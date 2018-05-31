Project to make Eastbourne more vibrant

Your Town, Your Ideas, Your Future is the name of a new project involving students from across the town to look at ideas on how to make the town a more vibrant place to live in.

Students from across the Eastbourne Schools Partnership will be working with professionals to explore ideas and the project kicks off with a creative consultation event next week where young people will share their perceptions of the town, hear from professionals working across different sectors and work together on creative solutions.

Individual schools will then focus on developing specific ideas, returning for an interim meeting and advice session in October and make a final presentation in December.

The first event is on Thursday June 7 with 100 young people in Years 8-10. It will be facilitated by Culture Shift and modelled on the Creative Café.

A project spokesperson said, “Young people will be asked to creatively explore the things they like and don’t about Eastbourne and the local area.

“They will then hear from 10 people representing different sectors who will invite young people to contribute to their thinking. Young people will then choose to spend two half hour slots in two different areas exploring how that sector could better respond to the needs and concerns of young people.

“Following the June event, each school will identify an idea they would like to develop and work as a small group to develop ideas and consult with their peers. They will bring their ideas to an interim meeting in October where they can check back in with professionals and get advice on how to refine their ideas further.”

The December event will be a presentation of ideas to a wider group of students and town representatives.