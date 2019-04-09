Professor Green is coming to Eastbourne this Easter.

The Hackney-born rapper, also known as Stephen Paul Manderson, will be performing live at Embassy nightclub on Easter Sunday (April 21).

Doors open at 10pm and the event lasts until 4am at the venue in Pevensey Road.

Tickets are currently on sale for £13.45, though Embassy says they are selling quickly.

Best known for hits like I Need You Tonight, Read All About It with Emelie Sandé, and Just Be Good to Green with Lily Allen, Professor Green has more than 2.5 million record sales in the UK.

He has presented five critically-acclaimed BBC documentaries and is a patron of suicide-prevention charity CALM.