possibility they could be closed!”

While Mel Evinson said, “Absolutely Ludicrous, making cuts in the wrong places. Where are these people expected to go? What about the jobs of the Amazing staff that work here? Start making cuts elsewhere, start moving the elderly from a place they feel safe and call home they’ll have more to worry about than where to make the next cut.”

Carol Benge said, “My mum went to Milton Grange day centre. It’s an amazing place with wonderful staff. Please don’t close it.” And Clare Rowe said, “No way! These two places are good and staff excellent. This is ridiculous!”

Julie Powell pointed out, “Absolute idiocy! It will not save money as all these people would be tying up the hospitals!” While Carol Ann Scoble said, “They did that with convalescence homes, that’s why we now have bed blocking at the DGH.”

James Grew said, “NHS staff will be left to pick up the pieces of a decision like this. No wonder they’re overloaded with work. No forward thinking eh?”

Milton Grange provides intermediate care to meet a range of needs for older adults, including the provision of intermediate care beds with nursing. It was rated ‘Outstanding’ in its latest CQC report.

And Firwood House is a care home which provides nursing and rehabilitation; it was rated ‘Good’ in its last report.

